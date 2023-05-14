10 Best Air Purifier Deals for Seasonal Allergies

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Since spring is in full swing and summer is right around the corner, we tracked down the best air purifier deals for seasonal allergies. After all, April showers bring May flowers, but May flowers bring June allergies! ‘Tis the season for our sinuses to flare up with all this extra pollen in the air. No wonder we’re always sneezing in the spring!
According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, 81 million people were diagnosed with seasonal allergic rhinitis (also known as hay fever) in 2021. That’s about one-fourth of our adult population! Common symptoms include congestion, runny nose, itchy eyes, post-nasal drip, sneezing and coughing. Instead of suffering through the spring and summer, breathe easier with an air purifier that eliminates dust, pollen and pollutants. Shop the 10 best air purifiers for seasonal allergies on sale below!
Best Air Purifier Deals for Seasonal Allergies
1. Best Overall Air Purifier: Aroeve Air Purifier
- Over 16,000 reviews on Amazon
- High circulation rate and low decibel operation
- Efficient particle filtration
Pros:
- Dual-channel and 360-degree air inlets technology
- Aroma pad for essential oils
- Operates quietly
- Top-rated
Cons:
- None
With over 16,000 reviews, this HEPA air purifier is an extremely popular product. And we know why! In addition to the high circulation rate and quiet operation, there’s also excellent particle filtration. One customer called it the “best air purifier I’ve ever used!”
2. Best Air Purifier for Pet Owners: Aroever Air Purifier With Aromatherapy
- Essential oils aromatherapy pad
- Reduced fan speed for quiet sound
- Advanced air spiral technology
Pros:
- Fragrant air aromatherapy
- Efficient filtration of pet hair, pollen, smoke, dander, etc.
- High circulation rate
Cons:
- Some say it’s too small for the price
Whether you deal with allergies, outside noise or pet dander, this air purifier will be a game-changer! “I love this!” one shopper gushed. “I got it just for air purifying but the white noise is so peaceful and helps with the noisy road. After using it for a day I can breathe better, think more clearly, and I’m sleeping better. Get this machine!!”
3. Best High-Tech Air Purifier: Alfloia Air Purifer
- Voice control compatible with Alexa
- Removes 99.99% of pollutants
- Super speedy air cleaner
Pros:
- Remote control and voice control
- Efficient and effective
- Three-stage filtration
Cons:
- A little loud
Complete with a remote control and voice control, this air purifier is high-tech and handy. “Can’t live without this!!!!” one customer declared. “In less than 10 minutes I felt the difference in my apartment. Highly recommend!”
4. Bestselling Air Purifier: Levoit Air Purifier
- No. 1 bestseller in home fragrance accessories on Amazon
- Quiet operation with noise levels as low as 25dB
- Travel-friendly and compact device
Pros:
- More compact = less clutter
- Top-notch air purification
- Quiet so you can sleep soundly
Cons:
- Not ideal for larger spaces
If you’re looking for an air purifier for a tight space, then this bestseller is the best choice. Featuring a compact size with quiet operation and superior air purification, this device is small but mighty. One reviewer reported, “I wanted a HEPA filter that was effective and very quiet, and this fits the bill perfectly.”
5. Best Looking Air Purifier: Veva Air Purifier
- High-quality, medical-grade air purifier
- Complete with pre-filter, carbon filter and a HEPA air filter
- Built with advanced 4-in-1 technology
Pros:
- Keeps air clean
- Sleek and stylish design
- Quiet
Cons:
- Changing the filter can be tricky
Want to minimize your allergy symptoms while still maintaining a chic space? This sleek air purifier is effective and aesthetically pleasing! “This air purifier has been a life saver,” one shopper shared. “Definitely recommend for someone who is allergic to everything under the sun!”
6. Best Touch Screen Air Purifier: Vewior Air Purifier
- LED touch screen panel
- Air quality monitoring
- Six timer settings for energy efficiency
Pros:
- Ultra-quiet with three fan speeds
- Energy-saving
- Aromatherapy diffuser adds fresh fragrances
Cons:
- Some reported issues with efficacy
In our tech-forward world, this air purifier is a step above the rest. Built with an LED touch screen panel with three fan speeds and six timer settings, this device is user-friendly. And according to one review, “This VEWIOR H13 is amazingly quiet and will provide clean air for restful sleeping and keeping my allergies calm.”
7. Best Value Air Purifier: Fulminare Air Purifier
- Comes with a night light
- Efficient particle filtration and high circulation rate
- Low decibel operation
Pros:
- Sweet dreams with quiet sound!
- Dual-channel technology for increased circulation
- Removes 99.97% of smoke, pollen, dander, hair, etc.
Cons:
- Some reviewers complained about the labeling
This efficient air purifier is the cheapest option on our list! But just because it’s affordable does not mean it’s not effective. This device filters particles quickly and quietly. One shopper said, “If you have allergies and need it for a smaller area (not sure how it would be in a room) I would 10/10 get this!”
8. Best Aromatherapy Air Purifier: Pomoron 4-in-1 Air Purifier
- Air ionizer, HEPA filter, UV light and essential oil diffuser in one
- Adjustable fan speeds and timer settings
- Reduces odors and allergens in the room
Pros:
- Filters out airborne particles
- Small but powerful
- Removes unpleasant odors
Cons:
- Some say it doesn’t work that well
Aromatherapy and air purification in one! “Great air purifier,” one customer proclaimed. “Makes the room smell so refreshing. We have 3 dogs that shed a lot. This little thing works great. Keeps the dust down also.”
9. Best Deal Air Purifier: ToLife Air Purifier
- Low noise operation
- Smart LED touch screen
- Efficient filtration and odor removal
Pros:
- On sale for 40% off
- Energy efficient
- Small and quiet
Cons:
- None
This advanced air purifier is such a steal! Efficient, quiet and innovative, this touch-screen device filters out pollutants and odors like a boss. “The H13 True HEPA filter is no joke,” one reviewer revealed. “It’s like a superhero for air quality. I can’t even imagine how much dust, smoke, dander, and other nasties this thing has filtered out of the air. And the fact that it can handle up to 215 sq. ft. is impressive.”
10. Best Quiet Air Purifier: Mooka Air Purifier
- High-efficiency filtration system
- HEPA filter and activated carbon filter
- Four timer settings, four fan modes and a night light
Pros:
- Ultra-quiet
- Energy-saving
- Cleans air in large rooms
Cons:
- Light can be a little bright, doesn’t turn off
Get your best beauty sleep with this ultra-quiet air purifier! “It works amazing!” one shopper enthused. “I love that I can move it around the house. Even though it is tiny, it packs a big punch and I can see the difference in my house.”
