10 Best Air Purifier Deals for Seasonal Allergies

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Since spring is in full swing and summer is right around the corner, we tracked down the best air purifier deals for seasonal allergies. After all, April showers bring May flowers, but May flowers bring June allergies! ‘Tis the season for our sinuses to flare up with all this extra pollen in the air. No wonder we’re always sneezing in the spring!

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, 81 million people were diagnosed with seasonal allergic rhinitis (also known as hay fever) in 2021. That’s about one-fourth of our adult population! Common symptoms include congestion, runny nose, itchy eyes, post-nasal drip, sneezing and coughing. Instead of suffering through the spring and summer, breathe easier with an air purifier that eliminates dust, pollen and pollutants. Shop the 10 best air purifiers for seasonal allergies on sale below!

Best Air Purifier Deals for Seasonal Allergies

1. Best Overall Air Purifier: Aroeve Air Purifier

Over 16,000 reviews on Amazon

High circulation rate and low decibel operation

Efficient particle filtration

Pros:

Dual-channel and 360-degree air inlets technology

Aroma pad for essential oils

Operates quietly

Top-rated

Cons:

None

With over 16,000 reviews, this HEPA air purifier is an extremely popular product. And we know why! In addition to the high circulation rate and quiet operation, there’s also excellent particle filtration. One customer called it the “best air purifier I’ve ever used!”

Was $70 On Sale: $50 You Save 29% See It!

2. Best Air Purifier for Pet Owners: Aroever Air Purifier With Aromatherapy

Essential oils aromatherapy pad

Reduced fan speed for quiet sound

Advanced air spiral technology

Pros:

Fragrant air aromatherapy

Efficient filtration of pet hair, pollen, smoke, dander, etc.

High circulation rate

Cons:

Some say it’s too small for the price

Whether you deal with allergies, outside noise or pet dander, this air purifier will be a game-changer! “I love this!” one shopper gushed. “I got it just for air purifying but the white noise is so peaceful and helps with the noisy road. After using it for a day I can breathe better, think more clearly, and I’m sleeping better. Get this machine!!”

Was $60 On Sale: $45 You Save 25% See It!

3. Best High-Tech Air Purifier: Alfloia Air Purifer

Voice control compatible with Alexa

Removes 99.99% of pollutants

Super speedy air cleaner

Pros:

Remote control and voice control

Efficient and effective

Three-stage filtration

Cons:

A little loud

Complete with a remote control and voice control, this air purifier is high-tech and handy. “Can’t live without this!!!!” one customer declared. “In less than 10 minutes I felt the difference in my apartment. Highly recommend!”

Was $120 On Sale: $60 You Save 50% See It!

4. Bestselling Air Purifier: Levoit Air Purifier

No. 1 bestseller in home fragrance accessories on Amazon

Quiet operation with noise levels as low as 25dB

Travel-friendly and compact device

Pros:

More compact = less clutter

Top-notch air purification

Quiet so you can sleep soundly

Cons:

Not ideal for larger spaces

If you’re looking for an air purifier for a tight space, then this bestseller is the best choice. Featuring a compact size with quiet operation and superior air purification, this device is small but mighty. One reviewer reported, “I wanted a HEPA filter that was effective and very quiet, and this fits the bill perfectly.”

Was $50 On Sale: $43 You Save 14% See It!

5. Best Looking Air Purifier: Veva Air Purifier

High-quality, medical-grade air purifier

Complete with pre-filter, carbon filter and a HEPA air filter

Built with advanced 4-in-1 technology

Pros:

Keeps air clean

Sleek and stylish design

Quiet

Cons:

Changing the filter can be tricky

Want to minimize your allergy symptoms while still maintaining a chic space? This sleek air purifier is effective and aesthetically pleasing! “This air purifier has been a life saver,” one shopper shared. “Definitely recommend for someone who is allergic to everything under the sun!”

Was $167 On Sale: $106 You Save 37% See It!

6. Best Touch Screen Air Purifier: Vewior Air Purifier

LED touch screen panel

Air quality monitoring

Six timer settings for energy efficiency

Pros:

Ultra-quiet with three fan speeds

Energy-saving

Aromatherapy diffuser adds fresh fragrances

Cons:

Some reported issues with efficacy

In our tech-forward world, this air purifier is a step above the rest. Built with an LED touch screen panel with three fan speeds and six timer settings, this device is user-friendly. And according to one review, “This VEWIOR H13 is amazingly quiet and will provide clean air for restful sleeping and keeping my allergies calm.”

Was $96 On Sale: $63 You Save 34% See It!

7. Best Value Air Purifier: Fulminare Air Purifier

Comes with a night light

Efficient particle filtration and high circulation rate

Low decibel operation

Pros:

Sweet dreams with quiet sound!

Dual-channel technology for increased circulation

Removes 99.97% of smoke, pollen, dander, hair, etc.

Cons:

Some reviewers complained about the labeling

This efficient air purifier is the cheapest option on our list! But just because it’s affordable does not mean it’s not effective. This device filters particles quickly and quietly. One shopper said, “If you have allergies and need it for a smaller area (not sure how it would be in a room) I would 10/10 get this!”

Was $50 On Sale: $40 You Save 20% See It!

8. Best Aromatherapy Air Purifier: Pomoron 4-in-1 Air Purifier

Air ionizer, HEPA filter, UV light and essential oil diffuser in one

Adjustable fan speeds and timer settings

Reduces odors and allergens in the room

Pros:

Filters out airborne particles

Small but powerful

Removes unpleasant odors

Cons:

Some say it doesn’t work that well

Aromatherapy and air purification in one! “Great air purifier,” one customer proclaimed. “Makes the room smell so refreshing. We have 3 dogs that shed a lot. This little thing works great. Keeps the dust down also.”

Was $70 On Sale: $50 You Save 29% See It!

9. Best Deal Air Purifier: ToLife Air Purifier

Low noise operation

Smart LED touch screen

Efficient filtration and odor removal

Pros:

On sale for 40% off

Energy efficient

Small and quiet

Cons:

None

This advanced air purifier is such a steal! Efficient, quiet and innovative, this touch-screen device filters out pollutants and odors like a boss. “The H13 True HEPA filter is no joke,” one reviewer revealed. “It’s like a superhero for air quality. I can’t even imagine how much dust, smoke, dander, and other nasties this thing has filtered out of the air. And the fact that it can handle up to 215 sq. ft. is impressive.”

Was $70 On Sale: $42 You Save 40% See It!

10. Best Quiet Air Purifier: Mooka Air Purifier

High-efficiency filtration system

HEPA filter and activated carbon filter

Four timer settings, four fan modes and a night light

Pros:

Ultra-quiet

Energy-saving

Cleans air in large rooms

Cons:

Light can be a little bright, doesn’t turn off

Get your best beauty sleep with this ultra-quiet air purifier! “It works amazing!” one shopper enthused. “I love that I can move it around the house. Even though it is tiny, it packs a big punch and I can see the difference in my house.”

Was $80 On Sale: $60 You Save 25% See It!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: