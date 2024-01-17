10 Best Deals on Amazon Today Starting at Under $10

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Do you have some holiday cash that you’re looking to spend? Want to buy multiple goodies without draining your wallet? You should head on over to Amazon to check out some of the best deals around right now, because whether you’re whether you’re looking for some stylish scrunchies, affordable makeup sponges, or a new satin pillowcase, there’s tons to choose from. There are plenty of beauty deals and more, and all under $10!

Related: 15 Elevated Staples That Start Under $10 Most people see the new year as a time to discover and accomplish personal resolutions. Whether you want to lose weight or switch up your wardrobe, there’s still time to get started! Finding affordable and stylish clothing can be difficult, but it doesn’t have to be. Luckily, you have Us to show you how and […]

It’s time to get browsing, because there’s tons of fun stuff to find and add to your cart. But if you end up having choice paralysis, not to worry. We’ve curated some of our favorite picks for you to make sure you add to your repertoire of beauty staples. Read on for our top 10 picks for the best deals on Amazon right now, all less than a tenner!

10 Best Deals on Amazon Today Under $10

1. Roll Out: Soothe puffy, irritated skin with this jade roller and gua sha set — was $10, now just $7!

2. Smooth as Satin: Wake up with great hair and lessen fine lines from sleeping with this satin pillowcase — was $13, now just $8!

3. Bountiful Blenders: Blend and buff out your makeup with this multipack of colorful beauty sponges — was $13, now just $6!

4. Silky Scrunchies: Tie up your hair and keep it our of your place with these silk hair scrunchies — was $8, now just $7!

5. Lots of Lipsticks: Find your new fave lip color with this set of 12 matte liquid lipsticks and liners — was $13, now just $9!

Related: 15 Elevated Staples That Start Under $10 Most people see the new year as a time to discover and accomplish personal resolutions. Whether you want to lose weight or switch up your wardrobe, there’s still time to get started! Finding affordable and stylish clothing can be difficult, but it doesn’t have to be. Luckily, you have Us to show you how and […]

6. Tame Those Flyaways: Keep all those annoying flyaway hairs in place with this wax stick — was $10, now just $8!

7. Bat Those Lashes: Stock up on falsies with this 12-pack of wispy, faux mink dramatic lashes — was $8, now just $7!

8. Smooth Skin: Make your skin soft, smooth, and flake-free with this exfoliating mitt — was $9, now just $7!

9. Deep Clean: Get your hair and scalp as clean as possible with this scalp-scrubbing brush — was $10, now just $7!

10. Multitasking Makeup: This trio of blush and color sticks is perfect for a full face of makeup on the go — was $18, now just $9!

Related: Hi, Bright Eyes! This Rice Water Eye Cream Is on Sale for Under $10 Many beauty brands will try to convince you that to see real results, you need to spend the big bucks. While we definitely do think some luxury brands are worth the cost, that absolutely does not mean you can’t find an effective product at an affordable price. It may be harder to locate, but we’re […]