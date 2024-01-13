Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Most people see the new year as a time to discover and accomplish personal resolutions. Whether you want to lose weight or switch up your wardrobe, there’s still time to get started! Finding affordable and stylish clothing can be difficult, but it doesn’t have to be. Luckily, you have Us to show you how and where to find elevated staples that start under $10!
From cozy sweaters to functional trousers, there are affordable elevated staples everyone will love. We rounded up 15 of the best elevated staples that start under $10 and will become your new favorites — read on to see our picks!
Clothing
1. Everyday Essential: Get this crewneck sweatshirt for a warm, comfortable option— just $10!
2. Cozy Knits: This knit crewneck sweater is perfect for all your winter festivities — just $47!
3. Business Casual: Throw on these wide leg trousers for easy outfit elevation — was $59, now just $44!
4. Functional Sophistication: This pair of trousers are stretchy and chic— was $43, now just $21!
5. Lightweight Chic: Buy this v-neck sweater for a lightweight and soft alternative — just $24!
6. Structured Seriousness: Put this relaxed fit blazer on top of any ensemble for a smart twist– was $79, now just $55!
7. Vibrant Hues: This pink bustier top works well with jeans, skirts or trousers — was $64, now just $16!
8. Motor Babe Vibes: Add a leathery, edgy element to your look with this faux leather crop moto jacket — was $98, now just $40!
9. Formal Informal: This long sleeve shirtdress is perfect for the office and after hours events — was $99, now just $50!
Accessories
10. Tactical Necessity: These winter gloves are touchscreen friendly and insulating – just $8!
11. Shine Bright: Pop on these rhinestone leggings for a sparkly, eye-catching finish — just $9!
12. Sculptural Refinement: Make sure you look seamless and smooth with the help of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS seamless sculpt high leggings – was $68, now just $34!
13. Versatile Warmth: This beanie hat will keep your head nice and toasty and it pairs well with any outfit aesthetic — just $7!
14. Decadent Elegance: These bow sandals are super cute and are on-trend — was $119, now just $50!
15. Everything Is Golden: A gold necklace will take any piece of clothing to the next level and this one is affordable — just $15!