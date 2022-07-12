Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Want to look and feel like you’re in the prime of your life? Then shop this amazing anti-aging skincare on sale for Prime Day at Amazon! These premium products are normally much more expensive, so take advantage of these major discounts while you still can.

From serums to sunscreens, these miraculous must-haves will revitalize your complexion by reducing the appearance of wrinkles, tightening your texture and giving you a youthful glow. Revolutionary results! Skip the spa treatment and elevate your skincare routine with these bestselling beauty bargains — up to 48% off now!

1. Beauty sleep! Turn back the clock overnight with this Sunday Riley Sunday Riley Luna Retinol Sleeping Anti-Aging Night Face Oil — score it for 30% off now!

2. Firm and smooth your skin with this Crepe Erase Advanced Body Repair Treatment lotion — now on sale for 20% off!

3. The StriVectin Power Starters Tighten & Lift Trio targets sagging to visibly sculpt skin. As one shopper said, “The results are amazing and my neck looks 100% better and less wrinkles!” You do not want to miss this amazing deal — shop this kit now for 40% off!

4. Searching for sunscreen with no white cast, no irritation and no greasiness? This top-rated Innisfree Daily UV SPF Sunscreen Broad Spectrum will protect your face from the sun — now 30% off!

5. Our favorite lip balm is now available in a tube for easy application! This celeb-loved Laneige Lip Glowy Balm provides powerful hydration that will take your lips from dry to juicy — grab it for 30% off now!

6. Looking for a gentle yet luxurious product that will remove makeup and leave skin feeling super soft? Try the Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm. One shopper calls this product “a cleanser that feels like a spa treatment” — and now you can snag it for 30% off!

7. A cult-favorite beauty brand, Mario Badescu has once again delivered with the Seaweed Night Cream that plumps, firms and nourishes skin. One shopper even calls it “HEAVEN IN A CONTAINER” — on sale for 25% off now!

8. Four powerhouse products for the price of one with the Meaningful Beauty Anti-Aging Daily Skincare System! This anti-aging beauty kit contains a serum, moisturizer, cream and exfoliant that moisturize, plump, tone and repair skin — 20% off now!

9. Ditch those dark circles and de-puff your under-eyes with the Sunday Riley Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Caffeine Eye Contour Cream. Drew Barrymore called this product an “instantaneous game-changer”— score it for 30% off now!

10. Deep-set lines getting you down? Smooth out even the most stubborn wrinkles with the Perricone MD Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Deep Crease Serum — on sale now for 20% off!

11. Give your complexion a glow-up with the Elemis Superfood Facial Oil! Formulated with a blend of nine antioxidants, this lightweight product makes dullness disappear — on sale now for 30% off!

12. Brighten and tighten skin with the Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum! Formulated with hyaluronic acid and powered by vitamin C, this serum softens the appearance of wrinkles — snag it for 26% off now!

13. Firm fine lines with the Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Temporary Face Tightener. According to one reviewer, this serum makes wrinkles “disappear in seconds” — on sale now for 30% off!

14. Furrowed brows turning that smile into a frown? Eliminate deep lines with the Eau Thermale Avene RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream — grab it for 34% off now!

15. Seeking soft, supple skin? This Elemis ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Anti-Wrinkle Face Mask gently firms, smooths and hydrates — on sale now for 30% off!

16. Need a non-greasy moisturizer with anti-aging benefits? Packed with shea butter, olive oil and almond fruit extract, the PCA Skin Moisturizing Collagen Night Cream softens dry and mature skin overnight — score it for 30% off now!

17. Taking the plunge with a plunging neckline? Enhance your décolletage with the Neostrata Triple Firming Neck Cream. Kick crepey texture to the curb and diminish deep creases with this tightening treatment — on sale now for 48% off!

