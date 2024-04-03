Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Packing for any trip is such a slog, and nothing is worse than when you arrive at your destination only to realize that the items you neatly packed away are a wrinkled mess. Sure, many hotels have irons in their rooms, but having to treat your clothes takes away from precious vacation time. There is a simple solution that ensures you spend the most time enjoying yourself rather than getting rid of every crinkle: You can pack anti-wrinkle clothing.

These wrinkle-resistant items will look super crisp as soon as you pull them out of your suitcase — all you have to do is slip them on and you’re good to go! Searching for the best takes a lot of time and effort, so I did the heavy lifting and found 16 incomparable items that will have you looking your best while traveling. Keep reading to find some of the top options from Amazon, lululemon, Nordstrom, Spanx and more!

Best Anti-Wrinkle Tops

1. Essential Blouse: Finding a blouse that won’t wrinkle in your suitcase is a pain. Luckily, you can rest assured that this casual flowy pick from Dokotoo will still look crisp once you pull it out — not steaming or ironing required!

2. Denim for the Win: Denim rarely wrinkles, which makes it a supreme travel essential . . . and I’m not just talking about jeans. A denim top — like this one from Quince – is a simple addition to your packing list that can be worn for a variety of activities and occasions.

3. The Best Way to Avoid Wrinkles? Pack a bodysuit. Even if it gets a little wrinkly in transit, simply hanging this lululemon Wundermost bodysuit up will help any crinkles dissipate so you can go about your day in style.

4. Sporty Spice: For your tropical vacations, this sleeveless, tennis-inspired tank will be a knockout. (Plus, it takes up minimal space in your luggage).

Best Anti-Wrinkle Outerwear

5. Surprise Surprise: Bet ya didn’t know lululemon made more than just workout gear. This Relaxed Twill Blazer will keep you looking fly on work trips or can be the finishing touch for more put-together casual looks. The best part? It won’t wrinkle!

6. Keep Warm: I don’t know about you, but I hate feeling disheveled when I arrive at my destination. This affordable Amazon Essentials sweater ensures I stay snug (and look great) no matter how long my flight is!

7. Major Win: One of the best perks of leather jackets? They don’t wrinkle and automatically give you a chic, cool-girl vibe. This style from Venus will never go out of fashion.

8. Pop of Color: Brighten your travel wardrobe with this fun and flirty pink Vegan Suede Jacket. It will instantly elevate your airport ‘fit.

Best Anti-Wrinkle Bottoms

9. Deceivingly Comfy: These pants from Frank & Eileen may look like your standard work trouser with pocket detailing and everything, but they’re actually the comfiest (and classiest leggings). The name makes sense — you’ll feel like a billion dollars anytime you wear them!

10. Perfect Vacation Pants: It’s no secret that Spanx makes some of the comfiest pants around — and the Air Essentials Wide Leg Cropped Pants will quickly become your favorite flying pants for their soft material and smooth finish that never wrinkles.

11. Good Quality Jeans: One of the best things you can pack for any trip? A trusty pair of jeans. This style from Grey Lab is made with premium denim that holds it shape and won’t wrinkle when squeezed into tiny suitcases.

12. Night Out Ready: Whether you plan on going to a fancy dinner or out on the town with your girls, you’ll be dressed for the occasion with these trendy high waist twill shorts.

Best Anti-Wrinkle Dresses

13. Foolproof Dress: Spanx Air Essentials fabric is one of the best anti-wrinkle materials around, which is why it’s a good idea to stock up on this fan-favorite T-shirt dress in a few colors if you hate ironing!

14. Simple Standout: There are a few reasons why this Skims dress is so popular, and one of the most underrated is the fact that it’s wrinkle-resistant!

15. Amazon’s Choice! Over 2,500 shoppers swear by this casual Anrabess sundress for its versatility and — you guessed it — its wrinkle-resistant nature!

16. Sporty Look! This simple dress is one of my favorites to take on vacation because all I needs is some sneakers and a ball cap for a chic, sporty ‘fit!