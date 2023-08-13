Cancel OK
10 Best Beauty and Fashion Deals on Amazon This Weekend

Woman-With-Shopping-Bags-Stock-Photo
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s time to kick back, relax and enjoy a little you time — ’cause it’s the weekend, baby! There’s still time to enjoy the best that summer has to offer, and even more than that, to prepare for all the goodness that fall is soon to bring. Amazon has made that transition even easier with incredible sales on fashion and beauty favorites across the site, so you can stock up on all your essentials or revamp your wardrobe before the weekend is out.

We’ve collected the 10 best beauty and fashion picks on deep discount this weekend, from brand name wardrobe pieces to bestselling beauty basics. Keep on scrolling and get ready to “Add to Cart”!

Beauty

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush – ADA Accepted Power Toothbrush - 8 Brush Heads & Travel Case – 40,000 VPM Electric Motor & Wireless Charging - 4 Modes w Smart Timer
Aquasonic
This world-class electric toothbrush features an ultra-powerful motor producing 40,000 vibrations per minute, with super-fast wireless charging, smart vibration timers and eight included brush heads.
$59.95On Sale: $29.95You Save 50%
See it!

VieBeauti Premium Eyelash Serum

Premium Eyelash Serum by VieBeauti, Lash Boosting Serum for Longer, Fuller Thicker Looking Lashes (3ML), (Packaging May Vary)
VieBeauti
If you’re longing for longer lashes but want to obtain them naturally, this lash-boosting serum is the perfect solution. (See what I did there?) It’ll lengthen and strengthen your eyelashes, producing bolder lashes in as little as 3-5 weeks of regular use.
$39.99On Sale: $24.63You Save 38%
See it!

Vanessa Pro 100% Pure Titanium Flat Iron

VANESSA PRO Flat Iron
VANESSA PRO
Straightening your hair doesn’t have to mean frying it into oblivion! This hair iron’s titanium plates are infused with argan oil to provide faster straightening and increased shine. High levels of negative ions create silkier, smoother and conditioned hair.
$59.99On Sale: $32.98You Save 45%
See it!

Tweezer Guru 2-Pack

Tweezer Guru Tweezers for Women - 2pc Slant Pointed Precision Tweezers for Eyebrows & Ingrown Hair Removal - Blackhead and Splinter Tweezer with Sharp Needle Nose Point for Plucking (Black +Bold Blue)
TWEEZER GURU
Pluck more precisely with Tweezer Guru — perfectly aligned tweezers that offer a strong wide grip for optimal control and execution. This 2-pack of tweezers is made from stainless steel, so they’re also built to last.
$14.95On Sale: $8.71You Save 42%
See it!

Hair Food Coconut & Argan Oil Heat Protectant Spray Blend

Hair Food Heat Protectant Spray
Hair Food
If you’re still anxious about heat-styling your hair, use this protectant spray to defend your mane against blow dryers or straightening irons. Just a spritz helps to seal and protect your hair from heat damage up to 450°F and give it a healthy shine.
$12.49On Sale: $7.39You Save 41%
See it!

Fashion

Bronax Cloud Slides

BRONAX House Slides for Women and Men Size 10 Pillow Soft Foam Home Shower Bathroom Slippers Sandals for Male Female Comfy Cushioned Thick Sole 42-43 Brown
BRONAX
These social media-famous slides are ideal for lounging around the house and flip-flopping your way through your chores. The lightweight rebound sole provides superior stability and shock absorption.
$35.99On Sale: $20.39You Save 43%
See it!

Amazon Essentials Women's Fluid Twill Tiered Fit and Flare Dress

Amazon Essentials Women's Fluid Twill Tiered Fit and Flare Dress, Bright Pink, X-Small
Amazon Essentials
This super-cute summery sundress flatters all kinds of figures, with a relaxed fit and comfortable feel thats perfect for transitioning from daytime fun to nighttime festivities.
$29.90On Sale: $23.92You Save 20%
See it!

Mangopop Women's Round Neck Short Sleeve Basic Bodysuit

MANGOPOP Women's Round Neck Short Sleeve T Shirts Basic Bodysuits (Deep Blue, X-Large)
MANGOPOP
Bodysuits are seriously in right now, and this super-discounted (60% off!) option is the perfect way to get into the trend. It comes in all different colors to match perfectly with any wardrobe, in sizes from X-Small to XX-Large.
$35On Sale: $13.98You Save 60%
See it!

Zesica Flutter Short Sleeve Smocked Tiered Midi Dress

ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Casual Flutter Short Sleeve Crew Neck Smocked Elastic Waist Tiered Midi Dress,Peacock,Small
ZESICA
How cute is this flowy midi dress? It has a classy and cute look, in a variety of bold and beautiful colors perfect to show off with some strappy sandals and a smile.
$58.99On Sale: $36.99You Save 37%
See it!

Automet Womens Casual Plaid Wool Blend Shacket

AUTOMET Womens Casual Plaid Shacket Wool Blend Button Down Long Sleeve Shirt Fall Jacket Shackets
AUTOMET
August means cooler nights, and this shacket is the perfect transition piece for cozying up in the evening as well as moving into breezier fall weather. Plus, the plaid style is perfect for pairing with your autumnal wardrobe.
$49.99On Sale: $25.19You Save 50%
See it!

 

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!