10 Best Beauty and Fashion Deals on Amazon This Weekend

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s time to kick back, relax and enjoy a little you time — ’cause it’s the weekend, baby! There’s still time to enjoy the best that summer has to offer, and even more than that, to prepare for all the goodness that fall is soon to bring. Amazon has made that transition even easier with incredible sales on fashion and beauty favorites across the site, so you can stock up on all your essentials or revamp your wardrobe before the weekend is out.

We’ve collected the 10 best beauty and fashion picks on deep discount this weekend, from brand name wardrobe pieces to bestselling beauty basics. Keep on scrolling and get ready to “Add to Cart”!

Beauty

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush This world-class electric toothbrush features an ultra-powerful motor producing 40,000 vibrations per minute, with super-fast wireless charging, smart vibration timers and eight included brush heads. $59.95 On Sale: $29.95 You Save 50% See it!

VieBeauti Premium Eyelash Serum If you’re longing for longer lashes but want to obtain them naturally, this lash-boosting serum is the perfect solution. (See what I did there?) It’ll lengthen and strengthen your eyelashes, producing bolder lashes in as little as 3-5 weeks of regular use. $39.99 On Sale: $24.63 You Save 38% See it!

Vanessa Pro 100% Pure Titanium Flat Iron Straightening your hair doesn’t have to mean frying it into oblivion! This hair iron’s titanium plates are infused with argan oil to provide faster straightening and increased shine. High levels of negative ions create silkier, smoother and conditioned hair. $59.99 On Sale: $32.98 You Save 45% See it!

Tweezer Guru 2-Pack Pluck more precisely with Tweezer Guru — perfectly aligned tweezers that offer a strong wide grip for optimal control and execution. This 2-pack of tweezers is made from stainless steel, so they’re also built to last. $14.95 On Sale: $8.71 You Save 42% See it!

Hair Food Coconut & Argan Oil Heat Protectant Spray Blend If you’re still anxious about heat-styling your hair, use this protectant spray to defend your mane against blow dryers or straightening irons. Just a spritz helps to seal and protect your hair from heat damage up to 450°F and give it a healthy shine. $12.49 On Sale: $7.39 You Save 41% See it!

Fashion

Bronax Cloud Slides These social media-famous slides are ideal for lounging around the house and flip-flopping your way through your chores. The lightweight rebound sole provides superior stability and shock absorption. $35.99 On Sale: $20.39 You Save 43% See it!

Amazon Essentials Women's Fluid Twill Tiered Fit and Flare Dress This super-cute summery sundress flatters all kinds of figures, with a relaxed fit and comfortable feel thats perfect for transitioning from daytime fun to nighttime festivities. $29.90 On Sale: $23.92 You Save 20% See it!

Mangopop Women's Round Neck Short Sleeve Basic Bodysuit Bodysuits are seriously in right now, and this super-discounted (60% off!) option is the perfect way to get into the trend. It comes in all different colors to match perfectly with any wardrobe, in sizes from X-Small to XX-Large. $35 On Sale: $13.98 You Save 60% See it!

Zesica Flutter Short Sleeve Smocked Tiered Midi Dress How cute is this flowy midi dress? It has a classy and cute look, in a variety of bold and beautiful colors perfect to show off with some strappy sandals and a smile. $58.99 On Sale: $36.99 You Save 37% See it!

Automet Womens Casual Plaid Wool Blend Shacket August means cooler nights, and this shacket is the perfect transition piece for cozying up in the evening as well as moving into breezier fall weather. Plus, the plaid style is perfect for pairing with your autumnal wardrobe. $49.99 On Sale: $25.19 You Save 50% See it!

