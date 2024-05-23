Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There are some fashion essentials you can’t go wrong with during the summer. Comfy vacation sandals come in clutch when you’re walking around for hours at amusement parks or strolling around a tropical resort. Airy dresses made of lightweight fabrics are ideal for brutally hot days because they don’t stick to you in the heat. Even swimsuits with built-in tummy control look ultra-flattering whether you’re poolside or relaxing on a beach. Denim jackets are another warm-weather must-have.

Think about it for a sec. Denim jackets are lifesavers when you’re rocking strappy dresses and halter tops during breezy summer days. Once the sun goes down, denim jackets keep you warm, especially if you’re beachside. Plus, they look great with just about any outfit you can put together.

If you’re looking to add a new staple to your summer outerwear collection, get ready to save a few coins. Levi’s Original Trucker Jacket is on sale for 73% off, just in time for Memorial Day!

Get the Levi’s Original Trucker Jacket for just $25 (originally $90) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

This denim jacket is so trendy and classic! It’s slightly cropped for a modern silhouette and has a stretchy fabric that makes it comfortable and easy to move in. Traditional denim is often restrictive, so you’ll be glad to relax in this cozy option. The light blue jacket has a fold-over collar, long sleeves, and button-flap chest pockets. Best of all? It has welt hand pockets to store your cell phone, lip gloss or portable fan.

You won’t be the only one rocking a denim jacket during the summer. Celebs like Heidi Klum are already on the bandwagon, rocking impressive styles that come with a hefty price tag. Thankfully, there are affordable options that won’t break the bank.

The standard Jeanie shade is on sale for just $25, but this jacket comes in 10 other styles. Shoppers can stock up on this classic coat in black on black, a trippy geometric style called Harper Geo Discharge, purple rose, new green and traditional blue denim and white styles, too.

There’s no denying how iconic denim jackets are. Don’t get caught without one this summer. Get your hands on this Levi’s option while it’s still on sale for just $25!

