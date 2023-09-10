The 10 Best Beauty and Fashion Deals on Amazon This Weekend

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Though we’re past Labor Day weekend, the killer deals are still coming fast and furious — especially on Amazon! This weekend, the mega-retailer has stacked a ton of savings on big brands and viral favorites, especially where beauty and fashion are concerned.
We’ve gathered the 10 best fashion and beauty sales this weekend across Amazon, including makeup essentials, wardrobe staples, and some perfect picks to help create your collection of fall looks! Keep on scrolling to save big and look amazing… all thanks to Amazon.
If you want to slough off your summer skin for a smooth, soft and supple cold weather-ready ‘dermis, this scrub made with Himalayan sea salt, lychee oil complex and sweet almond oil is just the ticket. Plus, with two of these, it’ll last you right through winter!
Turn back the clock and brighten skin with this vitamin C face serum, which contains hyaluronic acid, retinol, niacinamide and salicylic acid to promote reduction of fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots.
This button-down shacket will be a layering piece as we move into the cooler, crisper fall season. There are 23 different colors and patterns to choose from, so you’ll find a version to match pretty much any outfit you can dream up.
For comfort and coverage, you can’t get much better than these high-waisted briefs from Molasus, made from 95% cotton and 5% spandex for perfect stretch. This 5-pack is on sale now for over half off, under $25.
Wear this dress out for hotter weather and under a denim jacket when it cools down — it’s super easy to pair! It comes in a whopping 25 different colors, so there’s sure to be a shade you’ll love in the pack. Add the on-page coupon for extra savings.
