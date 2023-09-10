The 10 Best Beauty and Fashion Deals on Amazon This Weekend

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Though we’re past Labor Day weekend, the killer deals are still coming fast and furious — especially on Amazon! This weekend, the mega-retailer has stacked a ton of savings on big brands and viral favorites, especially where beauty and fashion are concerned.

We’ve gathered the 10 best fashion and beauty sales this weekend across Amazon, including makeup essentials, wardrobe staples, and some perfect picks to help create your collection of fall looks! Keep on scrolling to save big and look amazing… all thanks to Amazon.

Beauty

Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Face Primer This social media-famous face primer is mattifying, pore-minimizing, long-lasting perfection, ensuring a beautiful blank slate for creating any fabulous makeup look (or going out fresh-faced!). $20 On Sale: $11.99 You Save 40% See it!

VieBeauti Premium Eyelash Serum This eyelash serum will help create longer, fuller and thicker lashes the natural way — no extensions or falsies necessary! Add the on-page coupon for an extra $2 off. $39.99 On Sale: $24.63 You Save 38% See it!

Majestic Pure Himalayan Salt Body Scrub, 2-Pack If you want to slough off your summer skin for a smooth, soft and supple cold weather-ready ‘dermis, this scrub made with Himalayan sea salt, lychee oil complex and sweet almond oil is just the ticket. Plus, with two of these, it’ll last you right through winter! $44.99 On Sale: $17.27 You Save 62% See it!

Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum for Face Plus Hyaluronic Acid Turn back the clock and brighten skin with this vitamin C face serum, which contains hyaluronic acid, retinol, niacinamide and salicylic acid to promote reduction of fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots. $21.95 On Sale: $12.73 You Save 42% See it!

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Night Moisturizer for Face Make your ‘beauty sleep’ work for you with this night moisturizer from Neutrogena, which promises to hydrate, restore and revitalize your skin overnight. Easy-peasy! $26.79 On Sale: $15.65 You Save 42% See it!

Fashion

Lncropo Women's Casual Wide Leg Overalls We predict overalls will be a huge fashion trend this fall, so make sure you’re ahead of the curve and snag this cute romper — perfect for pairing with a tee or turtleneck! $39.99 On Sale: $18.99 You Save 53% See it!

Automet Women's Casual Plaid Shacket This button-down shacket will be a layering piece as we move into the cooler, crisper fall season. There are 23 different colors and patterns to choose from, so you’ll find a version to match pretty much any outfit you can dream up. $49.99 On Sale: $25.19 You Save 50% See it!

Molasus Women's Soft Cotton High-Waisted Underwear For comfort and coverage, you can’t get much better than these high-waisted briefs from Molasus, made from 95% cotton and 5% spandex for perfect stretch. This 5-pack is on sale now for over half off, under $25. $45.99 On Sale: $22.39 You Save 51% See it!

EFAN Oversized Women's Sweatshirt Grab this oversized, ‘boyfriend’ style pullover sweater and fit in with the ‘looser is better’ fashion trend! With the on-page coupon, you’ll save a stellar 61% off total! $52.99 On Sale: $25.98 You Save 51% See it!

Zesica Boho Ruffle A Line Maxi Dress Wear this dress out for hotter weather and under a denim jacket when it cools down — it’s super easy to pair! It comes in a whopping 25 different colors, so there’s sure to be a shade you’ll love in the pack. Add the on-page coupon for extra savings. $59.99 On Sale: $39.94 You Save 33% See it!

