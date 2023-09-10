Your account
The 10 Best Beauty and Fashion Deals on Amazon This Weekend

Though we’re past Labor Day weekend, the killer deals are still coming fast and furious — especially on Amazon! This weekend, the mega-retailer has stacked a ton of savings on big brands and viral favorites, especially where beauty and fashion are concerned.

We’ve gathered the 10 best fashion and beauty sales this weekend across Amazon, including makeup essentials, wardrobe staples, and some perfect picks to help create your collection of fall looks! Keep on scrolling to save big and look amazing… all thanks to Amazon.

Beauty

Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Face Primer

Elizabeth Mott Face Primer
Elizabeth Mott
This social media-famous face primer is mattifying, pore-minimizing, long-lasting perfection, ensuring a beautiful blank slate for creating any fabulous makeup look (or going out fresh-faced!).
$20On Sale: $11.99You Save 40%
VieBeauti Premium Eyelash Serum

Premium Eyelash Serum by VieBeauti, Lash Boosting Serum for Longer, Fuller Thicker Looking Lashes (3ML), (Packaging May Vary)
VieBeauti
This eyelash serum will help create longer, fuller and thicker lashes the natural way — no extensions or falsies necessary! Add the on-page coupon for an extra $2 off.
$39.99On Sale: $24.63You Save 38%
Majestic Pure Himalayan Salt Body Scrub, 2-Pack

Majestic Pure Himalayan Salt Body Scrub with Lychee Oil, Exfoliating Salt Scrub to Exfoliate & Moisturize Skin, Deep Cleansing - 10 oz (Pack of 2)
MAJESTIC PURE
If you want to slough off your summer skin for a smooth, soft and supple cold weather-ready ‘dermis, this scrub made with Himalayan sea salt, lychee oil complex and sweet almond oil is just the ticket. Plus, with two of these, it’ll last you right through winter!
$44.99On Sale: $17.27You Save 62%
Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum for Face Plus Hyaluronic Acid

Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum for Face Plus Hyaluronic Acid, Retinol, Niacinamide & Salicylic Acid, Anti Aging Serum, Reduce Fine Lines, Wrinkles & Dark Spots, Brightening Serum for Glowing Skin (1 oz)
Eva Naturals
Turn back the clock and brighten skin with this vitamin C face serum, which contains hyaluronic acid, retinol, niacinamide and salicylic acid to promote reduction of fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots.
$21.95On Sale: $12.73You Save 42%
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Night Moisturizer for Face

Neutrogena Night Serum
Neutrogena
Make your ‘beauty sleep’ work for you with this night moisturizer from Neutrogena, which promises to hydrate, restore and revitalize your skin overnight. Easy-peasy!
$26.79On Sale: $15.65You Save 42%
Fashion

Lncropo Women's Casual Wide Leg Overalls

Women's Casual Plus Size Overalls Baggy Wide Leg Loose Rompers Jumpsuit,Black,XL
Lncropo
We predict overalls will be a huge fashion trend this fall, so make sure you’re ahead of the curve and snag this cute romper — perfect for pairing with a tee or turtleneck!
$39.99On Sale: $18.99You Save 53%
Automet Women's Casual Plaid Shacket

AUTOMET Fall Jacket
AUTOMET
This button-down shacket will be a layering piece as we move into the cooler, crisper fall season. There are 23 different colors and patterns to choose from, so you’ll find a version to match pretty much any outfit you can dream up.
$49.99On Sale: $25.19You Save 50%
Molasus Women's Soft Cotton High-Waisted Underwear

Molasus Women's Soft Cotton Underwear Briefs High Waisted Postpartum Panties Ladies Full Coverage Plus Size Underpants Black,XXL
Molasus
For comfort and coverage, you can’t get much better than these high-waisted briefs from Molasus, made from 95% cotton and 5% spandex for perfect stretch. This 5-pack is on sale now for over half off, under $25.
$45.99On Sale: $22.39You Save 51%
EFAN Oversized Women's Sweatshirt

EFAN Sweatshirts Hoodies for Women Oversized Sweaters Fall Outfits Clothes 2023 Crew Neck Pullover Tops Loose Comfy Winter Fashion Grey
EFAN
Grab this oversized, ‘boyfriend’ style pullover sweater and fit in with the ‘looser is better’ fashion trend! With the on-page coupon, you’ll save a stellar 61% off total!
$52.99On Sale: $25.98You Save 51%
Zesica Boho Ruffle A Line Maxi Dress

ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Boho Spaghetti Strap Square Neck Solid Color Ruffle A Line Beach Long Maxi Dress,Black,X-Large
ZESICA
Wear this dress out for hotter weather and under a denim jacket when it cools down — it’s super easy to pair! It comes in a whopping 25 different colors, so there’s sure to be a shade you’ll love in the pack. Add the on-page coupon for extra savings.
$59.99On Sale: $39.94You Save 33%
