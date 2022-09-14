21 Incredible Bras for B-Cups to Fit Every Need

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Let’s face it: It’s difficult to shop for undergarments! While those of Us with all bust sizes approach the topic with bias, some shoppers with B-cups argue they may be the hardest to shop for. Here’s why: Some B-cups need less support, while some need more — so locating the proper type of bra is dependent on various factors. Of course, that’s not even taking into consideration what outfit or occasion you’re shopping for!
Whether you want a date night bra or an everyday style, we have plenty of options that will suit your needs and properly fit different types of B-cups. Check out our lineup below!
1. Best Everyday Bra
Warner’s Women’s Underarm-Smoothing Comfort Underwire Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra
This bra is lightly lined, which is ideal for casual wear, and the sides are extra wide for both support and a smooth, seamless look. It comes in a bunch of great colors and is highly recommended by nearly 20,000 shoppers!
Pros
- Affordable
- Great color selection
- Super comfortable
Cons
- Sizing may be tricky
Available at: Amazon
2. Best Lace Bra
Bali Lace Desire Underwire Bra
We love that the cups on this bra are half see-through and half-lined — the best of both worlds! The lining is very light, allowing you to embrace your natural shape — and countless shoppers love the look.
Pros
- Machine-washable
- Bright and fun colors available
- Glowing reviews
Cons
- Very minimal lining
Available at: Amazon
3. Best Demi Push-Up Bra
b.tempt’d Women’s B.wow’d Push-up Bra
If you have a lower cut top but still want some lift in your look, this is the ideal bra to wear. The shorter demi cups won’t peek out from your neckline and you’ll snag some extra cleavage!
Pros
- Light push-up lift
- Works for plunging necklines
- Scalloped edges for a seamless fit
Cons
- Hand-wash only
Available at: Amazon
4. Best Backless Sticky Bra
MITALOO Adhesive Bra
Wear backless and low-cut styles with ease by rocking this sticky bra! The adhesive on the inside is actually surprisingly powerful and offers a great hold that may last all night long.
Pros
- Creates great cleavage
- Two-pack available
- Seamless underneath tight clothing
Cons
- May lose grip over time and in hot climates
Available at: Amazon
5. Best Lounge & Sleep Bra
PRETTYWELL Sleep Bra
For hanging out at home or sleeping, this bra is absolutely fantastic. There are built-in cups, but they’re removable if you want a lighter feel. The fabric is super stretchy and will basically feel like you’re wearing nothing at all!
Pros
- Ultra-comfortable material
- Two-pack available
- Removable cups
- Affordable
Cons
- Straps may be too long for petite frames
Available at: Amazon
6. Best Date Night Bra
Deyllo Women’s Push Up Lace Bra
The lacy, seductive bra gives your bust tons of lift — adding a full cup size to your frame! There are also versions of this bra with extra straps added if you want to go more over-the-top.
Pros
- Ultra push-up lift
- Different styles available
- Affordable
- Glowing reviews
Cons
- Wires may pop out over time
Available at: Amazon
7. Best Light Push-Up Bra
Maidenform One Fab Fit Underwire Bra
For just a little bit of lift, this bra is the way to go. It’s full coverage, and according to reviewers, looks incredibly flattering underneath everything. Shoppers also note the colors they picked out looked even more stunning in person!
Pros
- Stunning shade range
- Comfortable fit
Cons
- Hand-wash only
- Sizing may be tricky
Available at: Amazon
8. Best Strapless Bra
Calvin Klein Women’s Seductive Comfort Lift Strapless Multiway Bra
This supportive strapless bra is what we want to wear with all of our shoulder-baring styles! If you want to convert it, there are straps included for extra support.
Pros
- Comes with detachable straps
- Highly rated
- Supportive
Cons
- Only three colors available
Available at: Amazon
9. Best Unlined Lace Bra
DORINA Angie Women’s Sexy 3/4 & Full Cup Coverage Non Padded Underwire Lace Bra
If you don’t want to deal with padding, this bra is made for you. The lining on the lower half of the cups is light, and the underwires provide the shaping support you need. This is another strong date night option if you don’t want to go for a push-up!
Pros
- Extra light lining
- Multiple colors available
- Beautiful quality
Cons
- Hand-wash only
Available at: Amazon
10. Best Lace Bralette
b.tempt’d by Wacoal Women’s Lace Kiss Bralette
For a bralette as delicate as this lace one, it actually boasts a surprising amount of support! The waistband underneath the bust is long enough to make you feel slightly lifted, and we love the sultriness of the fully see-through look.
Pros
- Lovely quality
- Plenty of color options
- Surprisingly supportive
Cons
- Extra delicate and prone to tearing
Available at: Amazon
11. Best Everyday Bralette
MsAnya Bralette 4-Pack
These bralettes are as comfortable as it gets and can be worn around the house or underneath casual tees and tanks. You also get to choose between different four-packs, which makes each one seriously affordable!
Pros
- Low price point
- Super comfy
- Light padding and lift
Cons
- Fewer customer reviews
Available at: Amazon
12. Best Wireless Push-Up Bra
Warner’s Women’s Cloud 9 Super Soft Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra
You don’t ever have to wear a wire-equipped bra again with this incredible wireless version! It even has some push-up padding so you can also receive extra lift without uncomfortable pinching.
Pros
- Light push-up lift
- Over 6,000 reviews
- Wire-free
Cons
- Hand-wash only
Available at: Amazon
13. Best Bra Top
Free People Women’s Ribbed V Neck Brami Top
With this crop top, you don’t have to wear a bra at all! The compression and cut of this tank offer the right amount of support for everyday, casual wear.
Pros
- Fun color options
- Glowing reviews
- Minimalist design
Cons
- Fewer customer reviews
Available at: Amazon
14. Best Reversible Bralette Top
NIKIBIKI Women Seamless Reversible Twist Bra Top
Get two tops for the price of one with this bralette! The twist-tie looks great worn both ways, so you can switch up your look depending on what bottoms you’re teaming it with.
Pros
- Bright color options
- Reversible style
Cons
- Fewer customer reviews
Available at: Amazon
15. Best Balconette Bra
Rosme Women’s Balconette Bra
This balconette style perfectly complements square neck dresses and tops! It gives your bust just a touch of extra lift, and shoppers adore the romantic lacy look. We would surely add this bra to our date night collection!
Pros
- Beautiful design
- Great shaping and support
- Fantastic reviews
Cons
- Sizing may be tricky
Available at: Amazon
16. Best Ultra Push-Up Wireless Bra
DOBREVA Women’s Push Up Wireless Bra
Wire-free push-up bras may not always have the best lift, but this one changes the game! The wider waistband adds to the lift without using wires, making it arguably one of the comfiest push-ups on the market.
Pros
- Wireless design
- Smooth buttery fabric
Cons
- Fewer customer reviews
Available at: Amazon
17. Best Everyday Wireless Bra
Rene Rofe 4 Pack Wirefree Bra
For everyday wear, you don’t need to deal with wires — which is what makes this bra a dream. It has soft foam padding for shaping and it comes in a four-pack, which saves you a lot of money by buying in bulk!
Pros
- Comfortable, breathable material
- Value pack
- Different color combo options
Cons
- Low level support
Available at: Amazon
18. Best Ultra Plunge Deep-V Bra
Natori Women’s Feathers Luxe Contour Underwire Bra
This bra plunges the lowest out of our selection, so it’s ideal for tops which dip extra low! Shoppers also note it basically feels like you’re not wearing a bra at all — making it a complete must-have.
Pros
- Glowing reviews
- Extra low front dip
- Mesh panel details
Cons
- Expensive
Available at: Amazon
19. Best Front Closure Bra
Vanity Fair Women’s Front Closure Bra
Bras that close in the front as opposed to the back are so much easier to throw on, so if you prefer that style, this would be our top pick. It makes for an extra smooth look in the back which reviews claim is unbeatable!
Pros
- No-poke underwires
- Easy front closure
- Tons of positive reviews
Cons
- Hand-wash only
Available at: Amazon
20. Best Light Support Sports Bra
Core 10 by Reebok Women’s Strappy Printed Light Support Sports Bra
Smaller cup sizes and low impact workouts don’t need as much support, which is what makes this sports bra perfect! It also doubles as a lounging bra if you want one with moisture-wicking capabilities.
Pros
- Super affordable
- Light, yet fitted support
- Fun graphic print
Cons
- Fewer customer reviews
Available at: Amazon
21. Best Full Support Sports Bra
90 Degree By Reflex High Impact Full Support Racerback Sports Bra
Higher-impact workouts like running or HIIT may require a sports with some more compression, which is exactly what this one provides! Its longer length is the ideal match for your go-to high-waisted leggings.
Pros
- Low price
- High quality
- Glowing reviews
Cons
- Material is not the stretchiest
Available at: Amazon
