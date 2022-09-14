21 Incredible Bras for B-Cups to Fit Every Need

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s face it: It’s difficult to shop for undergarments! While those of Us with all bust sizes approach the topic with bias, some shoppers with B-cups argue they may be the hardest to shop for. Here’s why: Some B-cups need less support, while some need more — so locating the proper type of bra is dependent on various factors. Of course, that’s not even taking into consideration what outfit or occasion you’re shopping for!

Whether you want a date night bra or an everyday style, we have plenty of options that will suit your needs and properly fit different types of B-cups. Check out our lineup below!

1. Best Everyday Bra

Warner’s Women’s Underarm-Smoothing Comfort Underwire Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra

This bra is lightly lined, which is ideal for casual wear, and the sides are extra wide for both support and a smooth, seamless look. It comes in a bunch of great colors and is highly recommended by nearly 20,000 shoppers!

Pros

Affordable

Great color selection

Super comfortable

Cons

Sizing may be tricky

See it!

Available at: Amazon

2. Best Lace Bra

Bali Lace Desire Underwire Bra

We love that the cups on this bra are half see-through and half-lined — the best of both worlds! The lining is very light, allowing you to embrace your natural shape — and countless shoppers love the look.

Pros

Machine-washable

Bright and fun colors available

Glowing reviews

Cons

Very minimal lining

See it!

Available at: Amazon

3. Best Demi Push-Up Bra

b.tempt’d Women’s B.wow’d Push-up Bra

If you have a lower cut top but still want some lift in your look, this is the ideal bra to wear. The shorter demi cups won’t peek out from your neckline and you’ll snag some extra cleavage!

Pros

Light push-up lift

Works for plunging necklines

Scalloped edges for a seamless fit

Cons

Hand-wash only

See it!

Available at: Amazon

4. Best Backless Sticky Bra

MITALOO Adhesive Bra

Wear backless and low-cut styles with ease by rocking this sticky bra! The adhesive on the inside is actually surprisingly powerful and offers a great hold that may last all night long.

Pros

Creates great cleavage

Two-pack available

Seamless underneath tight clothing

Cons

May lose grip over time and in hot climates

See it!

Available at: Amazon

5. Best Lounge & Sleep Bra

PRETTYWELL Sleep Bra

For hanging out at home or sleeping, this bra is absolutely fantastic. There are built-in cups, but they’re removable if you want a lighter feel. The fabric is super stretchy and will basically feel like you’re wearing nothing at all!

Pros

Ultra-comfortable material

Two-pack available

Removable cups

Affordable

Cons

Straps may be too long for petite frames

See it!

Available at: Amazon

6. Best Date Night Bra

Deyllo Women’s Push Up Lace Bra

The lacy, seductive bra gives your bust tons of lift — adding a full cup size to your frame! There are also versions of this bra with extra straps added if you want to go more over-the-top.

Pros

Ultra push-up lift

Different styles available

Affordable

Glowing reviews

Cons

Wires may pop out over time

See it!

Available at: Amazon

7. Best Light Push-Up Bra

Maidenform One Fab Fit Underwire Bra

For just a little bit of lift, this bra is the way to go. It’s full coverage, and according to reviewers, looks incredibly flattering underneath everything. Shoppers also note the colors they picked out looked even more stunning in person!

Pros

Stunning shade range

Comfortable fit

Cons

Hand-wash only

Sizing may be tricky

See it!

Available at: Amazon

8. Best Strapless Bra

Calvin Klein Women’s Seductive Comfort Lift Strapless Multiway Bra

This supportive strapless bra is what we want to wear with all of our shoulder-baring styles! If you want to convert it, there are straps included for extra support.

Pros

Comes with detachable straps

Highly rated

Supportive

Cons

Only three colors available

See it!

Available at: Amazon

9. Best Unlined Lace Bra

DORINA Angie Women’s Sexy 3/4 & Full Cup Coverage Non Padded Underwire Lace Bra

If you don’t want to deal with padding, this bra is made for you. The lining on the lower half of the cups is light, and the underwires provide the shaping support you need. This is another strong date night option if you don’t want to go for a push-up!

Pros

Extra light lining

Multiple colors available

Beautiful quality

Cons

Hand-wash only

See it!

Available at: Amazon

10. Best Lace Bralette

b.tempt’d by Wacoal Women’s Lace Kiss Bralette

For a bralette as delicate as this lace one, it actually boasts a surprising amount of support! The waistband underneath the bust is long enough to make you feel slightly lifted, and we love the sultriness of the fully see-through look.

Pros

Lovely quality

Plenty of color options

Surprisingly supportive

Cons

Extra delicate and prone to tearing

See it!

Available at: Amazon

11. Best Everyday Bralette

MsAnya Bralette 4-Pack

These bralettes are as comfortable as it gets and can be worn around the house or underneath casual tees and tanks. You also get to choose between different four-packs, which makes each one seriously affordable!

Pros

Low price point

Super comfy

Light padding and lift

Cons

Fewer customer reviews

See it!

Available at: Amazon

12. Best Wireless Push-Up Bra

Warner’s Women’s Cloud 9 Super Soft Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra

You don’t ever have to wear a wire-equipped bra again with this incredible wireless version! It even has some push-up padding so you can also receive extra lift without uncomfortable pinching.

Pros

Light push-up lift

Over 6,000 reviews

Wire-free

Cons

Hand-wash only

See it!

Available at: Amazon

13. Best Bra Top

Free People Women’s Ribbed V Neck Brami Top

With this crop top, you don’t have to wear a bra at all! The compression and cut of this tank offer the right amount of support for everyday, casual wear.

Pros

Fun color options

Glowing reviews

Minimalist design

Cons

Fewer customer reviews

See it!

Available at: Amazon

14. Best Reversible Bralette Top

NIKIBIKI Women Seamless Reversible Twist Bra Top

Get two tops for the price of one with this bralette! The twist-tie looks great worn both ways, so you can switch up your look depending on what bottoms you’re teaming it with.

Pros

Bright color options

Reversible style

Cons

Fewer customer reviews

See it!

Available at: Amazon

15. Best Balconette Bra

Rosme Women’s Balconette Bra

This balconette style perfectly complements square neck dresses and tops! It gives your bust just a touch of extra lift, and shoppers adore the romantic lacy look. We would surely add this bra to our date night collection!

Pros

Beautiful design

Great shaping and support

Fantastic reviews

Cons

Sizing may be tricky

See it!

Available at: Amazon

16. Best Ultra Push-Up Wireless Bra

DOBREVA Women’s Push Up Wireless Bra

Wire-free push-up bras may not always have the best lift, but this one changes the game! The wider waistband adds to the lift without using wires, making it arguably one of the comfiest push-ups on the market.

Pros

Wireless design

Smooth buttery fabric

Cons

Fewer customer reviews

See it!

Available at: Amazon

17. Best Everyday Wireless Bra

Rene Rofe 4 Pack Wirefree Bra

For everyday wear, you don’t need to deal with wires — which is what makes this bra a dream. It has soft foam padding for shaping and it comes in a four-pack, which saves you a lot of money by buying in bulk!

Pros

Comfortable, breathable material

Value pack

Different color combo options

Cons

Low level support

See it!

Available at: Amazon

18. Best Ultra Plunge Deep-V Bra

Natori Women’s Feathers Luxe Contour Underwire Bra

This bra plunges the lowest out of our selection, so it’s ideal for tops which dip extra low! Shoppers also note it basically feels like you’re not wearing a bra at all — making it a complete must-have.

Pros

Glowing reviews

Extra low front dip

Mesh panel details

Cons

Expensive

See it!

Available at: Amazon

19. Best Front Closure Bra

Vanity Fair Women’s Front Closure Bra

Bras that close in the front as opposed to the back are so much easier to throw on, so if you prefer that style, this would be our top pick. It makes for an extra smooth look in the back which reviews claim is unbeatable!

Pros

No-poke underwires

Easy front closure

Tons of positive reviews

Cons

Hand-wash only

See it!

Available at: Amazon

20. Best Light Support Sports Bra

Core 10 by Reebok Women’s Strappy Printed Light Support Sports Bra

Smaller cup sizes and low impact workouts don’t need as much support, which is what makes this sports bra perfect! It also doubles as a lounging bra if you want one with moisture-wicking capabilities.

Pros

Super affordable

Light, yet fitted support

Fun graphic print

Cons

Fewer customer reviews

See it!

Available at: Amazon

21. Best Full Support Sports Bra

90 Degree By Reflex High Impact Full Support Racerback Sports Bra

Higher-impact workouts like running or HIIT may require a sports with some more compression, which is exactly what this one provides! Its longer length is the ideal match for your go-to high-waisted leggings.

Pros

Low price

High quality

Glowing reviews

Cons

Material is not the stretchiest

See it!

Available at: Amazon

