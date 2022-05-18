The Absolute Best Brow Gels for Fuller, Thicker and More Defined Brows

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Brow trends have steadily changed over the decades, and right now, the look that’s front and center is focused on a more natural vibe. Embracing your brows and enhancing them in only a few different spots is the ticket, and the best way you can get the look is with a great brow gel! Instead of creating an artificial shape with a brow pencil, a brow gel can give your hairs a tint and shape them into an arch that looks like you’re not wearing any makeup at all!

What Are the Different Types of Brow Gels I Can Buy?

For starters, brow gels are separated into two categories: clear and tinted. If you don’t want any added color and just want to use a gel to tape and keep your brows in place, clear is the way to go. But if you do want the benefit of adding color to brow hairs that are lighter or less visible, then tinted should be your go-to!

From there, you have a few other factors to consider. Some brow gels just have the tint and the hold, while others have added elements that can help make your brows look thicker and fuller. Then, you also have different pigment levels to choose from. Do you need a brow gel with a lighter hue or a darker one that’s more opaque? There are even brow gels that can help your hairs look naturally fuller or even grow longer over time! Those options come down to your personal preference, and we found the cream of the crop in terms of brow gels that cover all of these different needs. Read on to discover your perfect match!

11 Amazing Brow Gels That Can Shape, Fill and Volumize Brow Hairs

Anastasia Beverly Hills Tinted Brow Gel

The clear version of this brow gel is arguably one of the most sought-after products on the market, and the brand has also expanded their formula by including tinted versions as well! The gel has all-day staying power and uses light-reflecting pearls to enhance the brow hairs to leave you with a natural finish.

Pros

Strong hold

Light tint

Buildable color

Great shade range

Cons

Slightly expensive

Not as much volumizing power

Available at: Amazon, Sephora, Ulta, Nordstrom

WUNDER2 Wunderbrow Waterproof Eyebrow Gel

There may not be a better multi-tasking brow product than this gel! You actually get three different brushes included in the set — a spoolie, a flat angle brush and a finer brush to help you fill, define and brush out your brows to perfection. The gel is also waterproof so you won’t have to worry about it budging at all!

Pros

Multiple brushes

Waterproof formula

Massive bestseller

Great for all types of brows

Cons

Not as many shades available

May be too heavy for some

Available at: Amazon

NYX Thick it Stick it! Thickening Brow Gel Mascara

On top of helping your brows stay in place and enhancing them, this gel uses tiny plant-origin fibers to allow your brows to appear thicker than they actually are! You can build up the layers to get the result you want, and shoppers say that their brows stay in place all day long.

Pros

Great shade range

Volume-building formula

Super affordable

Cons

Some shoppers don’t love the applicator wand

Available at: Amazon, Ulta, Target, Walmart

Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel

This gel also uses tiny microfibers to help build up volume while filling in your brows to create a fuller look. The result is natural-looking, and the difference with this product comes down to the applicator. It’s a small spoolie which makes it easy to give your brows a precise shape!

Pros

Great shade range available

Precise applicator

Light yet pigmented color

Cons

More expensive

Hue may be too light for some

Available at: Sephora, Ulta, Amazon, Target, Nordstrom

Essence Make Me Brow Eyebrow Gel Mascara

You likely won’t get a better bang for your buck than this brow gel. A tube will only cost you about $4, and it has the same type of fiber-filling capability that rivals its more expensive counterparts! You’ll get the volume and shape definition you need with this seriously affordable product.

Pros

Super low price

Buildable color

Volumizing

Cons

Not as many shade options

May be too light of a pigment for some

Available at: Amazon, Ulta, Target

Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW-FILL Volumizing Brow Gel

You’ve probably seen this brand’s lash serum before, and you can expect similar strengthening benefits from their brow gel! In addition to the color tint and hold that it gives your brow hair, the gel is also infused with peptides that may help your natural brows look healthier over time.

Pros

Brow conditioning formula

Volume-enhancing

Cons

Fewer shades available

May not be best for especially sparse brows

Available at: Amazon, Ulta

IT Cosmetics Brow Power Filler Volumizing Tinted Fiber Eyebrow Gel

This specific brow gel may the the best option for anyone who has especially sparse brows. The unique brush design helps you to fill and shape your brows, while also tinting your existing brows for a complete look. The formula is also waterproof so your brows won’t start looking off-kilter after a couple of hours!

Pros

Unique brush design

More opaque color

Perfect for sparse brows

Cons

Some shoppers say application can be messy

Shades are universal, but may not be an exact perfect match

Available at: Ulta, Sephora, Nordstrom

bareMinerals Strength & Length Serum Infused Brow Gel

This brow gel works in two ways — it instantly boosts the volume of your brows with its formula and also helps your natural brows look fuller over time! The gel acts as a serum that’s infused with plant extracts to help promote natural brow growth — even before applying this gel.

Pros

Promotes natural brow growth

Easy-control brush applicator

Cons

Slightly more expensive

Fewer shades available

Available at: Ulta, Nordstrom, Amazon

Urban Decay Inked Brow Gel

This brow gel’s applicator is unique because it only comes with an angled brush as opposed to a spoolie. This is ideal if you want a sharper and more defined brow, plus the formula lasts up to 60 hours — which attests to its “Inked” namesake!

Pros

Super long-lasting

Great color payoff

Nice shade range available

Cons

More expensive

Not everyone loves the applicator

Available at: Ulta, Amazon, Nordstrom

Too Faced Brow Wig Brush on Brow Gel

This lighter brow gel is excellent if you want to go for a more natural look. It doesn’t have the same volume-building fibers as some of the other products we’ve mentioned, but the color is buildable. Plus, the tip of the brush can be used to help fill in sparser areas.

Pros

Lighter color, but buildable

Angled spoolie helps to fill in

Great for taming fluffy brows

Cons

No volumizing microfibers

Slightly pricier

Not as many shades available

Available at: Ulta, Target, Nordstrom, Sephora

e.l.f. Wow Brow Gel

This is another fantastic formula if you don’t want to spend a ton of money on a brow gel! There are clay particles that act as hair fibers to give you a fuller look, and it’s buildable to get the exact brow you want. Shoppers say their results are incredibly natural-looking and note you truly can’t beat the price!

Pros

Super affordable

Volumizing

Small brush for precise application

Cons

Fewer shades available

Some say the pigment is too light for their taste

Available at: Ulta, Target, Amazon

