3 Days Left! 10 Early Best Buy Black Friday Deals — Starting at $10

Waiting until Black Friday to do all of your holiday shopping this year? It might not necessarily be the right move. With shipping delays, labor shortages and supply chain issues looming like a heavy cloud, the earlier you shop in 2021, the better. Luckily, retailers aren’t leaving you with the choice of either shopping early or saving big. Best Buy, for example, is already doling out Black Friday discounts so you can shop guilt-free!

Obviously, Best Buy also has so many awesome gift options, whether for the music lover, gardener or content creator in your life. These deals are so good, you won’t need to look anywhere else. Best Buy Totaltechs™ and My Best Buy® members could even receive a price difference refund just in case a “Black Friday Prices Guaranteed” item drops lower before November 26.

The catch here is that these prices are going to go up again after November 7, so unless you want to be rushing with the rest on the actual Black Friday, let’s start shopping. We’ve picked out 10 can’t-miss deals!

This Samsung Tablet

This tablet is “perfectly sized for entertainment on the go” and designed to work for the whole family. No judgment if you want to keep it for yourself though!

Get the Samsung – Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ 64 GB with Wi-Fi (originally $200) for just $130 at Best Buy for a limited time!

This Bella Pro Series Air Fryer

This touchscreen air fryer makes cooking large meals a cinch, whether you’re preparing chicken, french fries or even cheese melts!

Get the Bella Pro Series – 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer (originally $130) for just $50 at Best Buy for a limited time!

This AeroGarden Indoor Garden

This is an especially great gift for someone living in a dorm or apartment who doesn’t have a real space to garden — or for someone who’s sick of wildlife eating up their outdoor plants. It comes with a six-pod heirloom salad greens seed kit too!

Get the AeroGarden – Harvest Elite Slim – Indoor Garden (originally $180) for just $99.99 at Best Buy for a limited time!

These Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones

Beats by Dr. Dre headphones are always going to be a fire gift for any music or podcast fan. This pair has Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling and up to 40 hours of playback before a recharge!

Get the Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (originally $350) for just $170 at Best Buy for a limited time!



This HP Chromebook

Not many brands want to tell you this, but you actually don’t need to spend over $1,000 for a great laptop, especially if you use it more casually or want to travel with it worry-free. Sometimes you don’t even need a full $100!

Get the HP – 11.6″ Chromebook (originally $259) for just $99 at Best Buy for a limited time!

This ION Audio Speaker

A Bluetooth speaker can always level up a hangout, whether you’re having a pool party or a picnic with friends. This one goes incognito as a rock too, blending in with the scenery!

Get the ION Audio – Solar Rock Multi-Sync Solar Rechargeable Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker (originally $130) for just $99.99 at Best Buy for a limited time!

This Bower LED Ring Light

This mini ring light is great because it’s not only flexible, but it includes an extra arm and clamp for your phone. Selfies and even Zoom calls are getting a major upgrade thanks to this clip-on light. It has three brightness levels too!

Get the Bower – Flexible 24″ LED Ring Light (originally $25) for just $10 at Best Buy for a limited time!



This Canon Content Creator Kit

The future TikTok star, YouTuber or Instagram influencer in your life will adore you forever for gifting them this kit. It comes with a high-quality camera, a tripod, a detachable Bluetooth remote and a top-notch microphone!

Get the Canon – EOS M50 Mark II Mirrorless Camera with EF-M 15-45mm Lens Content Creator Kit (originally $900) for just $799.99 at Best Buy for a limited time!



This ION Audio Retro Boombox

We all miss boomboxes, let’s be real. This one can play cassettes, the radio and yes, it has built-in Bluetooth as well so you can stream music in a more modern way!

Get the ION Audio – Retro Boombox with AM/FM Radio (originally $140) for just $80 at Best Buy for a limited time!

This Samsung Galaxy Watch3

Smartwatches are definitely one of the best gifts of the 21st century. You can make calls, read texts, pay for food, play music, track your health and more with this stylish innovation!

Get the Samsung – Galaxy Watch3 Smartwatch 41mm Stainless LTE (originally $450) for just $250 at Best Buy for a limited time!

