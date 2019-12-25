Holiday Fatigue? Check Out These 7 Hangover Cures on Amazon





New Year’s Eve is right around the corner, and everyone is getting prepared for the big night! For some, the holiday season may lead to a cocktail or two — which inevitably causes some unpleasant morning-after moments.

There are few things worse than waking up with a hangover. In fact, it will likely negate just how much fun you had the night before. So to help you get through the rest of the season (if you’re over 21, of course), we’ve rounded up some of the most popular hangover cures and preventative supplements that you can pick up from Amazon today!

1. Liquid I.V. Powder

This is a powder that’s divided into individual portions to throw into a standard water bottle. It triples the hydration you’re getting, which is super helpful if your body is dehydrated.

Get the Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier packets for prices starting at just $20, available from Amazon!

2. Flyby

This Amazon bestseller is a preventative pill that you take both before embarking on your night out — and once after you get home prior to falling asleep. The result is that you can wake up the next day feeling as fresh as a daisy!

Get the Flyby Hangover Cure & Prevention Pills for prices starting at just $18, available from Amazon!

3. Drinkwel

This is a multivitamin that helps you better replenish the nutrients you lose after going for a night out. You also take this before embarking on your evening and once again before bed — which leads to a way more pleasant morning.

Get the Drinkwel for Hangovers, Liver Support & Detox Multivitamin for prices starting at just $18, available from Amazon!

4. Pedialyte

Pedialyte has become a go-to hangover cure for intense rehydration the morning after a night on the town. In response to this popularity boom, the company created a stronger version that’s made specifically for adults to help with recovery.

Get the Pedialyte AdvancedCare Plus Electrolyte Powder for $33, available from Amazon!

5. PARTYAID

The pre-mixed drink contains a ton of helpful nutrients that can alleviate traditional hangover symptoms. You can drink this before, during or after your night out and feel significantly better the next day.

Get the PARTYAID Rehab Blend supplement drink for prices starting at just $11, available from Amazon!

6. Ease

These hangover prevention pills are some of the strongest on the market, and they contain three natural ingredients that can help make you feel great the next day. Those ingredients are natural Dihydromyricetin, Milk Thistle Extract and Reishi mushroom. Just take them before and after you imbibe, and you’re good to go!

Get the Ease Ultra High Strength Hangover Cure and Prevention Pills for $18, available from Amazon!

7. DeToxx for Hangovers

These hangover prevention supplements contain ingredients that don’t include caffeine or painkillers — which can actually put more stress on your liver and lessen recovery. They’re natural and made from vegetarian ingredients, and much like the others, you can take these pills before and after drinking.

Get the LES Labs DeToxx for Hangovers Natural Supplement for $20, available from Amazon!

