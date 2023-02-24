Cancel OK
12 Best Jute Rugs That Spread All the Good Juju

By
jute rugs
 Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We like our rugs how we like our diet — fiber-forward. And out of all the floor decor made with natural fibers, our favorite type of woven variety is a jute rug. Known as the “golden fiber,” the jute plant produces beautiful beige rugs that are textured and thick.

This style is modern-meets-farmhouse, a mix of trendy and timeless. Designers love this high-end look for its durability, sustainability and versatility. A jute rug works in virtually any space, both colorful and classic. It’s like the nude pump of rugs — it goes with everything!

How We Chose the Best Jute Rugs

If you want to feel like you’re on vacation 24/7, then invest in a jute rug. These braided beauties seem like  pieces you’d find When determining which rugs we should include on this list, we factored in quality, comfort, style and price. The ideal jute rug is soft, sturdy and stable. No slipping and sliding!

Cut a rug with the 12 best jute rugs on the market! These rustic rugs will elevate your space with chic charm. Next stop: Architectural Digest home tour!

1. Frelish Decor Handwoven Round Jute Area Rug

jute rug
Amazon

 

This round jute rug is an all-around winner! “This rug is 5 Star Plus,” one customer declared. “I could not be happier with it. It laid down nicely and I love it every time I walk in my kitchen. I love that it is natural and biodegradable. A fabulous product in every way.”

Pros:

  • Soft
  • High quality
  • Affordable price

Cons:

  • Some shoppers said the edges start to fray
2. Hausattire Handwoven Jute Braided Rug

round jute rug
Amazon

Looking for a smaller rug to spice up a tighter space? This handwoven accent rug adds warmth and texture. “I love the natural color,” one shopper said. “It is nicely made and looks beautiful.”

Pros:

  • Simple and elegant
  • Handcrafted
  • Easy to clean

Cons:

  • Some say it doesn’t lay flat after shipping
3. Safavieh Handmade Chunky Textured Premium Jute Runner Rug

jute rug
Amazon

We also like our rugs how we like our peanut butter — the chunkier, the better! “So nice! Arrived super fast and we could not be happier!” one reviewer proclaimed. “Thick and very soft to walk in with bare feet. We bought a similar jute rug from Pottery Barn years ago and it hurt, literally a bit painful lol, to walk on with bare feet, this rug is nothing like that one — we can’t believe how soft it is. The look it gives a room is amazing at a fraction of the price you will pay at Pottery Barn.”

Pros:

  • Thick, sturdy and soft
  • Sustainable and natural fibers

Cons:

  • A few reviews said this rug isn’t pet-friendly while others said their animals love it — jury’s still out
4. NuLOOM Rikki Coastal Braided Jute Area Rug

striped jute rug
Amazon

Stand out from other braided basics with this striped style! According to one reviewer, this rug earns top marks: “We searched high and low for a durable and stylish area rug and finally found it! This rug is thick and has no weird smells. Quick delivery and looks beautiful in our beach house! A++++.”

Pros:

  • Striped trim adds an accent
  • Comfortable

Cons:

  • Not the highest quality
5. Debroh Handmade Flatweave Jute Rug

jute rug
Wayfair

Whether or not you live by the sea, embrace the beachy vibes with this flatweave rug. “LOVE THIS!” one customer exclaimed. “It is a beautiful area rug and really gives a ‘coastal’ feel.”

Pros:

  • Great quality
  • Thick
  • On sale

Cons:

  • Some say the color looks slightly different from pictures
6. Bay Isle Home Leddy Handmade Flatweave Jute Rug

jute rug
Wayfair

Water-resistant and reversible, this handmade rug is a functional treasure. “The weave and material are wonderful!” one reviewer raved. “I love that it is neutral and goes with any style and is tough and rugged while feeling feminine.”

Pros:

  • Durable
  • Beautiful
  • Exceptional quality

Cons:

  • Can be tricky to clean
7. Highland DunesPollux Handmade Flatweave Jute Rug

jute rug
Wayfair

Available in a variety of sizes, including rectangles and runners, this jute rug is stylish and stain-resistant. “I love this rug!” one shopper gushed. “Perfect color combination for black chairs and wood table! The price was perfect for the quality.” 

Pros:

  • Thick
  • Soft
  • Stain-resistant

Cons:

  • Some complained about the quality
8. Gracie Oaks Nicholson Handmade Flatweave Jute Rug

jute rug
Wayfair

We hate to pick favorites, but this jute rug may be one of our top choices on the list. We’re smitten with the subtle pattern! And we’re not alone. “Love this rug!” one customer commented. “It’s as lovely in person as in the photos. Very sturdy rug with great texture that’s not super heavy and actually easy to life. Totally brightened up my kitchen space. Tassels are a nice touch that soften the look.”

Pros:

  • Gorgeous patterned design
  • Thick
  • On sale

Cons:

  • Shoppers say you need to pair this rug with a slip-proof pad
9. Highland DunesLin Handmade Flatweave Jute Rug

jute rug
Wayfair

With tasseled fringe edges and a soft structure, this jute rug is comfy-chic. “The rug is absolutely beautiful!” one happy customer announced. “Exactly what I hoped for. I’m a very happy customer!” This rug is top-rated for a reason.

Pros:

  • Top-rated
  • Soft, durable, beautiful

Cons:

  • None
10. Flatwoven Mateo Jute Rug

criss-cross jute rug
Anthropologie

Featuring a criss-crossed pattern, this flatwoven jute rug looks and feels luxe. The textured details and longer pile give this piece an elegant edge. “Beautiful thick rug!” one shopper enthused. “Love the colors and pattern!”

Pros:

  • Cool criss-crossed pattern
  • Suitable for high-traffic areas
  • High quality

Cons:

  • Expensive
11. Nuloom Rigo Hand Woven Farmhouse Jute Area Rug

jute rug
Ashley Furniture

Simple yet stunning, this farmhouse style is a reliable rug. “It feels a lot softer than I expected, and feels nice and ‘cushy’ with an inexpensive rug pad,” wrote one reviewer. “The best part is that I saw this from another seller for almost double the price.”

Pros:

  • Good value
  • Beautiful

Cons:

  • Some say there are slight imperfections
Other Jute Rugs We Love:

 

Rug-Stock-Photo

Best Living Room Rugs to Suit Your Home Decor

Read article

