Clearance! Save Up to 70% at Wayfair for Presidents’ Day

Presidents’ Day 2023 may fall on February 20, but at Wayfair, the holiday has already begun! There’s a clearance event happening right now with savings on everything from furniture to vacuums and dinnerware.

You can save up to 70% during this sale and secure some speedy shipping. Ready to get started on a spring spruce-up? Let’s do it — before this sale comes to an end! Shop our picks below!

Mistana Hillsby Machine Woven / Power Loomed Performance Rug

With over 16,000 reviews and a super high rating, we think there’s a pretty great chance you’ll fall in love with this rug too. We know we did! Its faded design can fit beautifully into any space. Available in multiple sizes!

Was $450 On Sale: $130 You Save 71% See it!

Sand & Stable Lincoln Duvet Cover Set

Crisp, white bedding for spring? Yes, please! This set comes with a duvet cover and shams, both of which are hypoallergenic, non-pilling and fade-resistant. Everything can be washed and dried in the machine too!

Was $50 On Sale: $27 You Save 46% See it!

Bungalow Rose Babbitt Double Old-Fashioned Glasses (Set of 4)

Colorful bubble glasses like these just make our heart happy. Romanticize daily routines by using them to drink water or juice, or impress guests by bringing them out at dinner!

Was $40 On Sale: $24 You Save 40% See it!

Bissell Professional Portable Carpet Deep Cleaner

Bissell’s carpet cleaning vacuums are growing in popularity lately — we’ve all been waiting for something like this! Say goodbye to spots and stains on carpets, upholstery, carseats and more!

Was $190 On Sale: $165 You Save 13% See it!

Millwood Pines Eindhoven 32.68” Tall 2 – Door Accent Cabinet

Spring cleaning! Let’s get organized with a new cabinet — one that will look incredibly chic while also storing away books, glassware, games, candles or whatever else. We can’t get enough of this pick!

Was $306 On Sale: $133 You Save 57% See it!

Looking for something else? Shop more from the Wayfair Presidents’ Day sale here!

