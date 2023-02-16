Airplane Fashion! Cute, Comfy Clothes to Wear on Your Next Trip

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have a vacation on the horizon? So exciting! We bet you’re already planning out Instagrammable outfits and event-filled itineraries. But let’s pause for a second. Before we get to our destination, we have to get on a flight. And airport/airplane fashion is no joke!

There are many things to consider when it comes to your travel outfit. First is comfort — you want to feel as cozy as possible, especially on a long trip. You’ll want to dress warm too, as most planes are quite chilly. You need to consider TSA too though — you might want to skip the hoodie they’ll ask you to take off or shoes you’ll have to lace up.

On top of all of that, you may want to wear pieces cute enough that you can wear them at your destination as well, especially if you’re trying to pack light. So, what should you be looking for? We’ve picked out some of our favorite airplane fashion finds below!

No Nonsense Cotton Leggings Pros: Soft legging as opposed to activewear legging

Nine colors

Tons and tons of reviews Starting at $14.00 See it!

LemonGirl Fluffy Fuzzy Sweater Pros: Warm and comfy

Shouldn't have to remove at security

Slight high-low hem $16.00 See it!

Kizik The Madrid Slip-On Sneakers Pros: Heel rebound technology means you can slip the shoes on and off hands-free

Breathable fabric made from 100% recycled plastic bottles

Contoured footbeds $99.00 See it!

