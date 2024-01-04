The Best lululemon Pieces on Sale To Kick Off New Year, New You

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Now that 2024 is here, it’s time to make good on all those resolutions you’ve been dreaming up. Sure, you can read more books. You should definitely save more money But if you’re looking to either start your fitness journey or adopt more all-purpose athleisure wear as well as fitness gear, you’re going to want to hop on over to lululemon, where you can find some of the best sales on the label’s best-selling pieces right now.

From versatile tank tops to skirts and leggings and everything in between, these lululemon sales items are positively can’t-miss picks. You’ll save hundreds by adding some of your favorite pieces to your cart, whether you plan on hitting the gym on a tight schedule or you want to finally hit that step goal you’ve been looking for every day. And if you just want some cute lululemon gear to show off, then that’s okay, too. What to buy, you ask? We’ve made that part easy for you. Take a peek at just some of our must-have picks below.

Best lululemon Pieces on Sale for New Year, New You

1. So ‘Wunder’-Ful: This racerback tank top is the perfect basic for wearing to the gym and beyond — was $58, now just $29!

2. Short and Sweet: This high-rise pleated tennis skirt works great at the gym or on the court — was $78, now just $49!

3. Nama-slay: Grab this silky, versatile yoga tank top for non-restrictive workouts anywhere, anytime — was $58, now just $24!

4. Short Shorts: Take these sleek high-rise shorts with you on every walk and every workout — was $64, now just $29!

5. Perfect Pants: Step out in these high-rise wide-leg pants and turn heads — was $128, now just $69!



6. Super Support: Keep the girls snug and in place while you get your fitness on with this longline bra — was $68, now just $49!

7. Sweet Sweater: Stay classy with this gorgeous collared merino wool-blend sweater — was $138, now just $79!

8. Like the Wind: Grab these super supportive, sturdy running shoes for all your marathon training — was $128, now just $74!

9. Turtle Time: Go out on the town with this gorgeous long-sleeve, bodycon turtleneck — was $78, now just $49!

10. Hoods Up: This super soft hoodie will quickly become your new go-to in any type of weather — was $128, now just $89!

