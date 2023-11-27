Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — with sweets scenting the air, carolers singing at your doorstep and holiday shopping at low prices you can snag from the comfort of your couch. With so many friends and family to gift, it can be overwhelming to figure out where to start. That’s precisely why we’ve curated a roundup from one of our favorite retailers — Nordstrom. Their discounts are typically reserved for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, but today, Cyber Monday, they’re dropping name-brand markdowns like Ugg, Rag & Bone, Lauren Ralph Lauren and more — showcasing the very best in gifting.

From a Dyson Airwrap for yourself to a much-coveted designer scented candle for your friend, there’s something for everyone on your list. Read on to shop these deals on Nordstrom before they disappear!

Home Deals

1. Shop a fuzzy, plush Ugg throw blanket for the book lover who likes to curl up in the corner for an all-day read — 29% off!

2. Drinkware that is aesthetically pleasing and designed to handle hot temperatures. We’re obsessed — 20% off!

3. Bring the warm, cozy fireplace to you with this Margiela scented candle — 15% off!

4. Perfect for the apartment dweller, give an indoor self-watering garden for fresh herbs and vegetables — 29% off!

5. Create a scented sanctuary with a mini essential oil diffuser which fills small spaces such as a bathroom, car or a New York studio apartment — 25% off!

Beauty Deals

6. Your niece, daughter or friend will adore this three-piece eye palette set for dress-up and experimentation with color — 50% off!

7. This splurge-worthy Dyson Airwrap is never on sale and changes your hair routine forever. It might even be a gift for you — 16% off!

8. Bring the spa to the lucky recipient and give them an on-the-go facial toning starter kit. It smooths lines and defines cheekbones — 25% off!

9. Get the secret serum, Body Fit, for visibly firmer skin and toner gel created by Clarins for the entire body without a sweaty workout — 30% off!

10. Made with a no-slip handle, this comb works as a detangler designed to use in the shower for polished, smooth hair — 15% off!

Clothing Deals

11. Get the chic sweater which looks flattering on every figure with a boat neck that accentuates and elongates your neckline, while showing a bit of cold shoulder — 56% off!

12. One size fits all with this Rag & Bone recycled wool scarf in a cream color which matches everything and everyone — 25% off!

13. Choose a classic Lauren Ralph Lauren puffer coat with a tall collar which zips into an attached hood to fight the blistering cold headed our way — 40% off!

14. These socks feel like slippers but can be worn everywhere. They are just $12 a pair, making them the perfect choice for stocking stuffers — 20% off!

15. Toss this open-front cardigan from fan-fave label Barefoot Dreams over any outfit for all the cozy feels which come with layering. Plus, it has two front pockets for your keys, credit card or lip balm — 29% off!

Hurry — shop Cyber Monday deals at Nordstrom here!

