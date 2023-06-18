15 Best Nursing Bras for Postpartum Mamas

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
It may be Father’s Day this weekend, but every day is Mother’s Day in our book. To all the moms out there — we see you and we salute you! Being a mother is no easy feat. And it’s even harder finding a good nursing bra as a postpartum mama! We’re here to help.
We found 15 nursing bras that provide the comfort, coverage and lift you’re looking for. Supportive but not restrictive! These user-friendly maternity bras adjust to changing breast size and unclip so you can feed your baby on the go. You have plenty of other priorities on your plate — the last thing you want to worry about is a bra that doesn’t fit.
Check out our top picks below!
Best Seamless Nursing Bra: Momcozy Ultra-Comfort Maternity Bra
Pros:
- Extremely comfortable
- Supportive
- Very soft
Get the Momcozy Ultra-Comfort Maternity Bra for just $30 (originally $40) at Amazon!
Best Pumping Nursing Bra: Momcozy Hands-Free Pumping Bra
Pros:
- No. 1 bestseller in maternity bras on Amazon
- Hands-free functionality
- Comfortable
Get the Momcozy Hands-Free Pumping Bra for just $20 (originally $30) at Amazon!
Best Stretchy Nursing Bra: Spanx Brallelujah Mama Nursing Bra
Pros:
- Super stretchy
- Racerback is versatile with different tops
- Soft and comfortable
Get the Spanx Brallelujah Mama Nursing Bra for just $52 (originally $58) at Amazon!
Best Wireless Nursing Bra: Simple Wishes Wire-Free T-Shirt Bra
Pros:
- Comfortable
- Luxuriously soft fabric
- Converts to regular bra when you’re done nursing
Get the Simple Wishes Wire-Free T-Shirt Bra for just $30 at Amazon!
Best Sleep Nursing Bra: Bravado Designs Sleep Maternity Bra
Pros:
- Buttery soft material
- Breastfeed and pumping-friendly
- Ultra-comfy
Get the Bravado Designs Sleep Maternity Bra for just $36 at Amazon!
Best Soft Nursing Bra: Momcozy Jelly Strip Support Nursing Bra
Pros:
- Shoppers say this is the “perfect bra”
- Wireless but still supportive
- Soft and comfortable
Get the Momcozy Jelly Strip Support Nursing Bra for just $40 (originally $50) at Amazon!
Best Push-Up Nursing Bra: Hofish 3-Pack Push-Up Nursing Bras
Pros:
- Three for the price of one!
- Comfortable
- Supportive
Get the Hofish 3-Pack Push-Up Nursing Bras for just $28 (originally $30) at Amazon!
Best Shaping Nursing Bra: Playtex Comfort Shaping Maternity Bra
- Super soft
- Seamless
- Gives your bust a boost
Get the Playtex Comfort Shaping Maternity Bra for just $18 (originally $36) at Amazon!
Best Comfort Nursing Bra: Motherhood Seamless Clip-Down Bra
Pros:
- Comfortable
- Sturdy
- Supportive
Get the Motherhood Seamless Clip-Down Bra for just $17 (originally $25) at Amazon!
Best Underwire Nursing Bra: Gratlin Womens’ Underwire Nursing Bra
Pros:
- Great for larger busts
- Comes with an extender as you grow
- Comfortable coverage
Get the Gratlin Womens’ Underwire Nursing Bra for just $25 at Amazon!
Best Lace Nursing Bra: Momanda Lace Wireless Nursing Bra
Pros:
- Good for petite postpartum mamas
- Stylish
- Comfortable
Get the Momanda Lace Wireless Nursing Bra for just $25 at Amazon!
Best Plus-Size Nursing Bra: Gratlin Plus-Size Sports Bra
Pros:
- Supportive for larger cup sizes
- Expansive
- Comfortable
Get the Gratlin Women’s Plus-Size Nursing Bra for just $24 at Amazon!
Best Cooling Nursing Bra: Motherhood Maternity Brrr° Triple Chill Nursing Bra
Pros:
- Cooling technology
- Comfortable
- Fits well
Get the Motherhood Maternity Brrr° Triple Chill Nursing Bra for just $24 (originally $30) at Amazon!
Best Nursing Sports Bra: Kindred Bravely Low Impact Nursing Sports Bra
Pros:
- Supportive
- Soft and breathable
- Padding so your nips don’t show through shirts
Get the Kindred Bravely Low Impact Nursing Sports Bra for just $46 at Amazon!
Best Value Nursing Bra: Lamaze Stretch Cotton Nursing Bra
Pros:
- Easy breastfeeding access
- Affordable
- Comfy
Get the Lamaze Stretch Cotton Nursing Bra for just $8 at Amazon!
