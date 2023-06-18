15 Best Nursing Bras for Postpartum Mamas

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It may be Father’s Day this weekend, but every day is Mother’s Day in our book. To all the moms out there — we see you and we salute you! Being a mother is no easy feat. And it’s even harder finding a good nursing bra as a postpartum mama! We’re here to help.

We found 15 nursing bras that provide the comfort, coverage and lift you’re looking for. Supportive but not restrictive! These user-friendly maternity bras adjust to changing breast size and unclip so you can feed your baby on the go. You have plenty of other priorities on your plate — the last thing you want to worry about is a bra that doesn’t fit.

Check out our top picks below!

Best Seamless Nursing Bra: Momcozy Ultra-Comfort Maternity Bra

Pros:

Extremely comfortable

Supportive

Very soft

Get the Momcozy Ultra-Comfort Maternity Bra for just $30 (originally $40) at Amazon!

Best Pumping Nursing Bra: Momcozy Hands-Free Pumping Bra

Pros:

No. 1 bestseller in maternity bras on Amazon

Hands-free functionality

Comfortable

Get the Momcozy Hands-Free Pumping Bra for just $20 (originally $30) at Amazon!

Best Stretchy Nursing Bra: Spanx Brallelujah Mama Nursing Bra

Pros:

Super stretchy

Racerback is versatile with different tops

Soft and comfortable

Get the Spanx Brallelujah Mama Nursing Bra for just $52 (originally $58) at Amazon!

Best Wireless Nursing Bra: Simple Wishes Wire-Free T-Shirt Bra

Pros:

Comfortable

Luxuriously soft fabric

Converts to regular bra when you’re done nursing

Get the Simple Wishes Wire-Free T-Shirt Bra for just $30 at Amazon!

Best Sleep Nursing Bra: Bravado Designs Sleep Maternity Bra

Pros:

Buttery soft material

Breastfeed and pumping-friendly

Ultra-comfy

Get the Bravado Designs Sleep Maternity Bra for just $36 at Amazon!

Best Soft Nursing Bra: Momcozy Jelly Strip Support Nursing Bra

Pros:

Shoppers say this is the “perfect bra”

Wireless but still supportive

Soft and comfortable

Get the Momcozy Jelly Strip Support Nursing Bra for just $40 (originally $50) at Amazon!

Pros:

Three for the price of one!

Comfortable

Supportive

Get the Hofish 3-Pack Push-Up Nursing Bras for just $28 (originally $30) at Amazon!

Best Shaping Nursing Bra: Playtex Comfort Shaping Maternity Bra

Super soft

Seamless

Gives your bust a boost

Get the Playtex Comfort Shaping Maternity Bra for just $18 (originally $36) at Amazon!

Best Comfort Nursing Bra: Motherhood Seamless Clip-Down Bra

Pros:

Comfortable

Sturdy

Supportive

Get the Motherhood Seamless Clip-Down Bra for just $17 (originally $25) at Amazon!

Best Underwire Nursing Bra: Gratlin Womens’ Underwire Nursing Bra

Pros:

Great for larger busts

Comes with an extender as you grow

Comfortable coverage

Get the Gratlin Womens’ Underwire Nursing Bra for just $25 at Amazon!

Best Lace Nursing Bra: Momanda Lace Wireless Nursing Bra

Pros:

Good for petite postpartum mamas

Stylish

Comfortable

Get the Momanda Lace Wireless Nursing Bra for just $25 at Amazon!

Best Plus-Size Nursing Bra: Gratlin Plus-Size Sports Bra

Pros:

Supportive for larger cup sizes

Expansive

Comfortable

Get the Gratlin Women’s Plus-Size Nursing Bra for just $24 at Amazon!

Best Cooling Nursing Bra: Motherhood Maternity Brrr° Triple Chill Nursing Bra

Pros:

Cooling technology

Comfortable

Fits well

Get the Motherhood Maternity Brrr° Triple Chill Nursing Bra for just $24 (originally $30) at Amazon!

Best Nursing Sports Bra: Kindred Bravely Low Impact Nursing Sports Bra

Pros:

Supportive

Soft and breathable

Padding so your nips don’t show through shirts

Get the Kindred Bravely Low Impact Nursing Sports Bra for just $46 at Amazon!

Best Value Nursing Bra: Lamaze Stretch Cotton Nursing Bra

Pros:

Easy breastfeeding access

Affordable

Comfy

Get the Lamaze Stretch Cotton Nursing Bra for just $8 at Amazon!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: