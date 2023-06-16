The 17 Best Products for Curly Hair to Enhance Your Natural Locks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Finding the absolute best products for curly hair requires seeking out items which cover an incredibly wide range of different needs, concerns and issues. Just because a product technically states it’s designed for curly hair doesn’t mean it will work properly for your curly hair, so scoring the right shampoos, conditioners and treatments to help your specific curls shine is incredibly important.
If you haven’t had luck with nailing down your ideal curly haircare routine, you’ve come to the right place. Whether your hair is wavy or coily, fine or thick, or if you have absolutely no idea what type of locks you’re working with, there are products specifically designed for your tresses which will give you the curls of your dreams! The search may seem intimidating, but there are plenty of options for you to explore, and we’ve provided an excellent range below which is ready for you to shop. Read on to discover which of the best products for curly hair you may have been missing to complete your regimen!
The 17 Best Products for Curly Hair
Best Complete Care Set: Aussie Miracle Curls Collection
Pros
- Value bundle with six products total
- Extremely affordable
- No. 1 Bestseller
Cons
- May not work for all hair and curl types
- Some treatments may work better than others
- Packaging may be messy
Best Argan Oil Set: HASK CURL CARE Shampoo + Conditioner Set
Pros
- Super moisturizing
- Value combo pack
- Free of silicones, sulfates and parabens
Cons
- Packaging may be faulty
- Strong coconut scent
- Not recommended for fine hair
Best Mousse: Maui Moisture Flexible Hold + Coconut Milk Curl Foam Mousse
Pros
- Weightless hydrating formula
- No. 1 bestseller
- Works for both fine and thick hair
Cons
- May feel slightly sticky
- Does contain small amount of alcohol
- Not ideal for super dry hair
Best Oil: Davines OI Oil
Pros
- Lightweight feel
- Amazing reviews
- Non-greasy formula
Cons
- Expensive
- Scent may be off-putting
- Tricky packaging
Best Detangler: My Black is Beautiful Detangler Spray
Pros
- All-natural formula
- Super affordable
- Hydrating and detangling
Cons
- Smaller bottle size
- May not help give curls hold
- Not ideal for fine hair
Best Brush: Wet Brush Thick Hair Original Detangler
Pros
- Unique bristle pattern design
- Can be used on wet and dry hair
- Affordable
Cons
- May still tug on extra thick hair
- Can take some time to detangle
- Only one color available
Best Men's Product: Bevel Leave In Conditioner for Men
Pros
- Affordable
- Super light lemon scent
- Lightweight feel
Cons
- May dry out certain hair types
- May leave some residue
Best for Kids: CurlyKids Mixed Hair HairCare Set
Pros
- Affordable value set
- Suitable for all curl types
- Kid-safe formula
Cons
- May not be moisturizing enough for some hair types
- Small product bottles
- Fragrance may be a bit strong
Best Leave-In Conditioner: CURLSMITH Curl Conditioning Oil in Cream
Pros
- Intensely hydrating
- Ideal for porous hair
- Great frizz control
Cons
- Doesn't provide hold
- Small bottle
- May weigh down finer hair
Best Drugstore Product: Garnier Fructis Style Curl Renew Reactivating Milk Spray
Pros
- Very affordable
- Suitable for all curl types
- Lightweight formula
Cons
- May make finer hair a bit stiff
- Slightly smaller bottle
- May not provide super strong hold
Best Shampoo: Ethique Professor Curl Curl-Defining Solid Shampoo Bar
Pros
- Unique bar shampoo
- Sulfate and paraben-free
- Incredibly hydrating
Cons
- A bit expensive
- Needs a container to hold shape
- Can weigh down finer hair
Best Conditioner: John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls Conditioner
Pros
- Very affordable
- Designed for all hair types
- Light, pleasant scent
Cons
- May not be moisturizing enough for some hair
- Not the best frizz control
- Scent isn't everyone's favorite
Carol's Daughter Black Vanilla Curly Hair Shampoo and Conditioner Set
Pros
- Extra hydrating
- Affordable duo set
- Best for coily and kinky hair
Cons
- May weigh down some hair types
- Smaller bottle size
- Scent is not for everyone
Best Gel: pattern Beauty Curl Gel
Pros
- Two sizes to choose from
- Soft medium hold
- Paraben and silicone-free
Cons
- May not work for all hair types
- More expensive
- Not ideal for super humid conditions
Best Cream: Pacifica Beauty Pineapple Curls Curl Defining Cream
Pros
- Lightweight formula
- Fun, uplifting scent
- Super moisturizing
Cons
- Smaller size
- Doesn't give much hold
- Not for thin or fine hair
SheaMoisture Curl Enhancing Smoothie
Pros
- Extra moisturizing
- Makes styling curls super easy
- Great light scent
Cons
- Not for fine hair
- May leave residue
- Packaging is not ideal
Best Diffuser: Bed Head Curls-in-Check Hair Diffuser Dryer
Pros
- Super affordable
- Easy to use
- Ionic frizz-free technology
Cons
- Limited heat and speed settings
- May take longer to dry
- A bit noisy
Finding the Best Products for Curly Hair: A Buyer’s Guide
Curly hair is absolutely gorgeous, but it’s often much more difficult to maintain than straight hair for a slew of different reasons, which is why this breakdown of the best products for curly hair was created to help you figure out exactly what you need! This isn’t merely a product guide, but also an explanation of what specifically to look out for if you have absolutely no clue about which type of hair you’re shopping for.
With straight hair, there’s generally just one type, but with curly hair, there are different curl patterns which have different needs that should be addressed when shopping for the best products. Not everyone actually knows which curls they’re dealing with, so with the help of the expert sources we’ve pulled while researching for this handy guide, you’ll get a better sense of your own hair and be able to shop smarter in the future!
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Products for Curly Hair
When choosing the best products for curly hair for your needs, it may help to consider the following features:
Price
As there are multiple types of products to use that are best for curly hair, consider how much you’re willing to spend on each one. Maybe you can swing a more affordable shampoo and conditioner, which you use more frequently, and spend more on an oil or leave-in treatment that’s usually used more sparingly. Think about your budget and your lifestyle, and choose accordingly!
Size
After you consider how much you can spend on different products for curly hair, make sure to take a look at the amount of product you’re getting for the cost. Some pricier products may have a smaller amount in the bottle, which you may decide is not worth the expense. But the good news? Some of those pricier products have smaller trial sizes which you can test out to see if they wind up working for your hair — in which case you can upgrade to the larger size when your budget allows!
Hair Type
When you break down hair types into general categories, there are four main ones you may fall into — straight, wavy, curly and coily. But within these broad categories, there are even more specific types, especially for the last three we mentioned. It can be helpful to understand your specific curl pattern and figure out what types of products work best for the specific type of hair!
Hair Texture
Do you have a lot of hair, or is it on the thinner side? Do you find that your hair is dryer and more prone to breakage — or is it fairly healthy? These are important questions to ask yourself when shopping for the best products designed for curly hair, and you want to find treatments which address these different concerns.
Ingredients
It’s always important to be super informed regarding the ingredients in hair products, especially for those of Us with curly hair. The best rule of thumb to follow is to look for formulas which are all-natural or vegan so you’re not using anything which may cause your hair damage. But beyond that, you also want to consider whether or not the elements in the products you’re considering purchasing are too heavy and rich — or alternatively, not quite rich enough to impart the proper amount of moisture to your strands.
What are the Different Types of Products for Curly Hair?
The following are the most common types of products for curly hair.
Shampoos and Conditioners
This is stating the obvious, but shampoos and conditioners are the first step in any haircare routine, and there are specific formulas which are made for curly hair types! These products will typically have extra hydrating properties that curlier hair needs to stay healthy and looking on-point. Locking in moisture helps prevent frizz, which curly hair types are especially prone to!
Leave-In Treatments
Not every curl type or hair type will necessarily need to use an additional leave-in treatment for their maintenance, but some will use them to help give their hair better hold and extra smoothness! Whether or not you decide to add a leave-in conditioner, cream or gel will depend on your whether or not you think your hair will benefit, and hopefully you’ll be able to figure that out with this guide.
Styling Tools
The extra care curly hair needs also requires specific tools which can help tresses look their absolute best. This includes using diffusers instead of regular hair dryers, which don’t impart as much aggressive heat to help curls stay intact, and specific brushes and combs which don’t disturb the natural curl. It’s best to use a wide-toothed comb or a brush which has sparser bristles as opposed to a denser one, so the curls don’t poof out and become less manageable.
What are the Different Uses for Curly Hair Products?
The following are the reasons why people use products for curly hair.
Curl Definition
The last thing anyone with curly hair wants is their tendrils to look like one giant rat’s nest, which can happen if you don’t use the right curl defining products! These different creams, mousses and other leave-in treatments can help separate each curl and lock in your style, so they won’t get messy after a mere day or two.
Moisture
Many different curl types require extra moisture because it’s difficult for natural oils in your hair to run from root to tip, which can cause locks to become increasingly dry. So, to counteract that, the best products for curly hair are designed to provide balance and give your hair the hydration it’s missing out on! Depending on how curly your hair is, you may need products which are more intensely hydrating to help promote the ideal softness to help your tresses thrive.
Frizz-Control
Curly hair is definitely more prone to dryness, which can also make it more prone to frizziness, so finding products to help control that is imperative — especially in the summer. Depending on your hair type, you may need more hydrating products to lock in moisture so your curls don’t get out of control and will stay fresh for more than just one day.
Additional Questions and Tips to Choose the Best Products for Curly Hair
When narrowing down your list, ask yourself these questions and consider these buying tips help to ensure you pick the best products for curly hair for your needs.
What is my hair porosity?
If you have absolutely no idea what your hair porosity is, it’s actually pretty easy to understand and determine for yourself. Essentially, what it means is how many gaps your hair has on its outer cuticle layer, which determines how much moisture your hair can absorb. Hair is naturally porous, but if you’ve exposed your locks to chemical treatments, chances are it’s even more porous. Depending on which category you fall into, you’ll want to find the right treatments which can either fill in the more porous gaps in your hair or help break through a stronger outer cuticle layer in order to deliver deep moisture into each strand.
What’s my hair structure?
This refers to how thick your individual hair strands are, and there are notably three general categories: Fine, medium and coarse. Hair which has a finer structure may get weighed down a lot easier, and many hair products designed for curls are incredibly rich and moisturizing. Evaluate how thin your strands are and keep that in mind when picking out which products won’t give your hair a flat appearance.
What ingredients should I be avoiding?
The three main ingredients which tend to interfere with the health of curly hair famously include sulfates, silicones and parabens. Any combo of one or more of these elements can cause curls to get damaged and appear frizzy — or dry them out completely. You may find curly hair products which work for you that contain these ingredients, but if you can, do your best to avoid them as much as possible. This actually applies to most hair types, but is particularly important on your search for the best products for curly hair.
