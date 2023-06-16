The 17 Best Products for Curly Hair to Enhance Your Natural Locks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Finding the absolute best products for curly hair requires seeking out items which cover an incredibly wide range of different needs, concerns and issues. Just because a product technically states it’s designed for curly hair doesn’t mean it will work properly for your curly hair, so scoring the right shampoos, conditioners and treatments to help your specific curls shine is incredibly important.

If you haven’t had luck with nailing down your ideal curly haircare routine, you’ve come to the right place. Whether your hair is wavy or coily, fine or thick, or if you have absolutely no idea what type of locks you’re working with, there are products specifically designed for your tresses which will give you the curls of your dreams! The search may seem intimidating, but there are plenty of options for you to explore, and we’ve provided an excellent range below which is ready for you to shop. Read on to discover which of the best products for curly hair you may have been missing to complete your regimen!

The 17 Best Products for Curly Hair

Best Complete Care Set: Aussie Miracle Curls Collection Meet the one-stop-shop your curls have always needed! This set comes complete with everything required for a perfectly full curly haircare routine. With your order, you’ll receive a shampoo and conditioner duo, a deep conditioning treatment, leave-in detangler, spray gel and an oil treatment. Each product is specifically designed for curls, and you’re essentially scoring everything you need with just one click — and at an incredibly affordable price to boot. When you break it down, each of these products will cost you approximately $5 each, which is a seriously amazing deal you won’t find anywhere else. The brand’s nourishing and paraben-free formulas are a staple for a reason. Pros Value bundle with six products total

Extremely affordable

No. 1 Bestseller Cons May not work for all hair and curl types

Some treatments may work better than others

Packaging may be messy $30.00 See it!

Best Argan Oil Set: HASK CURL CARE Shampoo + Conditioner Set This shampoo and conditioner duo is designed to help strengthen curly hair and deliver the hydration it desperately needs to maintain its appearance through the use of argan oil! As you cleanse your hair, you’re delivering moisture to each and every strand with argan oil, plus coconut oil and vitamin E — a blend that’s designed to tackle frizz which curly hair is particularly prone to. Reviewers say that although both of these products are incredibly hydrating, they find each option doesn’t weigh their hair down and makes their curls look much healthier. This is an ideal duo for anyone who suffers from dry, brittle follicles which never sparkle to their full potential. Pros Super moisturizing

Value combo pack

Free of silicones, sulfates and parabens Cons Packaging may be faulty

Strong coconut scent

Not recommended for fine hair $17.00 See it!

Best Mousse: Maui Moisture Flexible Hold + Coconut Milk Curl Foam Mousse Scooping up a mousse is one of the most popular ways to help manage curls and give them hold, and this renowned pick is definitely one of the most visible on the market. The texture of the foam is lightweight and the formula is enriched with coconut milk, so your tendrils are given ample hydration which leaves them feeling silky-soft. It also includes aloe vera and mango butter to deliver moisture without weighing curls down. Enthusiastic reviewers claim this mousse has finally given them the ‘perfect weightless curls’ of their dreams, and best of all, they actually last. Many mousse-based products can be on the pricier side, but this one is budget-friendly and will suit most shoppers’ spending needs. Pros Weightless hydrating formula

No. 1 bestseller

Works for both fine and thick hair Cons May feel slightly sticky

Does contain small amount of alcohol

Not ideal for super dry hair Originally $11 On Sale: $8 You Save 27% See it!

Best Oil: Davines OI Oil While it’s widely accepted that a cream or mousse both work well for taming frizz and defining curls, these formulas can notably be a bit too heavy for some hair types. A hair oil like this one is an excellent alternative, because it has a much lighter consistency and shoppers claim that it actually does feel lightweight, which is the most ideal situation for finer hair. This is a product which can help control frizz, add shine and keep strands hydrated. The formula was created for coarse, curly and dry hair types, and numerous shoppers say it’s by far the best oil product they have tried thanks to its versatile properties! Pros Lightweight feel

Amazing reviews

Non-greasy formula Cons Expensive

Scent may be off-putting

Tricky packaging Starting at $26.00 See it!

Best Detangler: My Black is Beautiful Detangler Spray It’s a fact that everyone’s hair can get tangled, but for curly hair types, this is more of a common problem which can impact your day. Using a detangler like this one after washing your hair can make brushing it out a lot easier so you’re not tugging at strands, which can ultimately lead to hair loss down the road. This specific formula is designed for curly and coily hair, and is made with a blend of moisturizing ingredients that provide hair with hydration to make detangling an absolute cinch. Reviewers say they love how this product makes their hair feel and also adore the relaxing scent. Best of all, this detangler was made by Black women for Black women, so specific needs are taken into consideration! Pros All-natural formula

Super affordable

Hydrating and detangling Cons Smaller bottle size

May not help give curls hold

Not ideal for fine hair Originally $13 On Sale: $9 You Save 31% See it!

Best Brush: Wet Brush Thick Hair Original Detangler You may notice that the placement of the bristles on this brush is unique, and this design choice is very deliberate. This version of the iconic Wet Brush we all know and love was made to address the needs of thick, curly and coarse hair. Because the clusters of flexible bristles are spaced out in this dynamic fashion, it prevents pesky snagging to minimize hair breakage. It also helps detangle strands while keeping your curls intact so your hair doesn’t wind up looking like a big poofy mess when it’s time to step out in the sweltering summer heat. As a bonus, the fun pink hue will add some flair to your vanity. Pros Unique bristle pattern design

Can be used on wet and dry hair

Affordable Cons May still tug on extra thick hair

Can take some time to detangle

Only one color available Originally $13 On Sale: $8 You Save 38% See it!

Best Men's Product: Bevel Leave In Conditioner for Men Intended for use with curly, coarse and textured hair, this leave-in styler is an all-in-one product designed to leave tendrils looking softer and feeling nourished! It’s a moisturizing treatment which also helps to detangle strands and repair damage to make hair much more manageable. Shoppers report their curls feel sumptuous and softer after using this product following their wash routines, and even barbers note this is a staple item to feature in their shops! It has a cream consistency but still feels lightweight, so hair won’t be overly-greasy. No need for extra washes when this best product for men’s curly hair is in your bathroom! Pros Affordable

Super light lemon scent

Lightweight feel Cons May dry out certain hair types

May leave some residue

$10.00 See it!

Best for Kids: CurlyKids Mixed Hair HairCare Set As parents, it’s important to provide your children with the tools they require to feel most confident. This set includes everything you’ll need to help care for kids who have curly hair! It comes with a shampoo and conditioner, plus a moisturizing detangling spray and a leave-in conditioner for extra hydration. Each product is thankfully free of sulfates and parabens, and the formulas are extra gentle so they don’t harm the more delicate strands young children tend to have. This value bundle is designed for all curl types, from loose and wavy hair that’s frizzy, to coily and kinky natural hair. Reviewers say this complete haircare lineup ‘outshines’ any other brand — oh, and you definitely can’t beat the wallet-friendly price! Pros Affordable value set

Suitable for all curl types

Kid-safe formula Cons May not be moisturizing enough for some hair types

Small product bottles

Fragrance may be a bit strong Originally $26 On Sale: $6 You Save 77% See it!

Best Leave-In Conditioner: CURLSMITH Curl Conditioning Oil in Cream This deeply nourishing and super rich leave-in treatment helps condition hair that’s very dry and extremely prone to frizz. It combines both a cream and an oil in one single product, with the goal of leaving your hair feeling extra soft. Shoppers say if you deal with excessive dryness or live in an area which contributes to frizz, this is a product you may need to get your hands on. Sure, there’s a possibility that it’s a bit too heavy for some hair types, but you can also try using a little bit at a time on specific areas of your strands to see if it can help your hair feel healthy and not like straw. Pros Intensely hydrating

Ideal for porous hair

Great frizz control Cons Doesn't provide hold

Small bottle

May weigh down finer hair $13.00 See it!

Best Drugstore Product: Garnier Fructis Style Curl Renew Reactivating Milk Spray Wavy, curly and coily hair will definitely get a helping hand with this nourishing leave-in conditioning treatment! It’s incredibly lightweight and can help to define curls and (most importantly) keep them intact. The formula has frizz-control properties and provides hair with ample hold, while not feeling crunchy at the same time. You simply spray it onto your locks after washing, brush it through and either use a diffuser or simply let your tresses air dry. Reviewers say if you want to add an additional moisturizing product to your curly haircare routine, this one is absolutely perfect. It’s effective, affordable and universally loved — what more could you want? Pros Very affordable

Suitable for all curl types

Lightweight formula Cons May make finer hair a bit stiff

Slightly smaller bottle

May not provide super strong hold $8.00 See it!

Best Shampoo: Ethique Professor Curl Curl-Defining Solid Shampoo Bar This power-packed bar shampoo is one of the absolute best shampoos curly hair types can rely on to help make their locks look as fabulous as possible! It’s not only deeply hydrating thanks to the shea butter-based formula, but it also helps to balance the pH in your hair for optimal health. Using a bar soap may also be more effective than a liquid formula at times, because it can help evenly distribute the shampoo to every single area of the scalp, so you’re not concentrating the formula in just one spot. If you have curly hair that’s thicker, we would definitely recommend this bar soap, but anyone with curly follicles can benefit! Pros Unique bar shampoo

Sulfate and paraben-free

Incredibly hydrating Cons A bit expensive

Needs a container to hold shape

Can weigh down finer hair $16.00 See it!

Best Conditioner: John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls Conditioner After shampooing your hair, the proper conditioner is beyond necessary to start the curl-defining process, and for hundreds of shoppers, this is the right one! The anti-frizz formula helps to start locking in moisture and hydrate hair, which also makes brushing hair out once you’ve finished showering a much easier process. Reviewers agree they love how this conditioner makes their hair feel, and even if it may require the use of additional leave-in moisturizers, this is a great initial step in their curl care process. If you have your routine relatively down and just want another way to elevate the process, this could be a solid conditioner to explore. Pros Very affordable

Designed for all hair types

Light, pleasant scent Cons May not be moisturizing enough for some hair

Not the best frizz control

Scent isn't everyone's favorite $8.00 See it!

Carol's Daughter Black Vanilla Curly Hair Shampoo and Conditioner Set Shea butter lotions and creams are world-renowned for relieving dry skin, and the same can be true for struggling curly hair which desperately needs that extra moisture! This rich shampoo and conditioner is designed for dry, brittle and dull hair which craves a serious dose of hydration and strengthening boost. Both products are infused with shea butter, plus vanilla, rosemary oil and aloe to make your strands feel luscious and incredibly healthy. This formula can also help hydrate the scalp, which is certainly beneficial for super coily or kinky hair. The scent may be too strong for some, but the price is right for all! Pros Extra hydrating

Affordable duo set

Best for coily and kinky hair Cons May weigh down some hair types

Smaller bottle size

Scent is not for everyone $18.00 See it!

Best Gel: pattern Beauty Curl Gel Some shoppers prefer to use a gel over a cream to help give their curls hold, and this one is by far the most popular on Amazon. It actually doesn’t have a classic clear gel consistency, but instead incorporates a creamy moisturizing element into the formula, so you won’t be left with hair that feel stiff and crunchy. It’s made for tighter curls, coils, kinky and natural hair, but anyone who wants to try a lightweight gel that provides a medium hold can certainly give this product a shot. It may help define your curls and give them a natural-looking boost which can last for multiple days in a row — score! Pros Two sizes to choose from

Soft medium hold

Paraben and silicone-free Cons May not work for all hair types

More expensive

Not ideal for super humid conditions Starting at $9.00 See it!

Best Cream: Pacifica Beauty Pineapple Curls Curl Defining Cream Curl creams like this one have a slightly lighter consistency which doesn’t provide as much hold as a gel product or a mousse, but it gives you tons of beautiful definition. This formula in particular happens to be a favorite among shoppers for multiple reasons, starting with the seriously hydrating formula! It blends coconut oils, pineapple extract and hyaluronic acid to inject your strands with some serious hydration. It also has a divine tropical scent which is ideal for the summer! Reviewers report that this cream is very lightweight, yet provides the level of frizz control they need to keep their hair appearing flawless, even after two or three long days. Pros Lightweight formula

Fun, uplifting scent

Super moisturizing Cons Smaller size

Doesn't give much hold

Not for thin or fine hair $12.00 See it!

SheaMoisture Curl Enhancing Smoothie For curly hair which boasts a naturally thicker structure, this super rich styling cream is one of the best and most hydrating products around! It’s designed to help shape each of your curls while smoothing hair and preventing frizz in the process. The formula is enriched with silk protein, which is particularly vital, because it helps keep the natural curl pattern intact so your hair doesn’t lose its shape as the day goes on. Reviewers say this is their go-to product for easy curl definition and air-dry styling, so it may be a strong addition to your daily routine — especially if you don’t have tons of time to devote to haircare! Pros Extra moisturizing

Makes styling curls super easy

Great light scent

Cons Not for fine hair

May leave residue

Packaging is not ideal Starting at $16.00 See it!

Best Diffuser: Bed Head Curls-in-Check Hair Diffuser Dryer When you use a diffuser instead of a regular blow dryer for curls, you may be doing yourself a favor. In fact, a diffuser is recommended because they help eliminate frizz and give your curls more definition, instead of leaving them appearing like one giant blob. Plenty of blow dryers come with a diffuser attachment, but this one is much easier to use than standard options! It’s thinner and flatter than your average blow dryer, so reaching every corner of your tresses is a breeze. Instead of blasting your hair with hot air, diffusers like this one reduce air velocity which won’t impact the way your hair naturally curls and coils. Pros Super affordable

Easy to use

Ionic frizz-free technology Cons Limited heat and speed settings

May take longer to dry

A bit noisy Originally $35 On Sale: $24 You Save 31% See it!

Finding the Best Products for Curly Hair: A Buyer’s Guide

Curly hair is absolutely gorgeous, but it’s often much more difficult to maintain than straight hair for a slew of different reasons, which is why this breakdown of the best products for curly hair was created to help you figure out exactly what you need! This isn’t merely a product guide, but also an explanation of what specifically to look out for if you have absolutely no clue about which type of hair you’re shopping for.

With straight hair, there’s generally just one type, but with curly hair, there are different curl patterns which have different needs that should be addressed when shopping for the best products. Not everyone actually knows which curls they’re dealing with, so with the help of the expert sources we’ve pulled while researching for this handy guide, you’ll get a better sense of your own hair and be able to shop smarter in the future!

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Products for Curly Hair

When choosing the best products for curly hair for your needs, it may help to consider the following features:

Price

As there are multiple types of products to use that are best for curly hair, consider how much you’re willing to spend on each one. Maybe you can swing a more affordable shampoo and conditioner, which you use more frequently, and spend more on an oil or leave-in treatment that’s usually used more sparingly. Think about your budget and your lifestyle, and choose accordingly!

Size

After you consider how much you can spend on different products for curly hair, make sure to take a look at the amount of product you’re getting for the cost. Some pricier products may have a smaller amount in the bottle, which you may decide is not worth the expense. But the good news? Some of those pricier products have smaller trial sizes which you can test out to see if they wind up working for your hair — in which case you can upgrade to the larger size when your budget allows!

Hair Type

When you break down hair types into general categories, there are four main ones you may fall into — straight, wavy, curly and coily. But within these broad categories, there are even more specific types, especially for the last three we mentioned. It can be helpful to understand your specific curl pattern and figure out what types of products work best for the specific type of hair!

Hair Texture

Do you have a lot of hair, or is it on the thinner side? Do you find that your hair is dryer and more prone to breakage — or is it fairly healthy? These are important questions to ask yourself when shopping for the best products designed for curly hair, and you want to find treatments which address these different concerns.

Ingredients

It’s always important to be super informed regarding the ingredients in hair products, especially for those of Us with curly hair. The best rule of thumb to follow is to look for formulas which are all-natural or vegan so you’re not using anything which may cause your hair damage. But beyond that, you also want to consider whether or not the elements in the products you’re considering purchasing are too heavy and rich — or alternatively, not quite rich enough to impart the proper amount of moisture to your strands.

What are the Different Types of Products for Curly Hair?

The following are the most common types of products for curly hair.

Shampoos and Conditioners

This is stating the obvious, but shampoos and conditioners are the first step in any haircare routine, and there are specific formulas which are made for curly hair types! These products will typically have extra hydrating properties that curlier hair needs to stay healthy and looking on-point. Locking in moisture helps prevent frizz, which curly hair types are especially prone to!

Leave-In Treatments

Not every curl type or hair type will necessarily need to use an additional leave-in treatment for their maintenance, but some will use them to help give their hair better hold and extra smoothness! Whether or not you decide to add a leave-in conditioner, cream or gel will depend on your whether or not you think your hair will benefit, and hopefully you’ll be able to figure that out with this guide.

Styling Tools

The extra care curly hair needs also requires specific tools which can help tresses look their absolute best. This includes using diffusers instead of regular hair dryers, which don’t impart as much aggressive heat to help curls stay intact, and specific brushes and combs which don’t disturb the natural curl. It’s best to use a wide-toothed comb or a brush which has sparser bristles as opposed to a denser one, so the curls don’t poof out and become less manageable.

What are the Different Uses for Curly Hair Products?

The following are the reasons why people use products for curly hair.

Curl Definition

The last thing anyone with curly hair wants is their tendrils to look like one giant rat’s nest, which can happen if you don’t use the right curl defining products! These different creams, mousses and other leave-in treatments can help separate each curl and lock in your style, so they won’t get messy after a mere day or two.

Moisture

Many different curl types require extra moisture because it’s difficult for natural oils in your hair to run from root to tip, which can cause locks to become increasingly dry. So, to counteract that, the best products for curly hair are designed to provide balance and give your hair the hydration it’s missing out on! Depending on how curly your hair is, you may need products which are more intensely hydrating to help promote the ideal softness to help your tresses thrive.

Frizz-Control

Curly hair is definitely more prone to dryness, which can also make it more prone to frizziness, so finding products to help control that is imperative — especially in the summer. Depending on your hair type, you may need more hydrating products to lock in moisture so your curls don’t get out of control and will stay fresh for more than just one day.

Additional Questions and Tips to Choose the Best Products for Curly Hair

When narrowing down your list, ask yourself these questions and consider these buying tips help to ensure you pick the best products for curly hair for your needs.

What is my hair porosity?

If you have absolutely no idea what your hair porosity is, it’s actually pretty easy to understand and determine for yourself. Essentially, what it means is how many gaps your hair has on its outer cuticle layer, which determines how much moisture your hair can absorb. Hair is naturally porous, but if you’ve exposed your locks to chemical treatments, chances are it’s even more porous. Depending on which category you fall into, you’ll want to find the right treatments which can either fill in the more porous gaps in your hair or help break through a stronger outer cuticle layer in order to deliver deep moisture into each strand.

What’s my hair structure?

This refers to how thick your individual hair strands are, and there are notably three general categories: Fine, medium and coarse. Hair which has a finer structure may get weighed down a lot easier, and many hair products designed for curls are incredibly rich and moisturizing. Evaluate how thin your strands are and keep that in mind when picking out which products won’t give your hair a flat appearance.

What ingredients should I be avoiding?

The three main ingredients which tend to interfere with the health of curly hair famously include sulfates, silicones and parabens. Any combo of one or more of these elements can cause curls to get damaged and appear frizzy — or dry them out completely. You may find curly hair products which work for you that contain these ingredients, but if you can, do your best to avoid them as much as possible. This actually applies to most hair types, but is particularly important on your search for the best products for curly hair.

