Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Now, more than ever, peace of mind while traveling is worth its weight in gold — or, at the very least, worth its weight in protection. There are plenty of other concerns to deal with while traveling (scheduling, transportation, COVID, packing) without having to stress about the safety of your most important documents and essentials. Things like passports and credit cards are prime targets for nefarious hackers to swipe information from — possibly creating a supremely pesky problem for their victims in unfamiliar places.

The best solution is preparation, and we suggest you do so by making sure you have a RFID-blocking bag among your travel necessities for toting your money and personal documents. And we’ve found the perfect option for you that’ll do just that — and, amazingly, you can snag it for just $25 now at Amazon!

Get the Boxiki Travel Hidden Passport Holder for just $25 at Amazon now! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Boxiki Travel Hidden Passport Holder will keep your valuables safe and hidden in a money belt-style bag that can easily be worn under a long shirt or any outerwear. The best thing about this belt is its RFID blocking technology, which uses built-in RFID blocking material to protect your personal information from digital thieves, preventing anyone from stealing any financial or personal information from items such as credit cards. This allows total freedom of travel with complete safety for your money, passport and other important documents.

And speaking of those important essentials, you’ll have plenty of room to tote them around with you in this surprisingly roomy yet compact unisex belt! The Boxiki Travel Hidden Passport Holder features multiple compartments and pockets for storing and sorting all of your travel necessities, including cash, passport, cards, tickets and other essentials you want to keep directly on you and not in a purse or bag. The material is quality and durable, with a breathable mesh rear exterior so you don’t get all sweaty wearing it against your person. The adjustable waist strap provides all-day comfort and a perfect fit, and you can snag it in either beige or dark brown to match pretty much any style. Millions of travelers have trusted this handy belt bag for their most important documents, and best of all, it’s Climate Pledge Friendly with a trusted sustainability certification, so you can feel even better about utilizing it on your next big adventure.

Get the Boxiki Travel Hidden Passport Holder for just $25 at Amazon now! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

Reviewers love the Boxiki Travel Hidden Passport Holder, noting its high level of comfort, trustworthy RFID protection and ease of use among the bag’s many pros. “It is sleek and can be worn discreetly under clothes to protect your passport and valuables,” said one Amazon shopper. “I like that it is breathable, which is good for summer travel.” Another reviewer shared their experience, saying how important the RFID-blocking capabilities were to their peace of mind. “I saw a YouTube demonstration about how RFID protection works. It sold me on leaving my regular fanny pack at home that has no RFID protection and search for one with the protection,” they said. “I love that this one is lightweight, slim, fits under my clothes and my hands are free. This is durable and good quality.”

One intrepid traveler said the belt held strong even through 2 straight months of overseas travel: “I bought this and used it for my two month travels in Asia and it was perfect! The buckle never came undone and the zippers were perfect as well,” they shared. “I wore it under all types of clothes and it was great, sometimes it would ride up when I was sitting down so I had to readjust but that’s to be expected, obviously. All my things remained safe the whole time and I’m happy with it :)”

Give your anxiety a break the next time you travel and trust the Boxiki Travel Hidden Passport Holder to keep your essentials safe and secure!

See it: Get the Boxiki Travel Hidden Passport Holder for just $25 at Amazon now! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: This Miracle Lip Balm Will Help Plump Lips Without Unpleasant Side Effects Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We all know that plump, full lips are all the rage in beauty right now — but if they don’t come naturally (thanks, genetics!), it can be frustrating to get the perfect pout. So many celebs and influencers […]

Related: Best Probiotics for Women to Improve Gut and Vaginal Health Are some probiotics better than others for women? Yes and no. In general, probiotics — live microorganisms that live in your gut — are a great addition to your diet regardless of gender. They are essential for the proper digestion of food, and taking them in supplement form may help restore the balance of gut […]

Related: This New Sol de Janeiro Mist Is the Most Wished-For Beauty Product on Amazon Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If you’ve scrolled through social media recently, you already know Sol de Janeiro’s products are everywhere. Over the summer, the Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ’62 Hair & Body Fragrance Mist went viral thanks to its yummy notes of pistachio, […]