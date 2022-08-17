15 of the Best Slouchy Blazers for an Effortlessly Chic Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’ve been shopping with Us for a while, you know we’re mega-fans when it comes to blazers. Right now we’re especially obsessed with oversized, slouchy and boyfriend-style silhouettes. Longline hems, dropped shoulders, drapey materials, relaxed fits — we just love!

A blazer can go over everything from your workwear to a sports bra and biker shorts. You’re bound to find one you love below from Amazon, so let’s get to shopping!

15 Stylish Slouchy Blazers

1. Streamlined Sophisticaton: The long, narrow lapels on this Carryvicty blazer instantly make it stand out. We love the fun shades like green and pink!

2. Lovely in Linen: This IdealSanxun blazer is lightweight and oh so nonchalant. Such an easy way to elevate your style!

3. Decadent Drape: Oh, how we adore the flowy drape of this Imily Bela blazer. We’ll always love pockets too!

4. Superhero Chic: Let your arms fly free with this cape-style Flybony blazer. Compliments will be coming at you non-stop!

5. Longing for This: Want something on the longer side? This Meladyan blazer has got you covered, literally!

6. Going With the Flow: The ruffly lapels cascading down the placket of this MINEFREE blazer are just dreamy!

7. Down With Denim: That’s right — don’t be afraid to play with different materials. This Vetinee denim blazer is all kinds of cool!

8. Loving Leather: Same goes for leather and faux-leather! This slouchy Bhmawst blazer is kind of serving updated Blade vibes!

9. Stylish in Suede: How about a genuine suede BLANKNYC double-breasted blazer? You’ll wear this all fall!

10. Pretty in Plaid: We’ve loved the windowpane plaid on this Milumia blazer for a while now, and we’ve only grown more obsessed over time!

11. Amazingly Artsy: The graffiti design on this Flychen blazer is just such an awesome pick for your street style wardrobe!

12. Vivacious in Velvet: Velvet weather is coming up, so this longline Futurino blazer pretty much belongs in everybody’s closet!

13. Actual Menswear: Instead of going for the menswear-inspired look, you can actually just grab real menswear. Try this PJ Paul Jones blazer!

14. On the Button: This one-button Dokotoo blazer looks perfect worn buttoned up or totally open!

15. Sayonara, Sleeves: Don’t forget about blazer vests! This Bigeoosh blazer vest is such a nice way to finish off an outfit!

