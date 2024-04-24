Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’re smack-dab in the middle of spring, and that means there’s still plenty more time to make sure your spring cleaning is done. That means making your home sparkling clean from top to bottom. Vacuum the carpets, sweep the hallways, clean up after your pets, and maybe even bring in some new furniture for a complete refresh. And you can accomplish all this with some reliable gear that can make your home look absolutely beautiful.

Related: 17 Best QVC Vacuums, Mops and Tools to Tackle Spring Cleaning Head On Content created in collaboration with QVC. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Learn more! If social media is trying to convince you that you should have started spring cleaning in February, don’t worry — you’re not behind . . . after all, it was winter […]

That includes vacuums, air purifiers, carpet cleaners, and much more. Right now, you can save big on all of those important pieces of equipment at Amazon, which means you can stock up on gear that you can use not only for spring cleaning, but for other situations where you need a gorgeously clean area going forward. We’ve curated 10 of the best spring cleaning picks you can shop right now on Amazon.

10 Best Spring Cleaning Deals Today at Amazon

1. Shark Attack: This upright vacuum can power through tough messes, including pet hair and ground-in dirt – just $160!

2. Breathe Clean Air: Breathe deeply with this air purifier that can cover up to 1095 square feet with its 3-in-1 filter with HEPA sleep mode – just $85!



3. Compact Cleaning: Don’t have room for a traditional air purifier? This smaller version has an auto timer, filter indicator, and a small footprint at a great price – just $160!

4. Bagless Wonder: This bagless vacuum is a great upright cleaner that can tackle pet hair, dirt, and maneuverable swivel steering – just $106!



5. Little Green Man: Clean pet messes and more with this portable carpet cleaner that can handle anything you throw at it – just $98!



Related: 15 of the Best Cleaning Product Deals in the Amazon Big Spring Sale Please note, deals are accurate at the date of publication, March 20, 2024, but are subject to change. Spring is officially here. Celebrate the end of a brutally cold winter and usher in the new vibes of the season. Before we stock up on the freshest spring fashions or travel essentials for upcoming vacays, many […]

6. Robo Rockin’: Kick back, relax, and let robots vacuum and mop your floor, all controlled via app and self-emptying for your convenience – just $600!

7. Serious Stick: Make vacuuming daily more than just a chore with this powerful stick vacuum from Dyson – just $350!

8. Pet Power: Power through pet messes and everything else that plagues your carpet with this upright carpet cleaner – just $137!

9. The Classic: This bag-based commercial Oreck vacuum is an old classic that’ll clean any spot in your home with gusto – just $144!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

10. Great Grooming: Take the guesswork out of grooming your dog with this all-in-one machine that’ll get you professional results – just $70!