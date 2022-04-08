7 of the Best Sunless Tanner Towelettes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sometimes the best tan we can get is the one we give ourselves. We get to avoid the sun damage and pre-mature aging, we get to skip the tan lines and burns and we can ensure an even bronze tone ⁠— even if we only have a day (or less) to prepare!

That’s why we love self tanners. They’re inexpensive compared to the salons, they’re a lower time commitment and we get more control over our look. One type of self tanner we’ve become fans of is the tanning towelette. While others may need mitts or complicated extra steps, towelettes often simplify things. Some exfoliate, moisturize and bronze your skin all at once! Want to see some of our top picks? Scroll down to learn more and start shopping!

Best for Troubled Skin

If you’d like your self tanner to play an important role in your body care routine as well, you can’t go wrong with Dr. Dennis Gross. These tanning Glow Pads include ingredients like lactic acid and glycolic acid to target blackheads, rough skin and acne scars, helping to even out skin texture for an even more flawless tan!

Get the Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pad for Body (8 Count) for just $45 at Dermstore! Subscribe to save!

Best for Super Pale Skin

These towelettes have tons of rave reviews, and we specifically noticed pale shoppers giving them their stamp of approval, noting that they don’t turn skin orange. These towelettes provide a medium tan and are designed to give you a streak-free application. They’re so affordable too!

Get the L’Oreal Paris Skincare Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Towelettes (6 Count) for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best for Darker Skin Tones

These towelettes are specifically made for medium to dark skin tones. Even if your skin tone is already deeper, these towelettes could help perfect your complexion and even things out. They’re made with a water-based formula as well, which may help make application even easier!

Get the HauteBronze Tan Towel, Dark (10 Count) for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best With Natural Ingredients

These towelettes are made with a tanning agent derived from natural sugars, claiming to give you a noticeable tan after about four hours. We also adore how the coconut water and tropical passionfruit essence make these towelettes smell so nice and truly feel like a self-care treat!

Get the SOL by Jergens Full Body Self Tanner Towelettes (6 Count) (originally $24) for just $7 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best for Everyday Life and Touch-Ups

If you’re not getting into a bathing suit any time soon, these “half body” towelettes are a nice pick! They’re made to work more for just your arms and legs, or for quick touch-ups. Perfect for if you’re wearing a a tee and shorts, for example!

Get the Tan Towel Self Tan Towelette Classic (10 Count) for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best for Your Face

You know how you have different cleansers and lotions for your face and body? The same should go for your tanning products. You want something like this, made for the face, designed to keep pores unclogged and skin clear. These non-irritating towelettes are cruelty-free, paraben-free and vegan too!

Get the Endless Luxe Self Tanner for Face (12 Count) for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best Organic Ingredients

These towelettes are made with organic DHA, aloe vera and chamomile and contain no added fragrances. If you’re looking for something without a strong chemical or perfume scent, these tanning towelettes are a fabulous choice!

Get the Ibiza Sun Organic Sunless Tanning Wipes (8 Count) for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for more self tanners?

