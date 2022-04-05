7 Top Products for Legs That Look Totally Airbrushed

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Wish you could just throw an airbrush filter onto your legs the way you can on your phone or computer? Once spring and summer roll around and it’s time to switch to shorts, skirts and bathing suit bottoms, we know many become self-conscious about the appearance or their legs. We look at them and all we can see are dry patches, razor nicks, spider veins and a pale or dull skin tone.

That’s where self tanners come in! While lying out in the sun could tan you, it could also dry out, damage and age your skin. Self tanners leave out the negative side effects, and many even provide moisture and nutrients to the skin. Scroll down to see our favorite self tanners for airbrushed legs IRL!

Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs

We love this tanner because it’s specifically made for your legs, earning it a featured spot on our list. It’s also highly-rated and wildly affordable! It sprays on and claims to stay put all day, being transfer-resistant and water-resistant. It may even stimulate microcirculation for a firmer appearance!

Get the Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs, Leg Spray-On Makeup, Tan Glow (originally $13) for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

Onyx X-Legs Ultra Dark Tanning Bronzer

Made with natural DHA, this leg bronzer is a nice pick for clean-focused shoppers. We were especially impressed by its potential side benefits though. It may turn hair softer and less visible, improve the texture of cellulite and provide lasting hydration via coconut oil, aloe vera and cocoa butter!

Get the Onyx X-Legs Ultra Dark Tanning Bronzer for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pad For Body

So easy! Just open one packet, take out and unfold the towelette and rub it in circular motions over your legs, blending evenly until dry. Color should develop within one hour, and the exfoliating properties of the Glow Pad may help your skin become smoother and more glowy. These are especially great for packing on vacation since they’re so small and don’t need to be used every day!

Get the Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pad For Body (8-Pack) for just $45 at Dermstore!

b.tan Self Tanner Mousse – Pasty to Tasty

This vegan, natural and sustainably-sourced tanning mousse has very cute packaging, but it goes much deeper than that. It’s made with niacinamide and peptides to smooth and soften skin while also possibly minimizing the appearance for pores and fine lines!

Get the b.tan Self Tanner Mousse – Pasty to Tasty for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

Tan-Luxe The Body Illuminating Self Tan Drops



Don’t want to mess around with any sprays or mousses? Just add a few of these drops to your body oil or lotion for a more natural tan. Add more drops for more color! These drops are made with ingredients including skin-boosting raspberry seed oil and vitamin E, along with the brand’s Cellutone Complex for a more toned look!

Get the Tan-Luxe The Body Illuminating Self Tan Drops for just $60 at Nordstrom!

Jergens Natural Glow +FIRMING Self Tanner

Looking for a gradual, more natural type of tan? You can’t go wrong with Jergens. This lotion is infused with collagen, elastin and green tea, claiming to reduce the appearance of cellulite in just one week!

Get the Jergens Natural Glow +FIRMING Self Tanner for just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

Coco & Eve Self Tanner Mousse Kit

If you’re super serious about tanning, getting a kit like this with an included mitt may be the way to go. The bronzing foam is infused with raw virgin coconuts, botanicals and amino acids to hydrate skin and blur stretch marks and other imperfections. Also, unlike many bad-smelling self tanners, this one smells like tropical mango and guava!

Get the Coco & Eve Self Tanner Mousse Kit for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

