The Best Vanilla Perfumes for a Warm and Inviting Aroma

We’re all surely aware that there are plenty of different scents to choose from on the market. You can go for a musky aroma or a seriously fruity one, but if you want to feel like you’re wrapped in a cozy blanket and sipping a comforting beverage, vanilla is the way to go! Vanilla has an incredibly inviting scent that makes you feel like you’re relaxed in a rustic cabin, but there are certainly different takes on vanilla that you can choose from too. After all, it’s been around for decades — with some sources dating its origins back to the 1800s.

What Type of Vanilla Scent Is Right For Me?

If you’re looking for vanilla to be the overwhelming note, there are perfumes that are more vanilla-forward — and there are others with a combination of scents working at the same time. Some are fruitier, others are more tropical — you get the idea. You can find vanilla perfumes that don’t have as much of a powerful aroma as well, and you can even find muskier versions of vanilla if that’s what you prefer! With that in mind, we decided to find a variety of scents for you to choose from so you can score the right kind of vanilla perfume that fits your personality. Check them out below!

8 Amazing Vanilla Perfumes That Will Fit Your Personality

Le Monde Gourmand Crème Vanille Eau de Parfum

While vanilla is the premier note in this perfume, there are also more subtle notes of brown sugar, jasmine and apricot which complement the scent. We love the smaller size of the bottle, which makes it easy to bring with you in purses if you’re going out — as well as in a carry-on bag for travel!

Pros

Compact bottle

Complementary undertone scents

Affordable price

Cons

May not have a long lasting scent

Available at: Amazon

Pacifica Beauty Island Vanilla Spray

Shoppers call this scent “luxury on a bottle,” which is amazing considering the incredibly inexpensive price tag! This specific perfume has more of a tropical vanilla vibe, which can transport you to a beach whenever you spritz it on.

Pros

Tahitian vanilla scent

Fruitier undertones

Super affordable

Cons

May not last long once sprayed

Available at: Amazon

SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Eau de Parfum

This perfume has an earthier, muskier vibe to it. If you want just a hint of vanilla with some other prominent undertones, this bottle has your name on it! Notes include caramelized cedar, sheer amber, sandalwood plus a hint of cappuccino for an extra cozy aroma.

Pros

Well-rounded notes

Vegan

Suitable for sensitive skin

Cons

Vanilla scent is fainter

May be more expensive

Available at: Nordstrom

The 7 Virtues Vanilla Woods Gemstone Perfume Oil

If spray perfumes aren’t your thing, we included this perfume oil as a suitable alternative! Shoppers say they always get compliments when they wear this scent, which is prominently vanilla with notes of amber to make the aroma feel that much warmer and inviting.

Pros

Compact rollerball packaging

Longer lasting

Moisturizing oil formula

Cons

On the expensive side

Available at: Sephora

Floral Street Wild Vanilla Orchid Eau De Parfum

Not all vanilla-forward perfumes are the same, and this one is proof of that! It’s a bit of an edgier scent with sandalwood notes, plus orchid to make the aroma feel more exotic. It may be one of the more distinct vanilla perfumes on the market!

Pros

Unique vanilla scent

20% oil-based

Longer lasting

Cons

Higher price tag

Available at: Sephora

KAYALI VANILLA | 28

This vanilla perfume is the epitome of luxury. Shoppers say the scent is totally “intoxicating” and offers a richer type of aroma! Plenty of vanilla scents are seriously sweet, so if you want a perfume that’s a bit on the muskier dark side, this is the perfect one for you.

Pros

Deeper, rich scent

Not overly sweet smelling

Long-lasting

Cons

Super high price tag

Available at: Sephora

Juliette Has a Gun Vanilla Vibes

When we think of what a high-end vacation may smell like, this perfume is what comes to mind. The sweet vanilla scent is the highlight, but it also has notes of sea salt and sandalwood that will make you feel like you’re in Bora Bora soaking up the sun!

Pros

Fresh aroma

Subtle scent

Cons

Very high price tag

Available at: Sephora

MIX:BAR Vanilla Bourbon Perfume

Many affordable scents aren’t particularly long-lasting, but shoppers can attest that this perfume lasts for hours upon hours! If you’re on a budget and want a vanilla perfume that rivals the high-end luxury versions, this is the one to buy.

Pros

Ultra-affordable

Long-lasting scent

Smokier undertones

Cons

Fainter scent

Available at: Target

