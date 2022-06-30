The Best Vanilla Perfumes for a Warm and Inviting Aroma

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
We’re all surely aware that there are plenty of different scents to choose from on the market. You can go for a musky aroma or a seriously fruity one, but if you want to feel like you’re wrapped in a cozy blanket and sipping a comforting beverage, vanilla is the way to go! Vanilla has an incredibly inviting scent that makes you feel like you’re relaxed in a rustic cabin, but there are certainly different takes on vanilla that you can choose from too. After all, it’s been around for decades — with some sources dating its origins back to the 1800s.
What Type of Vanilla Scent Is Right For Me?
If you’re looking for vanilla to be the overwhelming note, there are perfumes that are more vanilla-forward — and there are others with a combination of scents working at the same time. Some are fruitier, others are more tropical — you get the idea. You can find vanilla perfumes that don’t have as much of a powerful aroma as well, and you can even find muskier versions of vanilla if that’s what you prefer! With that in mind, we decided to find a variety of scents for you to choose from so you can score the right kind of vanilla perfume that fits your personality. Check them out below!
8 Amazing Vanilla Perfumes That Will Fit Your Personality
Le Monde Gourmand Crème Vanille Eau de Parfum
While vanilla is the premier note in this perfume, there are also more subtle notes of brown sugar, jasmine and apricot which complement the scent. We love the smaller size of the bottle, which makes it easy to bring with you in purses if you’re going out — as well as in a carry-on bag for travel!
Pros
- Compact bottle
- Complementary undertone scents
- Affordable price
Cons
- May not have a long lasting scent
Available at: Amazon
Pacifica Beauty Island Vanilla Spray
Shoppers call this scent “luxury on a bottle,” which is amazing considering the incredibly inexpensive price tag! This specific perfume has more of a tropical vanilla vibe, which can transport you to a beach whenever you spritz it on.
Pros
- Tahitian vanilla scent
- Fruitier undertones
- Super affordable
Cons
- May not last long once sprayed
Available at: Amazon
SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Eau de Parfum
This perfume has an earthier, muskier vibe to it. If you want just a hint of vanilla with some other prominent undertones, this bottle has your name on it! Notes include caramelized cedar, sheer amber, sandalwood plus a hint of cappuccino for an extra cozy aroma.
Pros
- Well-rounded notes
- Vegan
- Suitable for sensitive skin
Cons
- Vanilla scent is fainter
- May be more expensive
Available at: Nordstrom
The 7 Virtues Vanilla Woods Gemstone Perfume Oil
If spray perfumes aren’t your thing, we included this perfume oil as a suitable alternative! Shoppers say they always get compliments when they wear this scent, which is prominently vanilla with notes of amber to make the aroma feel that much warmer and inviting.
Pros
- Compact rollerball packaging
- Longer lasting
- Moisturizing oil formula
Cons
- On the expensive side
Available at: Sephora
Floral Street Wild Vanilla Orchid Eau De Parfum
Not all vanilla-forward perfumes are the same, and this one is proof of that! It’s a bit of an edgier scent with sandalwood notes, plus orchid to make the aroma feel more exotic. It may be one of the more distinct vanilla perfumes on the market!
Pros
- Unique vanilla scent
- 20% oil-based
- Longer lasting
Cons
- Higher price tag
Available at: Sephora
KAYALI VANILLA | 28
This vanilla perfume is the epitome of luxury. Shoppers say the scent is totally “intoxicating” and offers a richer type of aroma! Plenty of vanilla scents are seriously sweet, so if you want a perfume that’s a bit on the muskier dark side, this is the perfect one for you.
Pros
- Deeper, rich scent
- Not overly sweet smelling
- Long-lasting
Cons
- Super high price tag
Available at: Sephora
Juliette Has a Gun Vanilla Vibes
When we think of what a high-end vacation may smell like, this perfume is what comes to mind. The sweet vanilla scent is the highlight, but it also has notes of sea salt and sandalwood that will make you feel like you’re in Bora Bora soaking up the sun!
Pros
- Fresh aroma
- Subtle scent
Cons
- Very high price tag
Available at: Sephora
MIX:BAR Vanilla Bourbon Perfume
Many affordable scents aren’t particularly long-lasting, but shoppers can attest that this perfume lasts for hours upon hours! If you’re on a budget and want a vanilla perfume that rivals the high-end luxury versions, this is the one to buy.
Pros
- Ultra-affordable
- Long-lasting scent
- Smokier undertones
Cons
- Fainter scent
Available at: Target
