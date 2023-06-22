17 of the Best White Summer Pants for Every Body Type

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
White pants look incredibly chic when styled correctly — but of course, styling them correctly is no easy feat. It’s not just about finding the right color top; finding the right cut for your body type is key!
While darker pants can act more as camouflage, white pants will show every curve. That’s why you need to make them count by buying the most flattering style for your shape. See our picks below!
Best White Pants for Pear Shapes
Pear-shaped bodies will benefit from the balance of bootcut, flare or palazzo pants. If your hips are wider than your shoulders and bust, these types of pants can help bring balance to your silhouette. This body type is also known as a triangle shape!
Our Absolute Favorites:
- YouSexy Flare Bell Bottom Jeans — $36 at Amazon!
- Universal Thread High-Rise Bootcut Jeans — $32 at Target!
- Floerns High-Waisted Flare Jeans — $42 at Amazon!
- Made By Johnny Wide-Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants — on sale for $20 at Amazon!
Best White Pants for Apple Shapes
Apple shapes a.k.a. round shapes typically have a fuller bust and mid-section and narrower hips and legs. The most flattering solution? More flow! You want to look for wide leg, non-clingy pants for a balanced body shape!
Our Absolute Favorites:
- Funyyzo Wide-Leg Pants — $40 at Amazon!
- Eve Gaucho Pant — $118 at Hermoza!
- Topshop Wide-Leg Linen Trousers — $85 at Nordstrom!
- Urban CoCo Elastic Waist Wide-Leg Trousers — $29 at Amazon!
- Hongsuit Cotton Linen Baggy Beach Pants — on sale for $27 at Amazon!
Best White Pants for Hourglass Shapes
Hourglass figures have a naturally snatched waist, as they have even hip and bust measurements and a smaller midsection. If you fall into this category, you’ll want pants that truly show off this coveted silhouette and focus on accentuating that cinched waistline. High-rise pants with belts or wide waistbands are great!
Our Absolute Favorites:
- Amazon Essentials Brushed Tech Stretch Jogger Pant — $27 at Amazon!
- Commando Faux Leather Paperbag Pant — on sale for $109 at Revolve!
- Vince Camuto Tailored Pants With Belt — on sale for $65 at Zappos!
- Gobles High Waist Ruffle Bow Tie Pants — $46 at Amazon!
Best White Pants for Rectangle Body Shapes
Rectangle body shapes actually have the most balance, featuring proportionate bust, hip and waist measurements. This means you’ll want your pants to define your waist and create curves. Rectangle shapes will love the return of low-rise pants, plus flowy trousers that automatically create volume and shape. Obsessed!
Our Absolute Favorites:
Sign up for Us Weekly's free, daily newsletter and never miss breaking news or exclusive stories about your favorite celebrities, TV shows and more!
- Parachute Y2K Low-Waisted Cargo Baggy Pants — $35 at Amazon!
- ToBeInStyle Low-Rise Sweatpants — $15 at Amazon!
- Bridal Silk Cargo Pant — $198 at Skims!
- CandyHusky 100% Cotton Harem Pants — $29 at Amazon!
Not done shopping? Explore more from our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!