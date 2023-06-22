Cancel OK
17 of the Best White Summer Pants for Every Body Type

White pants look incredibly chic when styled correctly — but of course, styling them correctly is no easy feat. It’s not just about finding the right color top; finding the right cut for your body type is key!

While darker pants can act more as camouflage, white pants will show every curve. That’s why you need to make them count by buying the most flattering style for your shape. See our picks below!

Best White Pants for Pear Shapes

Pear-shaped bodies will benefit from the balance of bootcut, flare or palazzo pants. If your hips are wider than your shoulders and bust, these types of pants can help bring balance to your silhouette. This body type is also known as a triangle shape!

Our Absolute Favorites:

Best White Pants for Apple Shapes

Apple shapes a.k.a. round shapes typically have a fuller bust and mid-section and narrower hips and legs. The most flattering solution? More flow! You want to look for wide leg, non-clingy pants for a balanced body shape!

Our Absolute Favorites:

Best White Pants for Hourglass Shapes

Hourglass figures have a naturally snatched waist, as they have even hip and bust measurements and a smaller midsection. If you fall into this category, you’ll want pants that truly show off this coveted silhouette and focus on accentuating that cinched waistline. High-rise pants with belts or wide waistbands are great!

Our Absolute Favorites:

Best White Pants for Rectangle Body Shapes

Rectangle body shapes actually have the most balance, featuring proportionate bust, hip and waist measurements. This means you’ll want your pants to define your waist and create curves. Rectangle shapes will love the return of low-rise pants, plus flowy trousers that automatically create volume and shape. Obsessed!

Our Absolute Favorites:

