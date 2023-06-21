17 Wide-Leg Pants to Make You Look Taller

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re looking for wide-leg pants which work particularly well for shorter women, you’ve already done half of the work! This style of pant leg is one of the optimal cuts to best elongate your silhouette, so you’re on the right track.

The other key feature to look for is a high waist which can make you appear even taller, so we made sure the items we selected for you check off both of those boxes. We also kept in mind the many summer occasions which pop up on the calendar and categorized each pick accordingly. Whether you’re looking for a flattering lounge pant or a sleek evening option, we have all of your bases covered below!

Casual Pants

1. These SPANX sweats are the ultimate everyday lounge pant that will still flatter you thanks to their expert design — get them for $118!

2. Get into the cargo pant trend with this streetwear-style pair from BP. — only $59!

3. The light and breezy nature of these Wit & Wisdom pants is ideal for the summertime — get them for $78!

4. Linen pants are a must-have summer staple, and we adore the simple style of this pair from Treasure & Bond — starting at $35!

5. These Billabong pants have the ultimate beachy vibe and score bonus points for the elongating vertical stripes — starting at $27!

6. We would describe these Open Edit knit pants as elevated loungewear suitable for day or night — starting at $34!

Dressy Pants

7. Rock these amazing slacks from Reformation from the office straight to happy hour and dinner afterwards — get them for $178!

8. The pleating on the front of these classic Nordstrom-made pants adds a flattering, slimming element — get them for $89!

9. If you want to have some fun with your pants, this River Island pair features a seriously funky take on the classic striped print — get them for $90!

10. Want another strong print option? These brown zebra pants from ASOS are made from a fantastic linen material — only $52!

11. It’s not the summer without a great pair of floral print pants, and we love the bright colors used in this Billabong pair — get them for $60!

12. Shoppers say these Good American faux-leather pants are some of the softest they have ever worn — starting at $89!

13. These Vince Camuto chiffon pants are a different style of dressy bottom that’s still versatile and fun to wear — get the for $69!

Denim

14. These Madewell jeans have an ultra-wide leg that’s flattering but hugs curves in all of the right places — get them for $98!

15. If you want a jean that has a slightly more fitted feel in the upper thigh area, check out these Good American pants — get them for $149!

16. These Billabong stretch denim pants come in a dark black wash which looks both dressy and casual — get them for $90!

17. Shoppers say these 1822 Denim jeans have the “perfect wide leg,” and we’re obsessed with the faded indigo wash — get them for $54!

