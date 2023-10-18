Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Part of my job as a fashion writer is to take in trends and figure out what’s fashion-forward. Over the past year, I’ve noticed that crossbodies are on the outs and shoulder bags are very in. It was a sad realization for me to come to terms with since I enjoy the hands-free ease of a crossbody bag. But shoulder bags are surprisingly versatile! Sling them over your shoulder (hence, the name) or around your wrist. As much as I like a crossbody, I have to admit that shoulder bags are chicer. And if you want to add a goes-with-everything shoulder bag to your fall wardrobe, then I have the perfect choice for you!

This embossed shoulder bag is a hidden gem from Amazon! Shoppers say that this retro-inspired purse (harkening back to the ’90s!) looks so much more expensive than it is. Made with faux leather in a crocodile pattern, this sleek shoulder bag will elevate any outfit. It’s the ideal size to store all your essentials on a busy day or night out.

Oh, and did I mention that this purse is on sale for only $18? Highly recommend adding this bestselling shoulder bag to cart ASAP!

Get the Barabum Retro Classic Shoulder Handbag for just $18 (originally $28) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Barabum Retro Classic Shoulder Handbag is not your basic black purse! Yes, the overall design is pretty simple, but the subtle print makes this LBB stand out. I also appreciate all the details — zipper closure for extra security, internal and external pockets, a dust bag for storage. This lightweight bag will feel as airy as a crossbody! And if it ever gets dirty, you can easily wipe it off.

Just so you can see how popular this purse is, here are a few rave reviews (the third one may just be the most complimentary feedback I’ve ever read from a customer):

“The quality is great for the price and it looks more expensive than it was. I get several compliments every time I wear this bag.”

“I love this purse so much!! Easy to clean off, easy to transport and very flattering and simple.”

“I am literally obsessed with this bag. It is so perfect and cute that I take this with me everywhere. It matches any outfit so perfectly. It fits my iPhone 12 pro Max, my wallet, lip balm, sunscreen, glasses, girly things and so much more. Omg!! This is literally so so frickkinnggg cute!!!!”

If you’re running errands during the day, team this shoulder bag with jeans, a sweater and a trench coat to take your look from plain to polished. Date night plans? Pair this purse with a midi dress, cropped jacket and tall boots. I personally love the look of a black faux leather bag with black leather boots!

Snag this shoulder bag on sale for 36% off at Amazon now!

