If you ask Us, designer bags are just status symbols. We have little interest in racking up credit card debt to splurge on a luxury label — it’s just not worth it! We’ll let you in on a little secret: you can get the high-end look at a low cost. This stylish shoulder bag is one of the bestselling handbags at Amazon, and customers compare it to a popular designer saddle bag. And truthfully, the expensive accessory and this affordable alternative are seriously similar!

Right now, you can score this stunning satchel starting at just $22! When you compare that price with the $4,400 designer saddle bag, this Amazon lookalike is a serious steal. Featuring an asymmetric silhouette and braided trim, everything about this vegan leather purse looks luxe. So, save your money and get the look for less with this budget-friendly bag!

TheJBB Saddle Shoulder Bag is a gorgeous gem of a handbag! We’ve seen a lot of inexpensive purses over the years, but this one takes the cake. Between the smooth material, the trendy design and all the gold hardware, this saddle bag feels like a premium product. You can even wear this chic bag as a crossbody, thanks to the removable shoulder strap!

This everyday essential comes in 16 different colors, from versatile neutrals to vibrant colors. We’re personally eyeing the beige, brown and black for fall. But we’ll circle back on the lavender and yellow for spring!

Reviewers rave that this JBB Saddle Shoulder Bag is the ultimate designer carbon copy. “Perfect [lookalike] and looks more expensive than the designer one,” one customer claimed. Another shopper said, “All women made comments on my cool ‘Dior-like’ saddle bag. Small and perfect for going out at night!” And one reviewer declared, “This purse is such good quality for the price. It’ll the asymmetry is very stylish and it holds all the essentials needed for a night out! Such a steal!!”

Score this saddle shoulder bag on sale at Amazon today!

