Summer may be over, but sunglasses are here to stay! Even when it’s chilly outside, the glare from sunshine can damage our eyesight, posing a safety hazard when driving. And beyond the practical standpoint, shades are super stylish!

Block out the haters and bright light with these affordable sunnies from Sojos! Save big on seven of the bestselling styles below, all on sale at Amazon. Sunny side up!

Sojos Retro Square Sunglasses

Featuring a metal frame with polarized lenses, these retro square sunglasses are one of the bestselling accessories on Amazon! Elevate your eyewear with these chic shades.

Was $19 On Sale: $16 You Save 16% SEE IT!

Sojos Retro Aviator Sunglasses

Groovy, baby! These retro aviators feel like a flashback to the ’70s. Vintage vibes with a modern touch!

Was $27 On Sale: $15 You Save 44% SEE IT!

Sojos Polarized Sunglasses

With over 33,000 reviews on Amazon, these polarized sunglasses are wildly popular! Shoppers say these lightweight shades are great quality for the low cost.

Was $20 On Sale: $16 You Save 20% SEE IT!

Sojos Trendy Round Sunglasses

I own these round sunglasses, and I’m obsessed! Since they’re so inexpensive, I don’t have to worry about losing them. My go-to shades when I’m on the go!

Was $27 On Sale: $15 You Save 44% SEE IT!

Sojos Oversized Square Sunglasses

Go for the glamour with these square sunglasses! You’ll feel like a Hollywood movie star in these oversized shades.

Was $20 On Sale: $15 You Save 25% SEE IT!

Sojos Tinted Sunglasses

Protect your eyes from the sun with these anti-glare lenses that block 99.99% of UV radiation. The brown tinted lenses feel fresh and fashion-forward.

Was $25 On Sale: $16 You Save 36% SEE IT!

Sojos Tortoiseshell Polarized Sunglasses

You can’t go wrong with a classic pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses! This polarized pair is fashionable and functional.

Was $25 On Sale: $15 You Save 40% SEE IT!

