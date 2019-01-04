When it comes to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, many of Us like to adopt clean eating practices and physical activity into our routines. Beyoncé and Jay-Z have famously pledged a vegan lifestyle and now they are inviting the world to make the switch!

The Carters recently dished on their vegan lifestyle in the introduction to the book, The Greenprint, by Beyoncé’s trainer, Marco Borges. The couple shared the importance of focusing on wellness and our duty to preserve the planet.

See It: Grab The Greenprint by Marco Borges at Barnes & Noble starting at $14 or on Amazon for up to 50 percent off the original price of $28, starting at $14. Available with Amazon Prime. Looking for other healthy reads? Check out other vegan books on Amazon today. Please note that prices are accurate at the update of publication, January 4, 2019 but are subject to change.

“We want to challenge you, as we challenge ourselves, to move toward plant-based foods,” the pair wrote. “We all have a responsibility to stand up for our health and the health of the planet. Let’s take this stand together. Let’s spread the truth. Let’s make this mission a movement. Let’s become ‘the Greenprint.'”

This book features multiple guides that map out ways to improve our health and nurture the environment. With many years of experience working with celeb clients and conducting nutrition research, Borges has developed helpful tips for improving our lives overall, boosting your energy and helping the environment all with the food we choose to consume.

This is not the first time we’ve heard of the couple adopting the vegan lifestyle! Jay-Z, 49, shared on his blog that the pair fully committed to the plant-based diet back in 2013 after consulting with Borges.

“On December 3rd, one day before my 44th birthday, I will embark on a 22 Days challenge to go completely vegan or as I prefer to call it, plant-based,” the rapper shared. “This all began a few months back when a good friend and vegan challenged me to embrace a ‘plant-based breakfast’ every day. It was surprisingly easier on me than I thought.”

Last March, Beyoncé also posted an open invitation to her fans on Instagram to join a 22-day challenge as she prepared for her 2018 Coachella performance.

In this book, there are 60 delicious recipes that are easy to follow and fun to try. With a medley of beans, nuts, vegetables, seeds, whole grains and spices, each meal recommendation will leave Us full and satisfied. The black bean and squash bowl, a featured recipe, is one dish that packs on the flavor. Complete with avocados, cherry tomatoes, spinach and a tasty lime and vinegar dressing, this is a meal that promotes heart health.

That’s not all! From tasty parfaits to creamy garlic cauliflower soups to Thai inspired salads and more, we can’t wait to try out recipes in this book. We can switch up our meal plans with ease and feel a little bit more like Jay and Bey. This book will definitely redefine the way we look at vegan meals and our perspective on health.

Even better, this book details which plants are the most important for our diet, inspirational stories and a guide for reducing our carbon footprint to promote a healthier planet. We can also look forward to exercise tips to get our body into tip-top shape.

With the new year officially upon Us, now is a great time to implement new lifestyle changes and this book is a great start. We’re always game for adopting healthy practices and this plan will certainly help!

Ready to take control of your diet and create your own “Greenprint?” Give the book a read and you may very well join forces with Beyoncé and Jay-Z! Trust Us, you will not want to put this book down!

