This Windbreaker Is the Cutest Way to Take on Spring Showers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Spring is one of our favorite seasons. The weather warms up, we can start hanging out outside again and finally we get to wear mini dresses and shorts. Most of the time, at least. Another big part of spring is the rain. It’s great for the blooming flowers, but it can be a little bit of a pain for Us. April is even most well-known for being a rainy month!

A windbreaker is a must-own for spring, as well as rainy summer days and cool nights. Your winter coats and even your fall jackets will likely be too heavy and warm for spring rain, so you’ll want something lighter and more concentrated on protecting you from the elements. And since you’re shopping with Us, you know we’re going to pick out something cute for you!

Get the Beyove Waterproof Lightweight Hooded Windbreaker for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

A windbreaker is great for rain showers and blustery weather, but we’re not solely about function when it comes to clothing. We want the best of both worlds. That’s why we love this top-rated Beyove jacket. It will be a go-to for morning hikes or outdoor festivals in misty weather, but it’s super cute for sunnier days too when you need a light extra layer! It can be a stylish part of your look, not just a weather essential!

This jacket has a zip closure in front, contrasting the color of the jacket itself for a cute accent, plus elasticized cuffs to keep the wind out of your sleeves. The jacket is designed to be both waterproof and windproof, and it has a drawstring hood to help keep your hair dry too. The hem has a drawstring as well! Tie and adjust it at either side for the best fit!

Get the Beyove Waterproof Lightweight Hooded Windbreaker for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

This popular jacket, which also has side pockets as a bonus, comes in 10 colors. We love how the white zipper contrasts cute shades like the light pink and glassy light blue but how colors like the navy have a hot pink zipper instead. Spring definitely means fun colors to Us, so we love this selection! Which one’s your pick?

Get the Beyove Waterproof Lightweight Hooded Windbreaker for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Beyove here and check out other raincoats here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for more ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!