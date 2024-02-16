Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you have a dog or cat, you’ve likely grown accustomed to their pesky shedding patterns. With hair strewn across sofas, rugs, futons and more, the need to remove your four-legged friend’s fur can become a headache. If you’re in the market for a new cleaning appliance to make pet hair removal less time-consuming, we have the perfect tool! In fact, we found an efficient BISSELL vacuum that can handle any cleaning task — and it’s well-priced thanks to a secret Amazon sale!

The BISSELL 2252 CleanView Swivel Upright Bagless Vacuum with Swivel Steering will make cleaning easier and more efficient. This vacuum is ideal for pet lovers! It features a triple-action brush roll to help loosen, lift and remove pet hair and offers swivel steering for maximum maneuvering. Also, there’s edge-to-edge cleaning to tackle all the small corners and areas you typically can’t reach.

Get the BISSELL 2252 CleanView Swivel Upright Bagless Vacuum with Swivel Steering for $106 (was $118) at Amazon!

Further, cleaning this vacuum is easy thanks to its handy tank that opens at the bottom with the press of a button. The vacuum includes a set of pet tools as well to remove hair on stairs, upholstery and more. This popular pick comes in three size options and at three accessible price points to suit all of your needs.

While discussing and gushing over this vacuum, an Amazon reviewer said, “I hardly ever write reviews, but I am love how well this works. I had my previous vacuum for 20 years and did research to help me pick this one. I thought my rugs were pretty clean, but no. I have a black lab, so I couldn’t wait to try this, and I was shocked at how much fur and dog hair this picked up.”

Another Amazon reviewer added, “We have hardwood floors but many area rugs, we have a cat that sheds, and the area rugs were always so difficult with our regular vacuum.. bought this, great price, and after quick assembly, we had an entire tank full of stuff we did not even see lurking in our now beautiful/brand new looking area carpets!” One more Amazon reviewer noted, “I did not expect such a powerful machine for the low price I paid.”

So, if you need a new vacuum that will help you keep your house in order — and leave your couches and rugs pet hair-free — this option will help you do just that. And it won’t break the bank!

