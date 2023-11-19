Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Now that we’re fully settled into fall weather and feeling the brisk breezes of winter just ahead, it’s important to think about home revitalization. During the spring and summer, everyone’s frequently on-the-go and our dwellings can fall by the wayside — leaving a headache to clean up during the off-season. With holiday gatherings coming up soon — Thanksgiving is a few days from now — it’s a great time to get your house into tip-top shape! Whether you have a pet or a home filled with kids, the Bissell Little Green multi-purpose portable carpet and upholstery cleaner can help you get the job done.

Simply put, Bissell’s Little Green multi-purpose portable carpet and upholstery cleaner is the perfect tool to keep your house clean and pet spot-free all year round. It has a lightweight body, meaning it can help with a variety of surfaces. Also, it comes with a HydroRinse Self-Cleaning Hose and a Spraying Crevice Tool to get dirt out of hard-to-reach places, while making said grime easier to suck up due to the added moisture. The skillful machine can hold up to 48 ounces of water and cleans upholstery, carpets, rugs, auto interiors, stairs and more. Quite frankly, it’s a miracle item!

Get the cult-favorite Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner for 28% off at Amazon right now!

Here’s another interesting fact about Bissell: Every product purchase contributes directly toward the Bissell Pet Foundation, an organization that helps save homeless pets. Incredible!

This multi-purpose portable cleaner is a fan-favorite tool, with over 49,000 happy customers to speaking to the machine’s success! An Amazon reviewer stated, “I recently added the BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner to my cleaning arsenal, and it has proven to be an absolute game-changer,” they noted. “This compact powerhouse has tackled stains and spills with ease, making it an invaluable addition to my household.”

Another Amazon reviewer claimed, “This little machine was easy to assemble, maneuvers through small crevices with ease. The volume is reasonable, suction strong and it did a great job cleaning up a white chair and tan rugs.”

One more savvy shopper exclaimed, “I’m in love with this machine and wish I bought it sooner,” they noted. “Perfect for any mess in your rug, couch, car seat, car! Perfect for kids and pets, easy to use and easy to clean!”

A clean home is something many of Us take for granted, but it does not have to be that way. Grab this little green machine and make your cleaning routine easier!

