Black Friday Score: Get This Top-Rated Chromebook for Under $100!





It has arrived: November 29, 2019…also known as Black Friday, of course! We woke up super early to make sure we wouldn’t miss out on any deals calling our name, whether it was beauty, clothing or tech. Did you ears perk at the word “tech”? Then keep reading, because we found the actual best deal around!

It may seem hard to believe, but not all good laptops cost over $1,000. Some of them don’t even cost $100. Yes, we’re serious! For Black Friday, this laptop is actually on sale for under $100 — and it’s one with hundreds of glowing reviews!

Get the Samsung 11.6″ Chromebook 3 (originally $160) for just $99 at Walmart!

We know what you’re thinking: “How good could a $99 laptop really be?” Well, we’ll let the reviewers tell you. They say this Samsung Chromebook “has the features and speed of a full-sized computer” and that it “fulfilled every need at a fraction of the cost.” We’re already sold. They’re also mentioning how great it is for traveling, since it’s nice and lightweight — only 2.54 pounds! — and keeps the panic away that comes with carrying a $1,500 laptop across the globe!

Let’s get into the specifics. This Chromebook starts up in seconds, so open up that 11.6-inch display and set it up the way you like, either perpendicular to the keyboard or reclined back up to 180 degrees. Then it’s time to start exploring! As all Chromebooks do, this computer operates of the Chrome OS, which makes things so easy (and speedy)!

Get the Samsung 11.6″ Chromebook 3 (originally $160) for just $99 at Walmart!

This laptop features 4GB of RAM and a 16 GB hard drive, and it has up to 11 hours of battery life. No need to stay within one foot of your charger at all times. At that point, you might as well buy a desktop computer. When this laptop claims portability, it means it!

The other main thing we love about this laptop is how it protects itself. Not only are there built-in security features on the inside, but on the outside, we’ll find a water-resistant keyboard! We’ve all spilled something on our computers at one point or another, so this just sends a rush of relief throughout our body. Now we won’t have to feel nervous getting that celebratory drink after nabbing this deal!

We don’t have to tell you, but Black Friday offers don’t last forever — especially not ones this good. Grab this Chromebook before it climbs back up to full price…or before it sells out! Go, go!

Get the Samsung 11.6″ Chromebook 3 (originally $160) for just $99 at Walmart!

Looking for something else? Check out more from Samsung here and other Google Chromebooks at Walmart here!

Want to shop even more Black Friday deals? Check out three of our favorites below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!