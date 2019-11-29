Our Absolute Favorite Black Friday Deals at Nordstrom — Going Fast!





There is no way — absolutely no way ever — that we would enter Black Friday without making an immediate dash to see all of the online deals at Nordstrom. If we could only shop at Nordstrom for the rest of our lives, that would be just fine with Us. The endless amounts of designer clothes and shoes, exclusive pieces and mind-blowing sale prices keep us coming back constantly anyway — and starting today, we’re not holding back. Seriously, check out these unbelievable deals!

Our Absolute Favorite: Do we even need to explain this pick? There is no shoe more comfortable than an UGG slipper, so the fact that we can save on this Dakota Water Resistant Genuine Shearling Pompom Slipper is making our entire year!

10 Best Nordstrom 2019 Black Friday Deal Categories

Nordstrom has us surrounded with sales and we are loving every second of it. After you’re done scooping up your UGGs, check out more insane deals, hand-picked by the Us team, listed below:

1. Up to 60% Off Women’s Sweaters

Our Absolute Favorite: It’s wool. No, it’s cashmere. It’s…both? Yes! This Halogen Wool & Cashmere Long Cardigan is the best of both worlds!

See all women’s sweaters up to 60% off at Nordstrom!

2. Up to 75% Off Women’s Jeans

Our Absolute Favorite: These KUT From the Kloth Catherine Boyfriend Jeans are casual and comfortable but still manage to make a major style statement!

See all women’s jeans up to 75% off at Nordstrom!

3. Up to 65% Off Women’s Boots

Our Absolute Favorite: This Vince Camuto Prestetta Bootie is an outfit-maker, hence why it’s so popular among shoppers!

See all women’s boots up to 65% off at Nordstrom!

4. Up to 55% Off Women’s Shapewear

Our Absolute Favorite: These SPANX Higher Power Mid-Thigh Shaping Shorts will have you looking your best as soon as you slip them on!

See all women’s shapewear up to 55% off at Nordstrom!

5. Up to 65% Off Women’s Coats

Our Absolute Favorite: Ready to never be cold again? Then you’d better get your hands on The North Face Dunraven Faux Shearling Jacket!

See all women’s coats up to 65% off at Nordstrom!

6. Up to 60% Off Women’s Leggings

Our Absolute Favorite: We’d never change out of our leggings if we didn’t have to, especially these Zella Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings!

See all women’s leggings up to 60% off at Nordstrom!

7. Up to 60% Off Women’s Flats

Our Absolute Favorite: As soon as we saw that stitched logo, we knew these Tory Burch Espadrille Flats were made for us.

See all women’s flats up to 60% off at Nordstrom!

8. Up to 60% Off Women’s Scarves

Our Absolute Favorite: We could be wearing a potato sack right now, but as long as we had the Small Icon Stripe Cashmere Scarf around our neck, we’d still look fresh off the runway!

See all women’s scarves up to 60% off at Nordstrom!

9. Up to 70% Off Women’s Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: This floral Leith Button Front Midi Dress is so flattering it’s crazy!

See all women’s dresses up to 70% off at Nordstrom!

10. Up to 60% Off Women’s Loungewear

Our Absolute Favorite: Just looking at this Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Calypso Wrap Cardigan is making us want to cuddle up next to a fireplace and take a nice, long nap!

See all women’s loungewear up to 60% off at Nordstrom!

Shop more stunning deals from other categories below!

