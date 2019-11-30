Our Favorite Splurge-Worthy Designer Deals at Saks Fifth Avenue

When it comes to making our minds up about what to purchase for Black Friday weekend, it can get a bit stressful. With an overwhelming amount of products on the market at seriously discounted prices, it’s tricky — which is why we’re here to help. Confused about where to start or even what to buy? Turn your attention to Saks Fifth Avenue. For Black Friday weekend, Saks Fifth Avenue is offering up to 50% off of designer finds — which is a seriously good deal. Take a look at some of the hottest offers below!

10 Fastest-Selling Saks Fifth Avenue Thanksgiving Sale Deals

1. Up to 50% Off Women’s Designer Shoes

Our Absolute Favorite: An embellished, strappy stiletto sandal that would make Carrie Bradshaw proud? Ding, ding, ding — we’ve found our winner with her favorite brand — just look at this Manolo Blahnik shoe!

2. Up to 50% Off Parkas

Our Absolute Favorite: Cold-weather season is in full effect — so what better way to embrace the cold than by staying warm and looking cool? This Canadian Goose Furt-Trim Parka will get the job done.

3. Up to 50% Off Cashmere

Our Absolute Favorite: All it takes is one good sweater to make or break our wardrobe — and this cashmere wrap will have Us all considering our closet complete!

4. Up to 50% Off Women’s Denim

Our Absolute Favorite: We’re major fans of anything with a high-waist but factor in a distressed hemline, and these 7 for All Mankind Skinny Ankle Jeans are our absolute favorite!

5. Up to 50% Off Loungewear

Our Absolute Favorite: A shirt that you can wear to work and wear on the weekends? Consider this boyfriend shirt our ultimate for comfy-chic!

6. Up to 50% Off Designer Skirts

Our Absolute Favorite: Sure, this Givenchy skirt is a bit of an investment piece (sale and all!) — but can you put a price on an item you’ll love and wear forever? This sale says most definitely not!

7. Up to 50% Off Women’s Designer Bras

Our Absolute Favorite: Hollywood A-listers love La Perla and scoring this La Perla bra on sale is like hitting the jackpot.

8. Up to 50% Off Women’s Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Dress it up or dress it down — this Rag & Bone slip dress is perfect.

10. Up to 50% off Women’s Designer Boots

Our Absolute Favorite: A knee-high boot that is also snakeskin-inspired too? We need to step into this Aquazzura boot ASAP!

Our 10 Favorite Designer Brand Deals at Saks Fifth Avenue Thanksgiving Sale

1. Up to 59% Off Bottega Veneta

2. Up to 50% Christian Louboutin

3. Up to 50% Diptyque

4. Up to 50% Off TK Canada Goose

6. Up to 50% Off Furla

7. Up to 50% Off Prada

8. Up to 50% Off TK Moncler

9. Up to 50% Off Alice and Olivia!

10. Up to 50% Off Gucci

