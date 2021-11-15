Black Friday shopping starts…now! Or even a few weeks ago, for some of us. The point is that your favorite retailers aren’t waiting until the day after Thanksgiving to offer up some deep discounts and serious savings this year. With items selling out and slowed-down shipping, there’s no time to waste!

We’ve picked out some of our absolute favorite early Black Friday deals for 2021 below you can snatch up right now, from home essentials, to beauty buys, to fashion must-haves, to top-notch tech and beyond. Let’s do this!

Article updated on November 15, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

Take $92 off the eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S!

Take 32% off ButyHome Christmas Pillow Covers!

Take 33% off the ROUUO Hair Dryer Brush!

Take 42% off the National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Mini Christmas Tree

Take $150 off the Macy’s Diamond Halo Cluster Stud Earrings!

Take 47% off the Plum Feathers Cashmere Scarf!

Take $46 off the Our Place Always Pan!

Take $52 off the Cole Haan GrandPro Topspin Sneaker!

Take up to $42 off the J.Crew Wool and Cashmere Sweater!

Take $700 off the NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle!

Take 44% off the LuxClub 6-Pc Sheet Set!

Take 60% off the Pyrex 22pc Glass Food Storage Container Set!

Take 10% off the Garscen Yorc Christmas String Lights!

Take up to 36% off the Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra!

Take 50% off the Fire TV Stick!

Take up to 38% off the Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet Flat!

Take $10 off the Wingate Festive Monogrammed Door Mat!

Take $221 off the Calvin Klein Asymmetrical Belted Wrap Coat!

Take 33% off the National Tree Company Artificial Pre-Lit Slim Christmas Tree, 4.5 Feet!

Take 44% off the Home Details Mirrored Vanity Tray!

Take 52% off the Madewell Waffle Knit Henley Pajama Top!

Take $105 off the COLZER Air Purifier!

Take 25% off the Eddie Bauer Quest Fleece!

Take 40% off the Tafts Feathery Throw Blankets!

Take 38% off the BLANKNYC Faux Leather Pants!

Take $50 off the Lenovo Chromebook!

Take $59 off the Charter Club Cashmere Sweater!

Take $71 off the Cricut EasyPress2!

Take 40% off the Dr. Scholl’s Running Free Bootie!

Take 49% off the Certified International Damask Floral Plates (6)!

Take $220 off the Rachael Ray 14-Pc. Cookware Set!

Take $119 off the Tory Burch Brooke Ankle Boot!

Take 45% off the Mereceus Cervical Memory Foam Pillow!

Take 73% off the ienjoy Home Comforter!

Take $89 off the Cult Gaia Laszlo Mini Crossbody Bag!

Take 50% off the LOPANNY Christmas Garland With Lights!

Take 50% off the Marvel x Urban Decay ‘Eternals’ Eyeshadow Palette!

Take 33% off the Moscow Mule Copper Mugs Gift Set!

Take 45% off the Deco 79 Wood Window Mirror!

Take $193 off the 25 Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar!

Take 40% off the Alpine Corporation Bistro Set, White!

Take 22% off the Lucky Brand Basel Ankle Bootie!

Take $675 off the National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Full Christmas Tree, 9 Feet!

Take 63% off the Blue Ridge Home Fashions Quilted Goose and Feather Down Pillow!

Take 48% off the BP. Comfy Joggers!

Take 50% off the Alfani Turtleneck Poncho Sweater!

Take 40% off the BP. 52mm Blue Light Glasses!

Take $288 off the National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree – Velvet Frost!

