This Cute and Comfy Cardigan Is the Perfect Pre-Black Friday Buy





Macy’s is always at the top of our lists for Black Friday — but this year, we’re getting in on the action before it even kicks off. From November 21 to November 26, the retailer is offering so many deals and a handful of doorbusters too! Shoppers can receive 50% to 60% off outerwear, 65% off Effy jewelry, up to 65% off the Damask and Hotel Collection for the home, $39.99 Charter Club cashmere sweaters, $19.99 women’s boots and even 60% off Carters and First Impressions!

Honestly, it’s a lot — we know! So for anyone looking to narrow down that laundry list of markdowns to just one perfect product to shop, let Us guide you to this perfect piece. With hundreds of reviewers raving about how “cute and comfy” this cardigan is, we’re confident it’s the one deal everyone needs to steal ASAP!

Grab the Charter Club Textured Cardigan, Created for Macy’s (originally $40) now with prices starting at just $29.99, while supplies last, available at Macy’s!

This Black Friday, go ahead and move the Charter Club Textured Cardigan to the top of your shopping list. This simple sweater is not only majorly marked down but it’s also perfectly on-trend for anyone who’s looking to amp up their closet. With a total resurgence of the ’90s in full-force, this cardigan is the easy-to-wear piece that will have anybody achieving that sought-after look in seconds.

Besides the versatility that this brings — it can be worn as a shirt or over a cami — we’d have to say the wide range of available shades is a major perk. There are seven colors in total to choose from. There’s everything from yellow to pink and a few jewel-toned hues too. That’s a week’s worth of colors right there! Is anybody thinking what we’re thinking? Yep, scooping all of them up may have to happen.

Grab the Charter Club Textured Cardigan, Created for Macy’s (originally $40) now with prices starting at just $29.99, while supplies last, available at Macy’s!

Reviewers couldn’t get over how “beautiful” and “nice” this sweater is in person! Many of them loved how easily it could be dressed down with “jeans and T-shirts” — but also dressed up for work in the morning. Others loved how “soft the fabric” was and many enjoyed the “textured stripes” that added a little extra something to its traditional look.

One reviewer mentioned how “high-quality” it is and others supported that saying it “held up” after “multiple washes.” That’s music to our ears! This sweater update is officially anything but basic!

See it: Grab the Charter Club Textured Cardigan, Created for Macy’s (originally $40) now with prices starting at just $29.99, while supplies last, available at Macy’s!

Not your style? Check out additional Charter Club items marked down, more sweaters and women’s clothing also available at Macy’s here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!