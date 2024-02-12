Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Our fictional style icon Blair Waldorf (portrayed flawlessly by Leighton Meester on Gossip Girl, which ran for six seasons from 2007 to 2012) once said, “Whoever said money doesn’t buy happiness didn’t know where to shop.” As a shopping expert who’s well-aware that knowing where to shop for your favorite pieces can bring you great joy, I’d have to agree with her on that sentiment. The daughter of wealthy socialite and fashion designer Eleanor Waldorf, Blair certainly knew where to shop and has inspired many of Us with her style.

Whether she was dressed by her mom or herself, Blair was always polished to perfection. Her style was a mix of feminine, preppy, elegant, sophisticated and even sometimes spicy – very much in line with her personality. And while the clothing the affluent teenager rocked on the regular was undoubtedly expensive, we gathered up 17 fashion pieces for much, much less to get the timeless BW look. Read on!

1. Nautical-Chic: Similar to a dress she wore, we are positive Blair would slip into a stylish nautical dress for a lunch in the Hamptons or a day at school.

2. The Met Steps: We know Blair would have worn a houndstooth skirt like this one while scheming with friends while sitting on the Met Steps. See the matching jacket here!

3. Signature Slick Back: Keeping her hair looking polished, Blair was often spotted in simple headbands that looked like this one.

4. High Class Heels: Much like more expensive brands, this solid color pump features a chic belt buckle that screams Blair on a budget.

5. Power Move: Made of a bold red, pearl buttons and a sexy silhouette, we can see Blair wearing a suit dress like this when she wants to feel like her most confident self.

6. Easy Elegance: Throwing on this preppy sweater with gold pearl buttons and a sophisticated knit fabric is an easy way to channel Blair’s elegant style.

7. School’s in Session: We know a preppy dress like this with a cable knit fabric, gold buttons and a striped outer lining would have walked the halls of Constance Billard.

8. Presidentially Posh: Often channeling Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis both in life and style, we know Blair would have worn a tweed dress like this to a stately luncheon or dinner.

9. In Full Bloom: Made with an off-the-shoulder design, a ruched bodice and floral appliqué on the chest, we can see Blair wearing a top like this on a New York night getting drinks with the girls.

10. Sophisticated Satchel: Much like Blair’s personality, this top-handle bag features an edgy croc print but boasts a sophisticated and timeless design.

11. Tweed-to-Toe: Every preppy girl’s closet has one — if not multiple tweed skirt sets — and this option is so dreamy.

12. Understated Elegance: In the show, Blair often wore pencil skirts like this one for simple and sophisticated style.

13. Spotted: Blair likely wearing a button-up bodysuit with a bow tie around the neck on a school day.

14. Bold Beauty: No stranger to color in her wardrobe, we could see Blair wearing a garment like this floral corset dress while brunching in the Hamptons.

15. Cold Queen: Cold Manhattan days required Blair to wear a chic double-breasted coat just like this one to keep warm.

16. Manhattan’s Elite: We know a power blazer like this one would have been a staple in Blair’s wardrobe.

17. Pleats, Please: Another preppy style, we can picture Blair wearing something similar to this tiered, pleated dress while summering in Paris.

