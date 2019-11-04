We Spotted Blake Lively in This Exact Pair of Allbirds Sneakers!





She’s radiant! Blake Lively might have just welcomed baby number three with husband, Ryan Reynolds, but that isn’t slowing her down. She was recently spotted walking around the streets of NYC — and aside from noticing her “new-mom” glow, there was something else that caught our eye.

She was casual — casual-chic, that is. The former Gossip Girl star traded in her red carpet glam for something a bit more practical. While we were major fans of her low-key look consisting of leggings, a beanie and a floor-length parka, her sneakers stole the show!

The Women’s Wool Runners are the sneakers that Lively can’t get enough of. She isn’t the first celebrity to get on board this Silicon Valley-approved trend. These sneakers have a long list of Hollywood A-listers who can’t get enough of them. From Sarah Jessica Parker to Mila Kunis, it’s no wonder Lively jumped on the bandwagon — she’s in stylish company!

What’s so special about these sneakers? They’re the epitome of comfort. According to Allbirds, this sneaker is like “walking on a cloud.” Their sneaker’s insole is lined with a proprietary merino wool fabric. The soft-to-touch, low-density foam provides expert cushioning and friction control.

Plus, the unique S-curve tread array was designed to mimic the anatomical flexibility of each individual foot. Which means what exactly? It’ll distribute your bodyweight evenly.

Let’s get back to the material for a second. They have truly thought of everything here, because whether we’re walking in unseasonably hot temperatures or getting stuck in a torrential downpour, we can do so worry-free.

Unlike traditional shoes that get a funky smell the second any water (or sweat) touches them, these sneakers remain unbothered. They’re moisture-wicking and even come stacked with an odor reducer too! It doesn’t matter which of the 18 available shades you select, the same applies to them all. And if that wasn’t enough? This sneaker just so happens to be machine washable too. We know, it’s all pretty great.

Additionally, these sneakers are all about sustainability! Everyone knows how sustainable fashion is front and center in every conversation lately. And what better way to give back to our environment by putting our best foot forward with these. The laces are created from 100% post-consumer recycled polyester — and the overall sneaker? It has a low carbon footprint. So whether you’re in the market for a brand-new pair of sneakers or just want Blake Lively-approved footwear, this sneaker will have Us looking good, feeling good and doing it all at the same time.

See it: Grab a pair of the Women’s Wool Runners for $95, available at Allbirds! Not your style? Check out additional sneakers also available at AllBirds here!

