This Subscription Box Has $300+ Worth of Goodies for Only $49.99!

While everyone is making New Year’s resolutions to hit the gym harder and more often or eat healthier, we have one thing on our minds instead: Getting our self-care on!

Ringing in 2019 is a great excuse for us to treat ourselves to everything from face masks to hair goodies, especially in the chilly winter months. We especially love to use a cold winter day as the backdrop for some of our favorite beauty rituals.

Bless Box has a kit that’s designed to celebrate the magic of winter and those dream-like days. If the name sounds familiar, you’re totally right: We raved about the box before, when founder Sazan Hendrix collaborated with Cindy Crawford to feature the supermodel’s skincare line, Meaningful Beauty, in a box released in October. This box, however, is inspired by the magic of winter and is designed to celebrate the season in style!

See it: Check out the Bless Box Winter Bonus Bless Box for just $49.99 (a $300+ value!) with code SNOWDAY.

The limited edition box is the second annual seasonal bonus box from Bless Box. After the success of last year’s offering, Hendrix created another one with all new, covetable finds! Unlike other Bless Boxes, the Winter Bonus Box is totally separate and the purchase of one does not automatically kick off an active subscription.

What’s so special about the new limited box? It’s the perfect way to spoil ourselves after being so good all year!

“Winter is all about making memories with family and loved ones, blessing it forward, and taking a moment to pause and reflect on the past year,” Hendrix wrote. “What better time to relax and count your blessings than a Snow Day!”

She revealed that the Winter Bonus Box has everything we need to make this winter the most magical one yet. There are skincare and glam finds and goodies exclusive to Bless Box. There are even accessories we can’t wait to wear year-round! The best part, however, is that a dollar from each Winter Bonus Bless Box sold will be donated to Toys for Tots. What a great way to bless it forward!

Wonder what the special Bless Box will include? We got a sneak peek!

For starters, the box includes a must for our medicine cabinet: Acne patches! A little sticker is a much cuter way of treating a stray pimple than slathering on creams and lotions. Ollie Belle is a leader in acne patches not only because they’re incredibly effective (each hydrocolloid bandage is designed to be non-drying and show that it’s working by changing from translucent to white) but because they’re designed to be nearly undetectable. They’re stronger and thinner than the average acne patch, plus the perforated dots are easy to apply and peel. The set normally retails for $12.50, but a set of 36 dots will be included in the box.

Does your hair need a little TLC? The Winter Bonus Bless Box has just the thing! A Kérastase Résistance Ciment Thermique Hair Milk is included in the box! The silky lotion is meant to be applied to towel-dried hair before any heat styling, including blow drying. It helps prevent additional damage from excess heat while smoothing hair from root to tip. Not only is it a tall glass of water for your locks, but it also helps foster strength and shine that’ll last well past application. A tube normally retails for $37, but it comes included in the box.

The goodies don’t end there! Each box also comes with a set of Nion Beauty Opus 2Go, too! They’re the perfect alternative or trial for those that want to dip their toes in the world of facial brush cleansing, but don’t want to splurge on a Clarisonic, Luna or one of the other facial brushes that can ring in at well over $100. Don’t let their small size fool you — these tiny anti-bacterial brushes are made with S-ion Technology silicone and are safe to use in the shower. These use gentle vibrations to help get rid of dirt or other impurities lingering on our skin. A set retails for $29, though each box will have three of the adorable brushes.

No Bless Box is complete without a little beauty indulgence and this one is almost too good to be true! Each box comes with an A’del Natural Cosmetics lipstick in the shade Barely There, a peachy nude shade. The $22 lip color will be included in each box!

That’s not all! Each box features over $300 in products and we can snag it for under $50 with code SNOWDAY. There’s even free shipping!

