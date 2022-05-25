Find Out Why Shoppers Love These Cult-Favorite Workout Shorts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Every so often, we come across a specific article of clothing that we fall completely in love with. This happens when it comes to basics like simple tees, blouses or jeans. When you finally discover that perfect fit and look, it’s hard to sway from any other style that may be out there on the market.

Well, as luck would have it, that’s how we’re bound to feel about these workout shorts from Blooming Jelly! With over 12,000 Amazon reviews, it’s clear they have gained massive popularity for a very good reason. The more we learned about them, the more convinced we were that we may never buy another pair of workout shorts again. Okay, maybe we’re slightly exaggerating — but these could certainly be solid substitutes for pricier brands.

Get the Blooming Jelly Women’s Quick-Dry Running Shorts for prices starting at $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

Here’s the scoop — these shorts are absolutely ideal for the summertime due to a slew of key details. The inseam length is only about 1.75 inches long, which leaves your legs with plenty of room to breathe. The top layer is made from a lightweight nylon material, which also has scalloped edges on the sides so the fabric doesn’t constrict you while working out.

The feature we adore the most is the lining underneath. It may help prevent chafing or exposing too much, especially considering the outer portion is incredibly lightweight. If the shorts didn’t have the built-in underwear-like lining, we wouldn’t feel as comfortable wearing them in public.

Get the Blooming Jelly Women’s Quick-Dry Running Shorts for prices starting at $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

Still want more? These shorts are high-waisted and offer a thick, elasticized waistband that feels supportive and works for many different body types. If you have curvier hips like many reviewers note, you’ll have enough room in the pant legs and still feel secure in the waist when rocking these bad boys. They’re currently available in a ton of incredible colors that you can match with pretty much every type of sports bra or workout top you already own. Considering all of the features these shorts have and the countless five-star reviews, we’re thinking of stocking up for all of the activities we’re planning to get into this summer. Score!

See it: Get the Blooming Jelly Women’s Quick-Dry Running Shorts for prices starting at $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Blooming Jelly and shop all of the women’s activewear available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!