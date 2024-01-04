Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

No matter how often you go out walking, a great pair of shoes is an essential. But sometimes, getting the right pair for you can be pricey. You don’t want to buy a pair of sporty athletic shoes that cost hundreds of dollars. And you don’t want to go too low, and end up with shoes that fall apart in a few weeks. Luckily, there are some great high-quality options that’ll not only make your feet feel great, but they’re light on your budget, too.

Because every pair of sneakers needs to fit on your shoe comfortably, feel great when you’re walking, support you when you’re running, and cradle your feet all day so you can spend an extended amount of time in them if needed.

There’s one pair in particularly we can wholeheartedly recommend, especially if you’re a fan of bold colors on typically white canvases. You may not be expecting this, but guess what — you can get them from Zappos right now!

Get the Blowfish Malibu Vice Sneaker for just $32 at Zappos! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Blowfish Malibu Vice Sneaker is a great shoe that’s not only stylish, but super comfortable and versatile. Best of all, it’s just $32 for a pair, so you could get two if you wanted, one to use and one to put away until you need to use at another time.

They feature a low-top upper with a pink Blowfish Malibu wave logo, cushioned footbed, and an insole made with BLOOM Foam, which contains algae. It’s all made with an eye toward eco-friendliness, so you can feel good about what you’re buying. Plus, remember you’re spending less than $35 for these fun, functional shoes.

Just lace them up and go when you’re ready to head out. Pair them with your favorite jeans, leggings, or even a sporty skirt depending on your plans for the day. They’ll get you there and beyond.

Shoppers absolutely love these shoes, calling them a “great find” and writing: “I wore them all day for the first wear and they were so comfortable. Very comparable in styling to more expensive brands – and you can’t beat the price. Highly recommend!”

Ready to grab a new pair of affordable sneakers? It’s time to go ahead and lock in your new pair of Blowfish Malibu sneakers. You won’t regret it, trust Us.

