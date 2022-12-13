Discover New Japanese Treats With This Snack Box — The Perfect Foodie Gift

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The gift that keeps on giving! Subscription boxes are an excellent idea for the holidays, because the fun doesn’t stop once the season is over. It’s seriously exciting to look forward to a new package every month!

There are subscription boxes which suit every type of person — including foodies. If you have a person in mind on your holiday shopping list who loves exploring new tastes and cuisines, we found the perfect option to gift!

Get the Bokksu – Authentic Japanese Snack & Candy Subscription starting at $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

The food-savvy are bound to know that Japanese snacks have become increasingly popular over the last few years, which is why we thought the Bokksu monthly snack box would be such an on-point gift! This subscription is fantastic and covetable for a few key reasons. For starters, the snacks themselves are truly unique. Each box features approximately 20 to 25 different treats to try, so you’re basically tasting a new item practically every day for the entire month!

And as a number of reviewers highlight, these snacks aren’t the same snacks you can pick up at your local Asian supermarket. They’re handpicked and sourced from family-run businesses in Japan and are curated each month to follow different themes relating to Japanese culture. It even comes with a booklet so you can learn about where each treat is from. We’re obsessed — this is the ultimate gift for someone who likes to step out of their culinary comfort zone!

The subscription is run through Amazon, which makes the process that much easier. You’ll also get $5 off your first box as an added bonus — plus free shipping every month! You can also cancel at any time, so even if you just want to snag one box to try out, there are no penalties. If you’re buying this as a gift, you can choose how many months will work with your budget — and that flexibility is fantastic! Learning more about Japan and its culture, in addition to enjoying some gourmet goodies? We’re sold!

