Our 5 Favorite Pieces from Boohoo’s Fall Outfits Section — Starting at $6

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s so hard to choose, but we think fall is our favorite season for fashion. It’s not so cold that we have to cover our outfits up with long puffer jackets, but it’s not so warm that we can’t add on some stylish layers either. Plus, every outfit looks cuter with a pumpkin spice latte to-go cup in your hand!

boohoo’s fall edit is straight-up dreamy this year. There are hundreds of options to choose from, from “at-home oversized check shirts to statement dresses.” Narrowing it down to just five picks seems impossible, but we did our best. These pieces definitely stood out — oh, and they’re all 60% off right now!

This Cozy Co-Ord Tracksuit

This lounge set is the epitome of comfort. Don’t mistake it for pajamas or sweats though. Zoom in to see the ribbed fabric, giving the pieces a more flattering fit and a stretchy-soft feel. The dropped shoulders are just another bonus!

Get the Knitted Tracksuit (originally $60) for just $24 at boohoo for a limited time!

This Chic Cropped Sweatshirt

Not all sweatshirts have to be big and baggy. This one elevates the style with a V-neckline and a cropped hem. It’s a little slouchy and it’s majorly cute. Wear it with jeans, leggings or even with a skirt!

Get the V Neck Crop Sweatshirt (originally $16) for just $6 at boohoo for a limited time!

This Elegant Sweaterdress

This knit sweaterdress is a statement-maker for sure. Wear it to a fancier occasion or dress it down with a pair of white sneakers and a beanie. All you have to do is pick your favorite colors!

Get the Off The Shoulder Rib Knit Sweater Dress (originally $36) for just $14 at boohoo for a limited time!

This Elevated Flannel Shirt

You’re always going to want at least one flannel shirt in your wardrobe for fall, but this one is specifically our pick because of its oversized fit and fabric blend, which even features a kiss of real wool. It’s endlessly versatile too. Wear it with jeans and a tee or even with a mini dress!

Get the Oversized Flannel Shirt (originally $36) for just $14 at boohoo for a limited time!

This Trendy Sweater Vest

Sweater vests are back in style and better than ever, especially in houndstooth form. This one is soft and comfy but also incredibly stylish. As you can see, it’s cute with a collared shirt and skirt, but you could also try wearing it solo as a top!

Get the Dogtooth Check Sweater Tank Top (originally $24) for just $10 at boohoo for a limited time!

Looking for more? Explore all of boohoo’s fall fashion edit here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!