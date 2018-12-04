Sharing stylish finds at amazing prices is literally all in a day’s work here on the Shop With Us team, and we are constantly scouring our favorite retailers for deals and bargains worth bragging about. Trust us, we have an endless supply of bookmarks we check in constant rotation to look for everything that a closet needs, could make a great gift or even items we are personally on the hunt for.

One store that has worked its way to the top of our bookmarked pages is Boohoo, a stylish destination for all things fashion at prices that will make any jaw drop. The United Kingdom-based website (don’t worry, it ships fast to the US) has literally everything a dream closet needs including outerwear, shoes, handbags, other accessories and all sorts of apparel in a wide variety of sizes perfect for lounging, being active, going out and for work. Literally, this is a one-stop shop and our wish list is always long, thanks to countless new offerings almost daily.

Trust us, we are quite familiar with Boohoo’s entire “New In” section and the goodies are plentiful.

But we haven’t mentioned the best part yet. Boohoo is having a major sale with 60 percent off absolutely everything on the site for a limited time. Seriously. There’s nothing off-limits for this major markdown and you can choose whatever your heart desires. The promotion also includes sale items, so shoppers can get a discount on already slashed prices. So, did Christmas just come early or what?

Speaking of the holidays, we have countless parties to attend, some major family events coming up and, of course, we’re using the festive season as a time to treat ourselves to a wardrobe upgrade and enter the new year in style. We know you are, too, so we went through the treasure trove on Boohoo and picked out some of the standout styles perfect for ringing in the holiday season and beyond. With this kind of sale, we don’t even need to think so act fast, because this deal is for a limited time only!

A comfy knitted sweater

Multifunctional clothes always help when getting ready in the morning so when we spotted this Crew Neck Knitted Oversized Jumper, we knew it was the versatile piece we need. This sweater dress in three colors works with ankle boots and tights and with leggings as a shirt all on its own. It’s comfy enough to lay around in or can be dressed up with some jewelry and a hat.

See It: Grab the Crew Neck Knitted Oversized Jumper for 60 percent off the original price of $56, now just $22 while supplies last.

A cozy cardigan to toss in your purse

We know a lot about sweaters because we live in them year round. Even when the temperatures are warm in summer, we always keep a great sweater handy when in chilly offices and stores. So having a great cardigan that works for every calendar month is important, like this Cable Knit Cardigan. Not too heavy, not too light, it’s really the perfect sweater to throw on year-round. Plus it comes in eight colors and at a price this good, may as well scoop up a few!

See It: Grab the Cable Knit Cardigan for 60 percent off (originally $56) at $22 while supplies last.

Versatile but stylish boots

Judging by the sizes of our closets, you may not think we are into minimalism. But a great accessory with minimal hardware and a chic finish is always on our shopping list. These Metal Trim Over The Knee Boots keep it simple with a smart design, which can be worn over the knee or under with a simple fold, and sleek metal decorating the heel. There’s also a version with a full studded trim for a more eye-catching look.

See It: Grab the Metal Trim Over The Knee Boots for 60 percent off (originally $90), now just $36 while supplies last.

A unique aviator coat

There are too many excellent coat options on Boohoo and with the sale, it’s even harder to narrow down our list. But one stood out, because we really haven’t seen anything like this recently. This Premium Faux Fur Aviator has the trendy design all the street style stars are wearing but with a much lower price tag. And since it also features faux fur, it’s hitting all the right fashion notes. In solid black with metallic zippers and closures, it’s just enough to stand out without being too flashy. There’s also a wool look option for anyone not a fan of faux fur.

See It: Grab the Premium Faux Fur Aviator for 60 percent off (originally $130) at $52 while supplies last.

A 2-piece set ready for mix-and-match

Being able to mix and match is so important so this 2 Piece Knitted Set With Midi Length Skirt And Rib Jumper is the knitwear we need to amp up our staples. Wear this sweater and skirt combo together for a polished matching look or pair each individually with your favorite jeans or sweater.

See It: Grab the 2 Piece Knitted Set With Midi Length Skirt And Rib Jumper for 60 percent off (originally $60) at $24 while supplies last.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

