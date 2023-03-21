17 Sculpting Jeans That Will Make Your Booty Look Amazing

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The power of a great pair of jeans cannot be underestimated. There’s a reason they’re so timeless. They look good with just about anything, and the best pairs can truly bring out your best assets!

Below, we’ve rounded up 17 pairs of sculpting jeans to lift and bring out the booty for juicy, peachy brilliance. Let’s shop!

17 of the Best Sculpting Jeans

1. Our Absolute Favorite: With thousands of stellar reviews, these 100% cotton Lee sculpting skinny jeans are ready to impress!

2. We Also Love: These Democracy Ab Solution jeggings feature details like slimming panels, strategically placed pockets and a signature curved back yoke to flatter your figure!

3. We Can’t Forget: These butt-lifting Kunmi skinny jeans will make you feel instantly powerful. We love the button fly!

4. Lift Off: These Wax skinny jeans are made with “Butt I Love You” fabric, which looks structured but it actually super stretchy!

5. Fade Away: These faded Moda Xpress skinnies are best worn with a crop top or a tucked-in shirt!

6. Let ‘er Rip: These lifting Skirt BL skinny jeans are covered in rips for an edgy vibe that will elevate your street style!

7. Snow White: Remember, your jeans don’t have to be blue. These Fisclosin skinnies come in a crisp white!

8. All About the Accents: These high-rise Aranza jeans feature embroidery accents at the pockets and a leather accent in the back!

9. Extra Padding: Want a little extra in back? These LOWLA jeans come with removable butt pads!

10. 360 Degrees: These Angels Forever mid-rise jeans have sculpting features all around!

11. It’s Electric: We adore the Electric Blue colorway of these V.I.P. Jeans skinnies. A great shade for spring!

12. We Heart This: These Royalty petite jeans feature signature heart-shaped butt stitching to highlight your curves!

13. Skinny for the Win: These super skinny Elselect jeans were constructed with butt-lifting features for a natural sculpting effect!

14. Hot Pink: Looking for a pop of color? Look no further! Check out these pretty pink Roswear jeans!

15. It’s All in the Details: The artistic details on the wide, ultra-flattering waistband — plus the glam buttons? These Fashion2Love jeans are so unique!

16. Day-t0-Night Comfort: These stretchy, comfy Lictznee jeggings have “the perfect combination of elasticity and softness”!

17. Last but Not Least: Want something to truly help you stand out? The swirling fuzzy details on these Doweha jeans are everything!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!