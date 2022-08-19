5 of the Best Pairs of Booty-Lifting Underwear From Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you ever put on an outfit and felt like it was just missing something? Maybe it was kind of flattering, but perhaps if there were a little more going on in back, it would be perfect. You can only get so far with squats though — especially when it’s the night of your event and you have no time left!

This is when it’s time to grab a pair of booty-lifting underwear. Skip the individual pads that might shift out of place and opt for a built-in booty lift instead. Some have padding built in while others are designed with cutouts — or neither. We’ll show you five great examples below, all available to buy now on Amazon!

Derca Butt Lifter Enhancer Panties

Let’s start off with some padding! A little bit of padding in back plus some tummy control at the waist equals a whole lot of fabulousness. We love that this pair of longer on the legs too to help prevent chafing!

Get the Derca Butt Lifter Enhancer Panties for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

FUT Butt Lifter Lace Boy Shorts

Prefer a pair with cutouts instead of padding? This lower-rise pair has circular cutouts at the rear for each cheek to lift and shape without actually adding any unnatural volume!

Get the FUT Butt Lifter Lace Boy Shorts (originally $18) for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

AOSBOEI Butt Lifter Panties

This pair of underwear has removable butt pads, so you don’t have to save them solely for when you want that extra boost. With a mid-rise waist and a lace trim, these boyshorts are truly wonderful all around!

Get the AOSBOEI Butt Lifter Panties for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

Sliot Faja Butt Lifter Shapewear

Here’s another pair of butt-lifting shapewear you may especially want for more formal occasions when you’re in form-fitting dresses, perhaps. These cutout panties should look invisible under clothing. All people will see is a brilliant booty!

Get the Sliot Faja Butt Lifter Shapewear for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

LT.Rose Butt-Lifting Enhancer Shapewear Panties

This is an excellent pair of butt-lifting underwear for everyday life. If you’re looking for something comfy and convenient, this is it! No padding, no cutouts. Just a bit of compression and smart design!

Get the LT.Rose Butt-Lifting Enhancer Shapewear Panties for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

