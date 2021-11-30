Buying Now: This Sherpa-Lined Chelsea Boot Is 40% Off at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Winter is coming. Luckily not with any angry dragons or Lannisters, but definitely with some super cold temperatures and maybe even some snow where you live. Maybe even a lot of snow. We’ve already gotten a taste of it, but we have plenty of chilly weather still ahead of us.

It’s time to get serious about switching over our wardrobe. We’ve started rocking sweaters and beanies on the daily, but changing your footwear might be most important. The warmer your feet are, the warmer the rest of your body will feel. That’s why we recommend grabbing this pair of boots lined with faux shearling (sherpa). They’re also on major sale right now!

Get the Botkier Chelsea Faux Shearling Lined Boot for 40% off at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

These are Chelsea boots with a little bit of an edge to them. They’re definitely the type of shoes that can change the look of an entire outfit for the better — whether you’re wearing ripped jeans and a hoodie or a sweater dress and layered jewelry. They have a soft leather upper and a grippy rubber outsole that shoppers note is “extremely flexible,” and the ankle is lined with that cozy, lovely sherpa. Every time you slip your feet into these will be like a little moment of self-care.

Reviewers are saying this style is their “all-time favorite” and that they “would buy these boots 100 times” because of how much they love them. They note how the “quality is excellent” and that they’re so comfortable, they even “forget to take them off” when they get home for the day. While their feet are usually craving slippers, these boots have changed the game. Shoppers also note how these boots keep their feet warm even when the temperature dips below freezing. One commented that they’re waterproof too!

These boots are currently available in two colors: a black called Jet Leather and a light brown called Truffle Leather. Two of the most wearable shades for boots! And oh, how you will wear them. Maybe you’ll wear your pair with a wide leg jumpsuit and cardigan, or with overalls layered over a turtleneck top. Maybe you’ll wear them to an ugly sweater party with leggings, or out to dinner with a dress and tights. You could wear them to dress up a pair of sweats, or even to the office with sleek trousers and a blazer.

They’re open to any kind of look. We have confidence that you’ll create countless chic moments with these boots in your life — we just want to make sure you’re grabbing a pair in your size while the price is so heavily marked down!

